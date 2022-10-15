PAUL WHITELAW: World’s End Killers documentary a sensitive and important work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

PAUL WHITELAW: World’s End Killers documentary a sensitive and important work

By Paul Whitelaw
October 15, 2022, 7:00 am
The exterior of the World's End pub in Edinburgh. The Hunt for the World's End Killers is an important piece of social history.
The exterior of the World's End pub in Edinburgh. The Hunt for the World's End Killers is an important piece of social history.

From an important documentary on the World’s End killers, to Japanese Sumo Wrestling and comedy, there’s a lot to keep you watching the small screen.

The Hunt for the World’s End Killers – Monday and Tuesday, BBC One, 9pm

45 years ago, the bodies of two young women, Christine Eadie and Helen Scott, were discovered six miles apart in East Lothian. They’d been brutally murdered. Close friends since childhood, they were last seen alive in the World’s End pub on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile. A major investigation ensued. Sensitively handled and impressively researched, this absorbing two-part documentary recounts an utterly tragic saga with far more depth and context than one usually finds in programmes of this nature. Bolstered by insightful contributions from various journalists, authors and retired police officers, it’s a rigorous piece of social history which, among many other things, covers some landmark developments in the support for female victims of sexual violence. An exemplary essay.

 

Rob Burrow: Living with MND – Tuesday, BBC Two, 7pm

Rob Burrow in Living With MND.

Rugby League legend Rob Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019. This intimate documentary follows Rob, wife Lindsey and their kids as they deal with the everyday reality of living with a degenerative condition. A very moving programme, it’s a frank, tender portrait of a loving family doing everything within their power to get by. The Burrows are abundantly nice, kind and decent people. Their love for each other is quietly inspiring. Life is awfully cruel, but if you’re lucky enough to have a devoted support network, well, that must never be taken for granted. It helps us to cope with all the other terrible things we’re sometimes forced to deal with. We endure. We have to.

 

Unapologetic – Wednesday, Channel 4, 11.05pm

 

Yinka Bokinni and Zeze Millz are Unapologetic on Channel 4.

I haven’t seen this topical talk show, but it sounds quite interesting. Hence why I’m flagging it up. Your hosts are Yinka Bokinni and Zeze Millz. Their M.O. is this: discussing nuanced subjects – in a light-hearted way – that public figures tend to avoid for fear of being ‘cancelled’. That’s an absolute minefield, obviously. I’m no fan of culture war mendacity, but do bear in mind that Bokinni and Millz are people of colour. This isn’t yet another forum for middle-aged white celebrities to drone tediously on about how “you can’t say anything anymore.” Does that mean it’s any good? I’ve no idea. But you may be intrigued by some of the socio-political issues under discussion.

 

Aldi’s Next Big Thing – Thursday, Channel 4, 8pm

Aaron and Leo of Yumbug in Aldi’s Next Big Thing.

Anita Rani and award-winning grocer Chris Bavin host this new series in which small-scale British food and drink producers get the rare opportunity to pitch their products to Britain’s fourth biggest supermarket chain, Aldi. The ultimate prize is a life-changing contract with those towering Gods of retail. So yes, it’s very much your standard competitive TV hootenanny. Dragon’s Den on a manageable budget. But that’s fine, it means no actual harm. Episode one throws a glaring spotlight upon two budding entrepreneurs who reckon that our tiny insect friends are the future of nutrition, plus some obsessive pie and sauce makers. This will never be mistaken for essential television, but it serves as a distraction.

 

Unreported World – Friday, Channel 4, 7.30pm

The world of Japanese Sumo wrestling in Unreported World on Channel 4.

This week, investigative journalist Sahar Zand delves behind the scenes of Japan’s increasingly controversial Sumo wrestling industry. Sumo is a centuries-old tradition, an important and respected facet of Japanese culture, but in recent years it’s been criticised for failing to take care of the wrestlers who partake in it. Zand spends time with a 12-year-old boy, Kyuta, who hopes to become a grand champion. To achieve that goal, he’ll have to earn a place in the ‘Sumo stable’, an institution that’s shrouded in secrecy. Zand meets former wrestlers who describe life in the ‘stable’ as nothing more than servitude. Concerns are mounting for the physical and psychological health of these men.

 

Friday Night Live – Friday, Channel 4, 9pm

Ben Elton in Friday Night Live.

The Channel 4 alternative comedy showcase Saturday/Friday Night Live was a formative experience for myself and millions of other ‘80s comedy-crazed kids. We already loved The Young Ones and The Comic Strip Presents, Rik Mayall et al were our heroes, but this anarchic variety extravaganza introduced us to the brilliant likes of Jo Brand, Julian Clary, Ben Elton, Harry Enfield, French & Saunders, Fry & Laurie and Paul Merton. This one-off revival, hosted by Elton of course, won’t pack such a punch, it’s an exercise in nostalgia, but I suppose it’ll be quite nice to revisit the format. The bill includes the aforementioned Brand, Clary and Enfield, plus some young, current circuit comics.

Am I Being Unreasonable? – Friday, BBC One, 9.30pm

Am I Being Unreasonable stars Daisy May Cooper.

We’ve reached the penultimate episode of this delightfully dry and eccentric comedy thriller about a village-dwelling wife and mother (co-writer Daisy May Cooper) whose already complicated life becomes even stranger when she befriends a woman (co-writer Selin Hizli) with a mysterious past. Am I Being Unreasonable? is one of those addictive shows that takes you completely by surprise. A gut-punching sleeper hit. Thanks to the excellent This Country, we already knew that Cooper was a talented writer/performer, but this is a more striking piece of work as far as I’m concerned. And I hope it’s a one-series deal, as next week’s finale is perfect. A sequel might dilute its impact.

 

FILM of THE WEEK

 

We’re No Angels – Wednesday, Film4, 11am

Christmassy farce We’re No Angels.

This darkly amusing (sort of) Christmassy farce from 1955 is, admittedly, an odd piece of scheduling for this time of year. Film4 presumably have plenty of Autumn/Halloween-appropriate films in their archive. Also, 11am is a peculiar slot. This is a film best enjoyed at night. Nevertheless, it’s always a pleasure to bask in the witty antics of Humphrey Bogart, Aldo Ray and Peter Ustinov as a desperate trio of escaped convicts who pitch up in a French colonial town on Christmas Eve. Yes, its Broadway stage origins are apparent throughout: we’re basically watching a filmed version of the play. But so what, it’s a delightfully sardonic piece of entertainment in which everyone gives their all.

 

LAST WEEK’S TV

 

Our Dementia Choir Sings Again with Vicky McClure – Monday October 10, BBC One

 

Four years ago, the actor Vicky McClure formed a choir of people living with dementia. Like so many of us, she’d lost a loved one to that illness. The therapeutic power of music proved to be very effective. In this poignant sequel to her original programme, McClure reconvened with various members of the choir. Inevitably, some of them aren’t in great shape. Hats off to McClure, her choir and their family members/carers for refusing to hold back on the fundamental point of this endeavour: people with dementia require so much more support from a system that’s skewed against them. An uplifting show tempered with deep-seated despair, this is public service broadcasting at somewhere near its best.

Rise of the Nazis: The Downfall – Monday October 10, BBC Two

 

The final series of this estimable documentary project began in December 1944. Hitler’s regime is in freefall, they’ve clearly lost the war. Hitler, of course, refuses to accept reality. As always, the purpose of this series is to examine the psychology, not only of Hitler and his chief enablers, but also that of the German footsoldiers and everyday citizens. It’s a grimly fascinating study of what happens when fascism prevails over a nation. As strange as this may sound, it offers some hope: fascist dictatorships will always fail because they are, by their very nature, chaotic cults founded on the myopic obsessions of charismatic yet utterly insane despots. This episode, and the previous six, are available on iPlayer. Highly recommended.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

To go with story by Karla Sinclair. The Fingal in Edinburgh is a floating paradise that exudes luxury Picture shows; The Fingal in Edinburgh. The Fingal in Edinburgh. Supplied by Jon Perkins Date; Unknown
Fingal in Edinburgh is a floating paradise that exudes luxury
Joy Dunlop is a virtuoso champion of the Royal National Mod. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media
Video: Joy Dunlop lives up to her name in spreading the delights of the…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Picture:Kevin Paterson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after 'overwhelming' response to staff appeal
YL pets 1510 Pets From: roddyy Hi, This is Josie enjoying Princes Bay on Eriskay while on holiday. She lives with Irene and Roddy Young in Spey Bay Greenacres Upper Dallachy Fochabers IV32 7PW
Pet Portraits: Your pictures of the cutest companions in the region
Seoul Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Korean and Japanese cuisine that is good for the soul at Seoul…
Rev John Ferguson is leaving Peterculter Church after 23 years and moving to Perth. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
John Ferguson recalls I M Jolly routines and breathless services at Peterculter Parish Church
When it's your turn to host Christmas dinner, it's a good idea to start planning well in advance.
Yvie Burnett: Sorry but I'm starting early with Christmas
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon makes her keynote speech on the final day of the 2022 SNP Conference in Aberdeen.
What we learned this week... that 'detest' is a very divisive word
King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet members of the public in Ballater on Tuesday.
What a week: Dear oh dear, there's a king-size hole in the budget
Dr Richard Beeching's report was responsible for a swathe of railway closures across the country.
George Mitchell: Was Beeching wrong to close so many railways across the north and…

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Seoul Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Korean and Japanese cuisine that is good for the soul at Seoul…
3
A96 near Pitmachie. Image: Google Street View.
A96 near Insch reopens in both directions following lorry crash
4
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Rain and wind are delaying transport services along the West Coast. Image: Shutterstock.
Travel disruption spreads across West Coast amidst stormy weather
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Picture:Kevin Paterson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after ‘overwhelming’ response to staff appeal
8
Nisa Local on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief broke into Nisa through roof and filled bin with thousands of pounds of…
9
The Old High Church has been put on to the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building
10
The roof at Stromness Academy's atrium will be replaced this summer
Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher

More from Press and Journal

The Banchory skatepark was opened on Saturday. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Newly revamped Banchory skate park finally reopens after five years of planning and fundraising
Here are the winners from Saturday's competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod: Saturday's results in full
Stanley Bruce and Captain Peter King with the commemorative plaque. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Plaque commemorating 150th anniversary of Aberdeen ship's success in tea clipper race unveiled
Pictured at Perth Theatre is Craig Sutherland of Crieff, winner of the Premier Grade Pibroch, the James R Johnston Memorial Trophy and the John T Macrae Cup for Premier Grade March Strathspey and Reel piping competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Far travelled piper wins gold at home
10-year-old Alistair was crowned the winner of the under 13's Accordion competition at Perth's AK Bell Library. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lanark youngster overcomes adversity to win at his first Mod
Gregor Grierson of Dumfries with the W.G.G.Wilson trophy for Pibroch in the 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Dumfries teen proud to take home first place
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay pleased with Ross County's efforts to snatch late winner in 1-1 draw…
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City manager Gavin Price frustrated as side slip up against 10-man Forfar Athletic
5 key moments from day one of Green conference
Ross Callachan celebrates scoring for Ross County against Dundee United.
Fine Premiership margins underlined as Ross County held to 1-1 draw by Dundee United

Editor's Picks

Most Commented