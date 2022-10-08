MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time for a cheese board, isn’t it?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time for a cheese board, isn’t it?

By Mary-Jane Duncan
October 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Post Thumbnail

How is it October already? Seriously, I’m scared to blink in case I open my eyes and it’s 2052, I’ve lost all my teeth and the kids have papped me into a retirement home.

Instead I’ll indulge in my usual autumnal day dreams.  One where everything is a delightful shade of burnt orange; we’re all indulging in long bracing walks littered with crunchy, golden leaves; wearing our matching woolly scarves and bobble hats.

Black is back

In reality, I’m prepared to admit my only preparation for the changing season is packing all my black summer clothes away and replacing it with my all black autumn attire.

Because, let’s be honest, reality is, autumn is cold. Cold and cutting. Cold, mean, malicious winds, thanks to the North Sea, OR dreich, miserable and wet.

Rain not quite heavy enough to taste your hair conditioner but the kind willing to cover you in a damp mist.

Unsurprisingly, I’ve spent the day melting because when I left the house at 7.30am, I maturely layered up.  My rain jacket was quickly surplus to requirement when summer decided to fleetingly show face and my excess layering is never pretty when you’re my size.

Ah, a cheese board…

Continuing on in my fantasy realm, we’re now home and indulging in homemade soups and a cheese board.

If you were to tell me I was to die a slow, painful death if I ate something, this would be it for me.  Goodbye cruel world.  Death by fromage.

I wouldn’t even need to be that hungry.  There wouldn’t be an agonizing internal battle not to eat the cheese.  Just load me up and let me die happy.

What can beat a cheese feast? Nothing, in MJ’s opinion.

We’d all sit together round the table, rosy cheeked from our jaunt, the dogs slumbering peacefully under the table.

At this stage I won’t even mind the howling winds and rain battering against the window…  Safe, together and inside.

The rest of the day’s plans consisting of nothing more than curling up on the sofa and reading our books.  Or watching a movie.

An easy movie.  No concentration is required. Let’s not be interrupting my afternoon, post brie doze please.

I want the movie equivalent of the Cadbury Caramel Bunny’s voice.  A visual blanket. Soothing and warm.

Fame was never a goal

And I don’t want any actors the size of my pinkie who have previously declared during promotional press junkets how they struggled to gain weight for the role.

Blabbering on about eating junk food for a whole month except they’re actually describing my daily diet consumed for the past two decades?  No thanks.

Fame was never a goal of mine.  Notoriety never pursued.   I had no hidden desires to walk red carpets or be recognised in the feminine hygiene aisle of Tesco.

I only ever wanted to appear effortless.  Easy breezy.  Like Meg Ryan who, to me, looked casually fabulous.

These days, stepping out appears to require slebs to have stylists, makeup artists, hairdressers, shamans and a partridge in a pear tree.

I absolutely wanted adventures but nice easy ones.  Ones that didn’t make me stray too far out of my comfort zone or force me to wear uncomfortable shoes.

Don’t get me wrong, I still want to be invited on adventures, I just don’t want to go.

Getting on the glad rags

We have an industry event this week requiring more than just a bit of a scrub up on my part.

He’ll just chuck on his kilt and instantly be the most handsomest.  I’ll have to navigate something higher than my trusty Converse and accept while motherhood might mean updating the kids’ wardrobe each year, I’m still wearing the same clothes from circa 2002.

My most frequented answer will be ‘great!’ or ‘fine, thank you!’ every time someone asks how I am.

I’ll force myself to glide through with a degree of competence, even trying to make it all look effortless through moments of anxiety and sheer panic.

Please be gentle…

We’ll smile and mingle desperately recalling names and faces but please be gentle,  I’ve three kids who’s names I muddle so, when I get it wrong, please don’t be offended.

I can remember every Pearl Jam lyric from the 90s and every mistake my husband has ever made, but I may have no clue what your name is or if I switched off the hair straighteners before I came out.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
The Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Driverless Machiney lost its route on its big launch day.
What a week: Tories do a U-turn and a Highland bus can't find the…
Sir Ewan Forbes-Sempill married Isabella Mitchell in 1952. Picture: Aberdeen Journals/DCT Design
The happy wedding pictures behind a north-east marriage which provoked a notorious court case
Sir Alex Ferguson in front of a new statue at Pittodrie. Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group.
What we learned this week... about how Alex Ferguson's bum deal is now in…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Tequila Casa is a new tequila pop-up bar in Aberdeen Picture shows; Tequila Casa is a new tequila pop-up bar in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Tequila Casa Date; 05/10/2022
New tequila bar to pop-up for Aberdeen Cocktail Week
Which of these drinks would you like to try for a reduced price? Image: DC Thomson Design Team.
Have your say: Which cocktail will be city favourite for Aberdeen Cocktail Week at…
A member of the Hong Kong team jumps from the balcony of his apartment at the Olympic Village to escape the attack. Photo: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: 50 years on from the Munich Massacre - have we learned anything?
Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1.
Yvie Burnett: I'm looking for a shy Cinderella who can sing
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 21.01.2021 URN: CR0033250 Restaurant review pics from Drouthy Cobbler in Elgin. Dishes pictured are... Starter - Grants of Speyside Haggis Bon Bons, mustard Mayo Small Plates - Mac n cheese croquettes, spiced house ketchup, parmesan Main - 1. Scotch Beef Burger,crispy bacon, cheddar, house relish and fries 2. Grilled Chicken foraged mushroom risotto, spinach, truffle dressing Wine - white Fattoria Coroncino IL Bacca Red - Waterloof Circle of life Pictures by JASON HEDGES
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Elgin
granite noir aberdeen
With the world in turmoil, why are so many of us fascinated by crime…

Most Read

1
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been banned for eight games by the SFA - with six games to be served immediately - and we think it's harsh. So much so, we've created these masks for fans to wear at Tannadice!
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’…
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Sheep farmer’s drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
3
Firefighters were at Altens recycling centre for five days. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Altens recycling centre to be demolished with misplaced battery blamed as likely cause for…
4
Shaun Groves threatened to slit a bookie's throat when she refused his bet on a horse.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie’s throat after she refused to take a bet
5
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
6
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Erica Spink KA Buchan stole from B&M Home Store in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Google Maps/ Facebook/DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
8
Garthdee Community Councillor Margaret Forrest, pictured with her husband Gavin, is furious with First Bus about the way they're serving the Garthdee community. Photo: Kami Thomson.
Garthdee residents ‘suffering greatly’ due to busy First Bus services
9
Head of cinema Colin Farquhar outside Belmont Filmhouse last year. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after…

More from Press and Journal

The Bridge of Dee has reopened following the completion of roadworks. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following completion of resurfacing works
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?
Communities around Caithness will benefit from the funding. Supplied by Scottish Power.
Windfarm blows in millions of community funding for Caithness
Mariah Johnstone has been reported missing. Supplied by Police.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree

Editor's Picks