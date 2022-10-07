Should you buy a luxury lodge? Investment advice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luxury lodges are increasingly in demand. The staycation boom means some are seeing them both as a desirable second home and new stream of income. But for many they are now a permanent residence, bought with retirement savings or perhaps by a couple looking to downsize.

Whatever the reason there’s no doubt luxury lodges are an attractive option. So what are the advantages of buying one? Here we break them down.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Lodges: full-time residence or holiday home

First up is flexibility. Lodges can be a full-time residence, rented out as a holiday home or a mix of both. It means owners can pick and choose how they use the lodge with the option to vary that use from year to year or even month to month.

Graham Calley, Director at Riverview Country Park in Forres, Moray, explains: “If somebody owns a home they can use it as a main residence, they can have it as a holiday home, they can visit their new lodge with their family or friends whenever they want. Or they can use it as an investment. it’s totally flexible. If somebody wants to go to Australia for three months and they ask if we can rent their lodge out – no problem.”

Lodges v traditional homes

All the lodges at Riverview are built to BS3632 residential standard but they’re not subject to the same buying costs as bricks and mortar. Anyone purchasing a lodge won’t have to pay a Land and Buildings Transaction Tax and there are no conveyancing costs either, so you can avoid the dreaded lawyers’ fees.

They’re also sold fully furnished with all soft furnishings, tables, chairs, white goods and beds. Bathrooms and kitchens are fully fitted too. It means you won’t face any extra expense bringing the home up to the standard you want.

Of course, you can always add on your own little luxuries, such as a hot tub on the terracing.

Buying and renting a luxury lodge is hassle free

That brings us to just how easy it is to buy a lodge. Anyone in the market for one can just view the lodges and then buy direct from the park. It’s a fixed price and there’s no chance of being gazumped or drawn into a lengthy buying process. If you’re downsizing then Riverview is even happy to take a deposit and wait for you to sell your current home before paying the balance. For some it seems almost too good to be true.

Graham says: “Sometimes people can’t believe it. They come along and say, ‘is there a catch? I don’t need a lawyer.’ I say, ‘well if you want to involve a lawyer, go and get a lawyer to charge you for what I’m going to do for free.”

For those looking to rent the property out it’s an equally stress-free situation.

Graham continues: “We can do a hands-free investment package where we’ll do all the legwork for people – advertising, the bookings, collecting the fees, meet and greet, cleaning, turnaround, everything.”

There’s no skimping on quality

The lodges aren’t called luxury for nothing. Manufacturers at Riverview include prestigious names such as Tingdene and Pemberton and there’s no expense spared on making sure they’re fitted out to the highest standard. Kitchens come fully fitted, some with range cooker or 5 burner hobs, fridge-freezers, washing machines and dishwashers.

Graham jokes: “People come in and see our lodges and they say, ‘Oh my goodness, this finishing is actually better than what I’ve got at home.”

Riverview Country Park: it’s not just a park, it’s a community

At Riverview the majority of the residents are full time and there’s a lot of work going into making sure everything they need is on hand. They’ve secured planning for a coffee shop, gymnasium and residents’ hub with a grocery store already on site. There’s also a residents’ committee which ensures they have a say in how the park is run.

Graham says: “They’re a great bunch of people and we work closely with them.”

Open Weekend!

Riverview Country Park is holding an Open Weekend on Saturday 15th October and Sunday 16th for prospective buyers. Visitors will be able to view lodges and take advantage of special offers.

To know more or plan your visit, contact Graham on 07970 848465 or Steven on 07891 743847. You can as well e-mail info@riverviewcountryparks.com.

Visit Riverview Country Park website now.