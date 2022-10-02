My Week in 5 Pictures – Author JD Kirk talks books, cats and scones…

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fort William-based author Barry Hutchison, writing as acclaimed crime fiction author JD Kirk, has published his 15th book in the DCI Logan series.

Kirk has sold more than 1.75 million books in the popular series and the latest instalment, Here Lie the Dead, is out now.

I was summoned to the Highland Bookshop in Fort William this week to sign the first copies of my latest book, Here Lie the Dead. In return, I got a slice of homemade banana bread. Result!

My dad and I went up to visit my mum’s grave at Kilmallie Graveyard in Corpach. I’m convinced it must have one of the best views of any graveyard in the world, even if the top of the Ben was cut off that day.

I had a bash at making scones, so I can write up the recipe in the voice of a foul-mouthed 70-year-old woman from one of my books, so readers can try it at home. Yes, my job is nonsense.

Paid a quick visit to the Commando Memorial by Spean Bridge to do a bit of research. Also took some photos which may be used on the cover of an upcoming book.

Our cat, Khoi (as in the fish – don’t ask) is recovering from an operation at the moment. Sadly, this photo doesn’t quite capture her outrage and indignation at having to wear a cone of shame.

Here Lie the Dead by JD Kirk is available online at Amazon.