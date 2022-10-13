Win tickets to the Love Touring Expo 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Win tickets to the Love Touring Expo 2022

In partnership with P&J Live
October 13, 2022, 3:31 pm
The Love Touring Expo is back in Aberdeen!
The Love Touring Expo is back in Aberdeen!

The Love Touring Expo is back! A firm favourite at P&J Live in Aberdeen, this show is a one stop shop for happy tourers. Whether you’re a fresh-faced newbie or a well-seasoned pro, you’ll find everything you could possibly need for your next touring or camping holiday (and a lot of fun things you don’t!)

Since the pandemic, appetite has soared for staycations and touring holidays in Scotland and the UK. After so long of being cooped up during lockdowns, we’re all keen to get out and about exploring… but without the hassle and commitment of pre-booking flights and hotels abroad. Sales of new caravans are up 47% this year, and the second-hand market has seen an even bigger rise of 65%. It’s time to pack up and hit the open road! Or, head off to Aberdeen first anyway…

4 things to see at the Expo in Aberdeen

  1. Latest campervan, caravan, motorhome and holiday home models. Take a peek inside a huge selection of all the latest models from brands like Elddis, Bailey, Swift, Sprite, Rimor, Pilote Joa and many more.
  2. Accessory Superstore. Dive into heaps of amazing new gadgets and gizmos that you never knew you needed.
  3. Awnings & Extensions. Check out a myriad of cool ways to extend your living space with inflatable and traditional awnings from Dommetic, Kampa, Vango and Quest.
  4. Lifestyle Products. Discover a huge range of products to help you enjoy life on the road; from fancy fold-away furniture to pleasingly clever storage solutions.

love touring expo logo - expo is back in Aberdeen

A big day out! Visit the Expo in Aberdeen from 8th to 30th October 2022

There’s a real buzz surrounding this year’s event, with thousands of visitors expected over the three days. Lynsey Shepherd, Marketing Manager at P&J Live, says: “This is the third time we’ve put on the Love Touring Expo at the venue and it’s become really popular with visitors looking to discover the latest kit for their next adventure. It’s the first time since 2019 we’ve been able to do it without any covid restrictions and with an exciting range of food vendors also joining the line-up this year, it’s set to be a superb day out.”

Enjoy the Pop-Up Food & Drink Festival

While you’re stocking up campfire cooking supplies (beans and meatballs anyone?), there’ll be all sorts of sizzling street food on offer. “Pop Up Food & Drink” will be serving up tasty bites from around the world, plus artisan food, craft beers, cocktails and live music.

Get great advice and ideas

And if you’re not sure what you’re after, ask any of the industry experts who’ll be on hand to help you think about what might work best for you and your family or friends, with loads of ideas about the best campsites to visit. From rugged mountains to sandy beaches, city breaks to country villages, the UK is just waiting to be explored.

Drone shoot capturing motorhomes on scenic A838 road near Kyle of Durness and Beinn Spionnaidh at bright day in North West Highlands of Scotland - NC500 Route
The UK is just waiting to be explored!

Here’s your chance to win a pair of tickets!

We’ve 10 pairs of tickets to enter this fun-filled family expo in Aberdeen on the day of your choosing:  Friday 28th, Saturday 29th or Sunday 30th October 2022. And remember, children enter for free!

Visit here the competition page on P&J Live website to enter:

What’s the name of the popular road trip route that takes in over 500 miles of Scotland’s finest scenery?

  • North Coast 500
  • South West 520
  • North East 530

Winners will be drawn and contacted on Monday 24th October 2022.

Don’t miss out – tickets available on the P&J Live website or on the door on the day.  

