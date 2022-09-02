Leap of faith pays off for Aberdeen beauty business duo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Leap of faith pays off for Aberdeen beauty business duo

By Jacqueline Wake Young
September 2, 2022, 11:45 am
Carrie McRobb and Julie Gillan, co-owners and managers of Bello Beauty on King Street.
Carrie McRobb and Julie Gillan, co-owners and managers of Bello Beauty on King Street.

Two Aberdeen salon owners celebrated a successful first year in business this summer after taking on a renovation project to turn a dull city centre office into a beautiful salon space.

Beauty therapists Carrie McRobb and Julie Gillan, co-owners and managers of Bello Beauty, made the brave decision in May 2021 to step away from their full-time jobs in a city centre salon to follow their dreams of running their own beauty salon.

Julie was also busy splitting her time at home with her daughter, who had just turned two, so life was hectic.

Julie Gillan, left, and Carrie McRobb celebrating their first year in business.

However, the dynamic duo forged ahead to find the all-important location for their salon and, after viewing a former ground-floor office suite on King Street, they knew they’d found the perfect place.

“We were worried about opening a new salon so soon after the pandemic and it was an extremely nerve-wracking process, especially after going through two years of restrictions,” said Julie.

Bello Beauty’s potential

“However, when we saw the office space, we could see it had so much potential and it just felt like the right fit for us.

“We believe in only having regrets for what you haven’t done and we thought ‘life’s too short’ so we took the leap and followed our dreams.”

The renovated space at Bello Beauty.

Carrie and Julie, who are from Pitmedden and Udny Station respectively, both attended Meldrum Academy and trained for their professional qualifications at North East Scotland College.

The pair, both 30, rolled up their sleeves to overhaul their new premises and roped in family and friends to help with the two-month reconstruction project of plastering, sanding and painting.

The salon was created in former office space.

The result was the creation of a charming, welcoming space for clients to relax and, in July 2021, Bello Beauty officially opened its doors.

The salon offers a range of cosmetic services including manicures and pedicures, massage, facials/dermaplanning, waxing, eyelash extension, tinting, spray tanning and more.

Carrie McRobb and Julie Gillan outside their salon that recently notched up a year in business.

New clients

The business has continued to go from strength to strength with a 15% increase in new clients.

They recently hired a third member of their team welcoming make-up artist, Kristy McKay, MUA.

“We are absolutely delighted to have come such a long way in the last 12 months,” continued Julie.

“We can’t believe it’s been a whole year since we opened Bello Beauty and what a year it’s been. They say the first year in business is the hardest, but we can honestly say it’s been the quickest and best year ever and we have absolutely no regrets.”

The salon offers a range of services in lovely surroundings.

Carrie added: “It’s been a lot of hard work and it’s taken sheer determination, but we are so grateful to our amazing clients who have played a huge part in making Bello Beauty the successful business it is today.

Family and friends

“We’d like to thank every single person, from new and existing clients to our family and friends, who have all helped us through one of the toughest but best years ever, we are so grateful for everyone’s support.

“We have absolutely loved our first year in business and we can’t wait to keep growing.”

For more information, follow Bello Beauty on Facebook and Instagram or contact Carrie or Julie by email at bellobeautylimited@hotmail.com or call the salon on 01224 658442.

