Country cottage and bothy in Cairngorms National Park offer options for family and guests

By Jacqueline Wake Young
September 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
Heughhead Cottage and Bothy, near Strathdon, is tucked away but not far from village amenities.
Heughhead Cottage and Bothy, near Strathdon, is tucked away but not far from village amenities.

Nestled within the Cairngorms National Park, the hamlet of Heughhead on Donside is surrounded by the outstanding natural beauty of mountains, lochs and ancient woodlands.

With such spectacular scenery right on the doorstep, 4 Heughhead Cottage and Bothy, near Strathdon, lends itself ideally as a family home or a special holiday retreat – or both!

The property is surrounded by beautiful countryside within the Cairngorms National Park.

The three-bedroom detached traditional granite cottage has the addition of the self-contained luxury Bothy which is currently run as a successful self-catering holiday home.

While being tucked away in the countryside, the property is close to Strathdon, where there is a village shop, and also Glenkindie with further shopping and leisure amenities available in Alford, Aboyne and Ballater.

The area is renowned for its outdoor pursuits, including horse riding, golfing, cycling, hillwalking, fishing, shooting, gliding and ski-ing at Glenshee and the Lecht.

The cottage sitting room with its wood-burning stove and cosy ambience.

The cottage and bothy offer bright and spacious accommodation throughout and have been tastefully decorated in neutral tones, with good quality fixtures and fittings.

The main property comprises a welcoming porch providing a handy space for coats and boots after all of those country walks.

The 4 Heughhead Cottage dining room has ample space for family meals and get-togethers.

The living accommodation is accessed directly from the porch with a cosy sitting room featuring a wood-burning stove as its focal point and dual aspect windows to the front and rear of the property.

Leading on from the sitting room, there is a spacious dining room with inset wood-burning stove and dual aspect windows, providing an inviting space for entertaining or for quiet family meals at home.

The cottage kitchen is bright and well-equipped with views over the garden.

The modern fitted kitchen is accessed from the dining room and boasts a range of contemporary wall and base units with wonderful views towards the garden.

The stylish family bathroom at ground floor level is the perfect place to unwind and comprises a white, modern, three-piece suite with freestanding roll-top style bath and underfloor heating.

The large master bedroom is downstairs and benefits from an en suite shower room with underfloor heating, fitted wardrobes, double height ceiling and a handy storage space on mezzanine level.

The master bedroom has an en suite shower room with underfloor heating and is tastefully decorated.

A galley-style utility room has ample space for a washing machine and tumble dryer with a door to the rear garden which completes the accommodation at ground floor level.

Bedrooms two and three are upstairs and are both double bedrooms with pleasing views over the countryside.

The upper landing can be used as additional storage space.

Moving on to the highly versatile bothy, it comprises a one-bedroom self-catering unit on open plan with modern kitchen and living area.

The Bothy open-plan living, dining and kitchen area.

The loft-style bedroom has been cleverly created to make maximum use of the space.

A luxurious bathroom awaits guests which comprises a stylish three-piece suite.

The bothy also features a wood-burning stove and is an ideal getaway situated in the top corner of the garden in a peaceful setting.

The bothy is currently used as a holiday home but could easily serve as a home office or just another family space.

The bothy is also called the ‘Coothie Cooshed’ for rental purposes and is currently run through Airbnb.

Occupancy rates and bookings can be made available on request.

The property has large garden grounds, mainly laid to grass with plants, mature shrubs and trees including apple trees and there is a summerhouse and two outdoor sheds.

Number 4 Heughhead Cottage and Bothy, Strathdon, is on the market at price over £365,000 with Laurie & Co on the aspc website.

Editor's Picks