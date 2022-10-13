Ready to find your new life? Join a bus firm in Scotland’s scenic west coast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tired of the hustle and bustle of city life? Have you had enough of driving in congested urban centres and getting stuck in traffic jams? Are you ready for a change of scenery? Then one of West Coast Motors’ jobs could be for you!

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Imagine seeing beautiful coastal sceneries outside your window every day when you go for a drive. Think of having the freedom to enjoy life at a slower, more deliberate pace. Picture yourself breathing in fresh air.

Maybe it’s time for you to relocate to the west coast of Scotland and live the life you’ve always wanted.

Company offers bus driver jobs in Scotland’s scenic west coast

West Coast Motors offers jobs in places like Oban, Ardrishaig and Campbeltown where people feel like they’re part of their local communities. Everyone is a familiar face and residents know their bus drivers by name.

For Chris Hoon, a supervisor, it’s a perfect fit. He shares: “For years I’ve been here, driving buses in places that I didn’t know existed. It’s some of the most beautiful parts of the world. I say that to people and I think they think it’s an exaggeration. But it’s really not. You see the town of Oban on a beautiful day and it’s just out of this world.”

Area operations manager John Murray agrees. He says: “The most stunning place I’ve come across so far since I’ve been here is going down to Easdale. As you come along the road, you climb up a little hill past a little old church, and you come to this bend and if you turn around this bend, the whole glen opens up. And you see out into the Atlantic. You see the islands. You see the outcrops of lochs sticking up from the sea. And oh, it’s breathtaking.

“I was doing a run a couple of weeks back and one of my passengers turn around and said, ‘You must be the luckiest bus driver alive. This must be the most beautiful route that anybody can have.’ And I thought to myself, ‘Yes.’ ”

West Coast Motors helps bus drivers settle into jobs in Scotland’s west coast

If you do decide to relocate, West Coast Motors helps to make the transition easier for its employees.

Bus driver Chris Fozard confirms this based on his personal experience. He says: “West Coast Motors helped me with my relocation. They’d given me a property to live in for six months, free of charge.”

So, what are the requirements to become a bus driver?

If you have a valid passenger carrying vehicle (PCV) licence and up-to-date Driver Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC) Qualification, West Coast Motors can arrange an interview and driving assessment after you submit your job application.

But if you’re starting your career as a bus driver or looking for a career change, the company can help you with free training worth up to £2000.

Why should you join West Coast Motors?

West Coast Motors is a family business that’s been bringing people together for more than 100 years. It offers a competitive rate of pay and an excellent range of benefits including:

– A permanent and secure job

– Over-time opportunities (6th day paid at time and a half)

– Part-time opportunities available

– Flexible hours

– Ongoing training

– Development and career opportunities

– 30 days paid holidays

– Free travel for you and your family

– Company pension

Ready to apply? Let West Coast Motors help you find your new life with a new job.