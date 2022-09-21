Raise well-rounded kids with extra-curricular activities in schools

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Extra-curricular activities in schools are just as important as classroom learning in raising well-rounded children. Recognising how these activities help students expand their interests and build their social skills, independent schools in Scotland offer a wide range of activities for pupils to choose from and enjoy.

Click on the interactive map below for a quick view of top Scottish independent schools that offer excellent extra-curricular activities or scroll further down for more information on each school.

Robert Gordon’s College

Renowned for its vibrant environment and high academic achievements, the variety of extra-curricular offerings at Robert Gordon’s College is widely recognised for the value it brings to a child’s educational experience.

Operating side-by-side with curricular learning, it enables pupils to explore languages, sport, technology, science, social, practical and creative subjects that will open up new ways of thinking and learning, as well as building friendships and lifelong hobbies.

Mrs Sarah Webb, head of Junior School shares: “The very wide range of clubs available to our pupils enable them to be eager and inquisitive. Our children enjoy learning new skills and having fun with their friends as they participate in coding, dancing, singing, makaton, textiles, karate and many other clubs available at lunchtime and after school. These are in addition to all our sporting activities on offer. We provide a stimulating and inspiring learning experience where children are motivated and strive to achieve their best.”

Mr Neil Buchanan, deputy head responsible for co-curricular in Senior School highlights: “As well as the fulfillment of doing an activity well, the sense of participation which comes from playing in a band or netball team, participating in a game of strategy, or completing the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award hike, will often remain among those memorable school moments. There is truly something for everyone at Robert Gordon’s College!”

Mrs Clare Smith, head of Senior School summarises: “At Robert Gordon’s College, the community is passionate about sparking curiosity and inspiring appetites for growth through positive social and learning experiences. Pupils across the College can expand their horizons, discover new interests and their own talents, and develop these as fully as possible. This is a critical part of preparing our pupils for their future pathway.”

Discover more at Robert Gordon’s College’s next open morning on Saturday, 8th October 2022!

Kilgraston School

Kilgraston is a dynamic boarding and day school which offers a world-class education that is both academic and personal for girls aged 5 to 18 and boys aged 5 to 12. Set in 54 acres of stunning parkland, Kilgraston offers security and space to grow and develop while providing a tranquil environment for the pupils to flourish.

In 2022, Kilgraston pupils achieved excellent results, well above the national average at all levels. At National 5, pupils received outstanding results with 70% obtaining a Grade A, 85% A-B and 93% Grade A-C. At Higher, 45% obtained Grade A, 80% A-B and 95% A-C, while at Advanced Higher, 45% achieved a Grade A and 76% Grade A-B.

Kilgraston has again sent over half of pupils to study STEM subjects at undergraduate level, including computer science, medicine, neuroscience, physics and sports science, to mention a few. Equally impressive is the breadth of subjects which the girls have gone on to study at a wide range of universities: international relations, English literature, business, economics, Spanish, law, philosophy, psychology and politics.

Offering day and boarding education, Kilgraston has something to inspire every young person. It’s a school with traditional values but with a modern and forward-looking perspective on education. Education is not just about exam success; developing interest and talents, nurturing an understanding of different cultures, and emphasising personal responsibility as global citizens are vital. As such, a Kilgraston senior girl benefits from a wealth of opportunities to extend and enrich her educational experience. Over 50 extra-curricular activities are offered at the school’s modern, state-of-the-art facilities, including a science centre, Sixth Form Study Centre, excellent boarding accommodation, 25m swimming pool, all-weather astro-turf pitches and Scotland’s only on-site school equestrian centre.

Find out more about exciting learning opportunities from Kilgraston School’s website!

St Margaret’s

St Margaret’s is large enough to offer flexibility and choice in terms of the curriculum and extra-curricular activities, but small enough to ensure that each girl is well known within a friendly and family atmosphere. Getting involved in a club or activity complements academic studies and helps girls to develop friendships with their year groups and form classes.

“’Everybody needs a way to express themselves creatively and I like to do so through drama. Drama is not just a source of creativity for me, it also provides me with the confidence I need in day to day life. Public speaking is an essential life-skill and through taking drama at Advanced Higher level my skills have been enhanced. The constant support from everyone around me has made drama one of the highlights of my time at St Margaret’s,’ says an Advanced Higher drama pupil.

Beyond the academic curriculum, there are countless opportunities for extra-curricular enrichment during lunchbreak and after school. Girls may participate in activities ranging from all manner of sports clubs and music ensembles, to debating, model United Nations, science, reading club and Minecraft club, to name but a few. All girls are encouraged to pursue at least one extra-curricular interest in school as a means of developing confidence and self-assurance, learning new skills, meeting new friends and exploring whatever particular talents and abilities they may have.

“Debating and model United Nations have given me a deeper understanding of global issues which has opened my eyes to a huge diversity of potential careers as well as working wonders for my confidence and public speaking skills. I honestly feel that without debating I would not be where I am today,” shares a VIS pupil.

St Margaret’s staff are experts in teaching girls and are committed to supporting each girl to be all that she can be, both inside and outside the classroom. This includes the rich variety of extra-curricular activities available in school.

“Having the opportunity to take part in the vast selection of sports at St Margaret’s, I have been able to build my confidence and work with so many girls in both the junior and senior school. Being part of the netball team in particular has not only allowed me to become a more motivated individual, but has also contributed to making our school a close-knit community,” says a netball captain.

While enjoyable in themselves, extra-curricular activities also help girls to develop the skills and personal qualities which they will require to be successful and happy beyond school.

“I love the time I spend in the music department. It is such good fun to play with other musicians and to learn from the older girls who are so talented and give me lots of support as we play together,” says a 7J pupil.

Log on to St Margaret’s website for more information on the school’s unique learning opportunities!

International School Aberdeen (ISA)

At ISA, students are encouraged to expand their young minds outside the classroom through a varied programme of clubs and activities.

Nick Little, head of school at ISA, says: “Extra-curricular activities are a fantastic way for students to continue learning outside the classroom and provide an important space for children to build self-awareness and leadership skills.

“Our students have access to a wide range of activities focused on learning and personal development in a fun and inspiring way.”

ISA’s sports programme is as a prime example of how the school connects with the wider world. Every child learns to swim and takes part in rock climbing. They challenge themselves to get stronger and improve their own performance.

ISA provides students with a rich variety of sports in which to participate including basketball, volleyball and football.

Artistically minded youngsters can explore their creativity through a range of art clubs and the school’s music department offers an after-school jazz band.

In addition, there are several after-school ‘home language groups’ in Arabic, German and Italian.

Being social is a big part of life at ISA and students are encouraged to immerse themselves in new and diverse experiences.

“These activities provide the skillset and enthusiasm for hobbies that could last a lifetime,” adds Nick.

“We should never take for granted the thrill of participation in sport, music or any group that offers the value of personal improvement or the joy of connecting and belonging.

“There is truly something for every student no matter their strengths or interests.”

Get more information on ISA’s next Open Day on Friday, September 23rd!

Albyn School

At Albyn School, pupils are encouraged to explore the many different co-curricular activities on offer and unlock their hidden talents. Not only do co-curricular activities help with social skills, confidence, and offer a healthy balance between life inside and outside of the classroom, they also provide a fantastic springboard into life-long interests, provide useful life skills and encourage the development of long-lasting friendships.

Albyn offers an incredible variety of meaningful activities for pupils across the school. There are activities for everyone, from flying high in the sky with the RAF section of the Combined Cadet Force, to climbing in the Scottish Highlands with the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme, to building and racing a car at Silverstone with Formula24!

With enthusiastic Pupil Councils in both the Lower and Upper Schools, pupils are active in supporting and representing their fellow students, and are able to raise issues and bring new suggestions to the table. Many of these suggestions include proposals for new co-curricular activities which, because Albyn is a medium-sized school, can usually be accommodated.

Tiegan, who performed in ‘The Sound of Music’ earlier this year and is also part of the Combined Cadet Force, said: “The many different music groups and activities give us the chance to mix with different pupils and develop our skills, whether it’s in the big groups like choir and orchestra, or in the smaller ones like Capriccio or the Erasmus+ project where we are collaborating with pupils from schools in Italy, Greece, Spain, France and Lithuania.”

Find out more about the fantastic opportunities Albyn School has to offer at its next Open Morning on Friday, 30 September!

High School of Dundee

The High School of Dundee delivers exceptional learning for all, from Nursery to S6.

It nurtures the individual interests, talents and ambitions of each of its pupils to equip them with the tools and skills to achieve and exceed their goals.

Where can this approach take pupils? Wherever they want to go!

The school’s alumni have gone on to become household TV names (Brian Taylor, Andrew Marr, Joanna Vanderham, Martell Maxwell), become internationally-renowned scientists (Professor Dame Anne Glover), excel in sport (Eillish McColgan, Andy Nicol, Matt and Zander Fagerson), create award-winning TV shows (Neil Forsyth, Graham Stuart), become global musicians (KT Tunstall and Ricky Ross) and play a key role in the technology behind Amazon’s Alexa (William Tunstall-Pedoe).

Places on high tariff university courses may be the goal for some, but not for others. Traditional academic courses may be the passion for some. But for others, exciting new fields of work may be the goal. High School of Dundee is committed to supporting every one of its pupils to realise their potential and follow their dreams.

As one current parent says, “My daughter has done nothing but thrive since she came to the school.”

Register for the school’s Open Morning (1st October), book a tour or taster day, or e-mail admissions@highschoolofdundee.org.uk.