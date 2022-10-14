SSE Renewables’ £1bn economic boost supports 4,000 Scottish jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

SSE Renewables’ £1bn economic boost supports 4,000 Scottish jobs

In partnership with SSE Renewables
October 14, 2022, 11:08 am
jackets for Seagreen wind farm at Port of Nigg
SSE Renewables' projects like Seagreen sustains jobs in Scotland and the rest of the UK and Ireland.

The UK’s leading clean energy champion, SSE Renewables sustains jobs in Scotland while investing in renewables for the future.

Around 4,000 jobs in Scotland were supported over the past year thanks to SSE Renewables’ almost £1 billion contribution to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

That contribution was driven by the renewable energy company’s construction and operational activities from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. Those activities were largely geared toward delivering flagship infrastructure projects, like the £580 million Viking onshore windfarm in Shetland and the £3 billion Seagreen project.

Seagreen, which will be Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm, is located off the coast of Angus in the North Sea firth. It’s expected to be fully operational next year. It will be able to produce around 5 terawatt hours of renewable electricity annually, enough to power 1.6 million households.

Independent analysis by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) also shows SSE Renewables contributed a total of £1.65 billion to the GDP of its core markets, the UK and Ireland – a 23% increase from the year before. That meant support for over 10,000 jobs – more than double the figure from 2020 to 2021.

SSE Renewables grows its headcount in home markets

ship passes by a turbine in Seagreen offshore wind farm
The Seagreen offshore wind farm off the coast of Angus in the North Sea firth will be fully operational next year.

Details of PwC’s study are included in the SSE Renewables Sustainability Report 2022.

The report also highlights significant employment growth at SSE Renewables over the past three years. Between 2020 and 2022, the renewable energy company grew its UK and Ireland headcount by nearly 50%. It now employs more than 1,300 people, over 1,000 of whom are based in Scotland.

SSE Renewables backs workers moving from high to low-carbon careers

turbines of Seagreen, Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm which helps SSE Renewables support jobs in the country
Seagreen will be able to produce enough renewable electricity annually to power 1.6 million households.

Around 1 in 3 of these employees have transitioned from high-carbon careers, mostly from outside the company. According to a recent survey, key drivers behind this transition include environmental considerations (68%), the opportunity to work on exciting projects (58%), and better long-term career prospects (58%).

In November 2020, SSE plc became the first company in the world to publish a Just Transition Strategy. This strategy outlines 20 principles to promote a fair and just transition for workers, consumers and communities when moving into a net zero world and out of high-carbon activities.

A year later, the World Benchmarking Alliance ranked SSE the top company out of 180 globally, based on its approach to just transition.

SSE Renewables puts sustainability at its strategy’s core

The sustainability report’s publication marks the first time the UK’s leading renewable energy developer, owner and operator has detailed the actions it is taking to put sustainability at the core of its strategy for ambitious growth in the UK, Ireland and overseas.

SSE Renewables’ head of sustainability, Kate Wallace Lockhart said: “These findings provide yet more evidence that investing in renewables is not only essential for getting to net zero, but it makes economic sense too. SSE Renewables is investing millions of pounds in the green transition, and our new Sustainability Report shows that we are absolutely committed to investing in a sustainable way that benefits workers and communities, as well as the wider natural environment too through our world-leading digital ecological innovations to commitment to biodiversity net gain.”

turbine of Seagreen, Scotland's largest offshore wind farm, which helps SSE Renewables support jobs in the country
SSE Renewables is putting sustainability at the core of its strategy for growth.

SSE Renewables is expanding in selected international markets to deliver the green energy the world needs to transition to a net zero future.

The company is part of SSE plc, the UK-listed integrated energy group that’s investing £12.5 billion over five years, or £7 million a day, to deliver a Net Zero Acceleration Programme to address climate change head on. The programme includes SSE Renewables’ plans to double its installed renewable energy capacity to around 8GW by 2026 and to treble capacity to over 13GW by 2031. Once completed, that would increase the company’s output fivefold to over 50 TWh annually – enough to power around 20 million homes each year.

SSE Renewables is currently building more offshore wind energy than any other company in the world.

Find out more on how SSE Renewables powers Scotland and creates jobs.

