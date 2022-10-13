Win tickets to the Love Touring Expo 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Love Touring Expo is back! A firm favourite at P&J Live in Aberdeen, this show is a one stop shop for happy tourers. Whether you’re a fresh-faced newbie or a well-seasoned pro, you’ll find everything you could possibly need for your next touring or camping holiday (and a lot of fun things you don’t!)

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Since the pandemic, appetite has soared for staycations and touring holidays in Scotland and the UK. After so long of being cooped up during lockdowns, we’re all keen to get out and about exploring… but without the hassle and commitment of pre-booking flights and hotels abroad. Sales of new caravans are up 47% this year, and the second-hand market has seen an even bigger rise of 65%. It’s time to pack up and hit the open road! Or, head off to Aberdeen first anyway…

4 things to see at the Expo in Aberdeen

Latest campervan, caravan, motorhome and holiday home models. Take a peek inside a huge selection of all the latest models from brands like Elddis, Bailey, Swift, Sprite, Rimor, Pilote Joa and many more. Accessory Superstore. Dive into heaps of amazing new gadgets and gizmos that you never knew you needed. Awnings & Extensions. Check out a myriad of cool ways to extend your living space with inflatable and traditional awnings from Dommetic, Kampa, Vango and Quest. Lifestyle Products. Discover a huge range of products to help you enjoy life on the road; from fancy fold-away furniture to pleasingly clever storage solutions.

A big day out! Visit the Expo in Aberdeen from 8th to 30th October 2022

There’s a real buzz surrounding this year’s event, with thousands of visitors expected over the three days. Lynsey Shepherd, Marketing Manager at P&J Live, says: “This is the third time we’ve put on the Love Touring Expo at the venue and it’s become really popular with visitors looking to discover the latest kit for their next adventure. It’s the first time since 2019 we’ve been able to do it without any covid restrictions and with an exciting range of food vendors also joining the line-up this year, it’s set to be a superb day out.”

Enjoy the Pop-Up Food & Drink Festival

While you’re stocking up campfire cooking supplies (beans and meatballs anyone?), there’ll be all sorts of sizzling street food on offer. “Pop Up Food & Drink” will be serving up tasty bites from around the world, plus artisan food, craft beers, cocktails and live music.

Get great advice and ideas

And if you’re not sure what you’re after, ask any of the industry experts who’ll be on hand to help you think about what might work best for you and your family or friends, with loads of ideas about the best campsites to visit. From rugged mountains to sandy beaches, city breaks to country villages, the UK is just waiting to be explored.

Here’s your chance to win a pair of tickets!

We’ve 10 pairs of tickets to enter this fun-filled family expo in Aberdeen on the day of your choosing: Friday 28th, Saturday 29th or Sunday 30th October 2022. And remember, children enter for free!

Visit here the competition page on P&J Live website to enter:

What’s the name of the popular road trip route that takes in over 500 miles of Scotland’s finest scenery?

North Coast 500

South West 520

North East 530

Winners will be drawn and contacted on Monday 24th October 2022.

Don’t miss out – tickets available on the P&J Live website or on the door on the day.