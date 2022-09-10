EV charging can cost almost 30% more than filling with petrol, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EV charging can cost almost 30% more than filling with petrol, study finds

By Felicity Donohoe
September 10, 2022, 6:00 am

Charging an electric car at motorway service stations can be close to 30% more expensive than filling up with petrol, new data has shown.

Consumer magazine What Car? found that on a 200-mile journey EVs were 28% pricier than their petrol counterparts.

The firm conducted its research by running a fully electric Peugeot e-208 against a petrol-powered 208 Puretech 130 between over a 200 mole journey.

The experiment also pitted a BMW i4 M50 electric car against a 4 Series Gran Coupé M440i petrol.

All the cars were driven in the same driving mode with their climate control systems set to 21C.

They also all started with a full battery or tank of fuel. On arrival, they were plugged in or filled to the brim to find out how much the journey had cost.

The results showed the e-208 and i4 were £9.07 (28.4%) and £5.64 (10.8%) more expensive than their petrol equivalents respectively.

The test was conducted on August 18, with What Car? paying £1.99 per litre of petrol.

Lower fuel bills are certainly not a given if you’re relying on the public network, due to the high prices of some companies

What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said: “When deciding whether an electric car is right for you, it’s important to consider how you would charge it.

“Even with energy bills going through the roof, an electric car should cost significantly less to run than any petrol alternative if you can top it up at home overnight.

“However, as our test has shown, lower fuel bills are certainly not a given if you’re relying on the public network, due to the high prices of some companies.

“The Ionity units that we used are some of the most convenient due to their fast charging speeds and the fact that there are usually several at each location, reducing the chances of you having to queue, but unfortunately you pay through the nose for that convenience.”

The survey comes as Ofgem confirmed that the energy price cap on 1 October will rise by £1,578 a year – or 80%, meaning that the annual cost for charging a popular electric family car at home could increase by around £500.

Home chargers are subject to 5% VAT but EV drivers who depend on public chargers already pay more than those with home chargers. The VAT on public charging stands at 20% with almost all public charging operators hiking prices by as much as 15% this year in response to the energy crisis – and likely to rise again as winter approaches.

Government grants to subsidise the cost of having a homecharger installed at your property have been discontinued.

