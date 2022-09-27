Port in prime position to seize energy sector opportunities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Port in prime position to seize energy sector opportunities

Peterhead Port Authority
September 27, 2022, 11:51 am
Decommissioning umbilicals at Merchants Quay.
Decommissioning umbilicals at Merchants Quay.

Peterhead Port Authority is actively pursuing opportunities in offshore wind and oil and gas decommissioning, drawing on its legacy of success across the energy sector to showcase the wide range of activities it can support.

Geography is a critical factor: 12 of the option areas in the recent ScotWind licensing round are within 120 miles of the port and much of the North Sea oil and gas infrastructure that is due for removal is in close proximity.

But equally as important is the local expertise in – and vast experience of – handling a diverse range of energy projects.

The Port also has a proud record of innovation and investment to support evolving business demands.

As Keith Mackie, the Port’s newly-appointed business development manager for energy transition, points out, the size of the offshore wind opportunity is huge for the north-east of Scotland.

“Ports are going to be a fundamentally important piece of the jigsaw, and already we are hosting visits to Peterhead Port by developers,” he said.

“With many of the developments working on similar timelines, there will be competition for port space and access, which can often be constrained by the limits of physical space.

“Peterhead has a 50-year legacy of support for the energy sector to draw on, in both oil and gas and latterly offshore renewables.

“Our key areas of expertise will likely lie in surveying and marine support; small-scale construction and fabrication of, for example, chains, anchors and cables, rather than large-scale assembly and laydown; and operations and maintenance – we are well-positioned as a hub for major component replacements.”

Peterhead Port is the permanent base for the crew transfer vessels that support the Hywind development 15 miles to the east. The port also handled foundation pieces for the construction of the EOWDC wind farm just off Aberdeen beach. In addition, more than 50 port calls were recorded in relation to the Beatrice and Moray East wind farm projects.

The Port’s support for decommissioning will focus on subsea infrastructure rather than as a base for full platforms being dismantled at the quayside, and a steady flow of smaller projects, with a vessel visit almost every other day, has cemented its reputation for excellence in this field.

The Port’s business in the energy sector complements its role as one of Europe’s largest fishing ports, with the annual turnover of seafood through the port amounting to £190-£200 million in recent years.

This follows its £50 million investment in a new, state-of-the-art fish market, which is accredited with BRCGS food hygiene standards, quayside rebuilding and dredging that significantly enhanced the fleet’s ability to land and sell quality produce. Vessels have 24-hour access to quaysides.

The Port is the UK’s first Responsible Fishing Port and is Marine Stewardship Council-accredited.

At the time of writing, the Port and its partners, Port of Aberdeen, Aberdeen International Airport, Aberdeenshire Council and Aberdeen City Council, are awaiting the outcome of a joint bid for Green Freeport status, which stands significantly to enhance the region’s drive to become Net Zero capital of Europe, through, among other projects, the Acorn carbon capture initiative which would involve imports of carbon dioxide being handled at the Port.

Green Freeport status would also lead a Seafood Transformation Project that would lead to the injection of £77 million into the seafood sector over five years, with almost £50 million invested in processing businesses.

Find out more about Peterhead Harbour here.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

