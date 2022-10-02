My Week in 5 Pictures – Author JD Kirk talks books, cats and scones…

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

My Week in 5 Pictures – Author JD Kirk talks books, cats and scones…

By Jamie Wilde
October 2, 2022, 6:00 am
Fort William author JD Kirk, aka Barry Hutchison, shares his week in five pictures.

Fort William-based author Barry Hutchison, writing as acclaimed crime fiction author JD Kirk, has published his 15th book in the DCI Logan series.

Kirk has sold more than 1.75 million books in the popular series and the latest instalment, Here Lie the Dead, is out now.

New copies of Here Lie the Dead by JD Kirk.

I was summoned to the Highland Bookshop in Fort William this week to sign the first copies of my latest book, Here Lie the Dead. In return, I got a slice of homemade banana bread. Result!

Kilmallie Graveyard.

My dad and I went up to visit my mum’s grave at Kilmallie Graveyard in Corpach. I’m convinced it must have one of the best views of any graveyard in the world, even if the top of the Ben was cut off that day.

Homemade scones.

I had a bash at making scones, so I can write up the recipe in the voice of a foul-mouthed 70-year-old woman from one of my books, so readers can try it at home. Yes, my job is nonsense.

Commando Memorial, Lochaber.

Paid a quick visit to the Commando Memorial by Spean Bridge to do a bit of research. Also took some photos which may be used on the cover of an upcoming book.

Khoi the cat.

Our cat, Khoi (as in the fish – don’t ask) is recovering from an operation at the moment. Sadly, this photo doesn’t quite capture her outrage and indignation at having to wear a cone of shame.

Here Lie the Dead by JD Kirk is available online at Amazon.

