Yvie Burnett: I’m looking for a shy Cinderella who can sing

Thank you so much! You are such a supportive lot, you YL readers.

There has been a lovely response to the announcement about Scotland Sings, the new show I’m doing for BBC Scotland.

I just hope that means that many of you are going ahead and nominating yourselves or your friends and family.

Remember it’s all about the person who has kept their talents hidden away or hasn’t had the confidence to let us all hear their voice.

Prince Charming

For every huge singing star out there, I’m convinced just as many people with amazing voices have never been discovered.

I feel a bit like Prince Charming going around people’s homes to see who fits the slipper.

I wish I could knock on every door and find the shy Cinderella who has never had the limelight.

I am putting up the link again for Cinders, the Ugly sisters or indeed Prince Charming himself, to enter.

What have you got to lose?

Wardrobe management

Back down to earth, in real life, I’ve been sorting out my wardrobe.

I’m sure many of you can relate to holding on to the too small outfit in the hope you will fit it one day but I had got to the stage where there were more I couldn’t fit, than those I could.

Oh, I know I’ve talked to you about these major clothes-throwing-out sessions before and yet still here I am, with rails of them.

So, either I’m a shopaholic or a hoarder or both.

I have a feeling I’m not alone!

Charity shop

Anyway, I delivered six bags of clothes to my local hospice charity shop and felt like Sunday had been well spent.

Gordon also spent hours sorting out the leaves, fallen apples and walnuts in the garden so we were feeling very smug.

We sat down for our first bit of autumn comfort food with beef stew and dumplings and felt very pleased with ourselves.

It’s a good day isn’t it when you achieve something you have been procrastinating about for a while?

Running the country

As all of you know, I was no fan of Boris Johnson but I’m actually thinking Liz Truss is worse!

She, in my opinion, is quite dangerous, taking huge risks to make her mark.

Even though I was no fan of Boris, he was a good communicator and had a sense of leadership about him.

It’s almost like Liz Truss is the headmistress of a local school who is speaking to an assembly of 10-year-olds.

There have been many interviews where she just doesn’t know what to say and this is the woman who is running our country.

Boris and Rishi Sunak must be chuckling a little bit to themselves.

I wish Spitting Image was still on our TVs.

The Liz Truss puppet would have been wonderful.

If it wasn’t so serious and so worrying it would be funny.

However, these are people’s lives the government is dealing with.

I don’t see Liz Truss lasting long which can only be a good thing, as long as that doesn’t pave the way for Boris to return.

Stranger things have happened.

Strictly

With all the doom and gloom about, thank goodness for light relief, in the form of our Saturday and Sunday night dose of Strictly.

I’m not happy though about Kaye being the first to leave.

I know she fell apart a bit in the dance-off and forgot her steps but Matt Goss was terrible.

Now of course I’m no dance expert but he was like a drunk dad dancing at a wedding. Actually, I think he would have been better if he was drunk!

It might have loosened him up a bit.

And those tight white trousers were enough to put you off your tea.

As for his facial expressions, well he didn’t really have any!

Ha-ha have I made myself clear enough? I think he needs to go home.

If he ends up staying this week I’m going to be throwing things at the TV.

Kaye you were robbed!

I’m sure she would have grown in confidence if given the chance and what wonderful legs she has been keeping hidden.

Oh and by the way, how fabulous did Shirley look with her new curly bob hair style and that stunning Zara pink trouser suit?

I could go out and get one now that I have cleared space in my wardrobe.

Don’t shout at me, I’m only joking.

Have a good week,

Yvie x