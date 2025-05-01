19 great farmers’ markets to visit across the north and north-east

A farmers’ market is a great chance to browse goods from local suppliers.

And you can find them showcasing their produce at a farmers’ market near you in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

So why not try out a farmers’ market near you – we have plenty of suggestions.

Aberdeen

Bridge of Don Producers’ Market

The Bridge of Don Producers’ Market – run by Bridge of Don and District Men’s Sheds – takes place on the third Saturday of every month, 9am-12pm, at the Gordon Barracks at the Old Guardhouse car park.

A range of local producers showcase their goods from crafts, baked goods, cheese, fish and more, at the market. More stalls have been added to the market, including an ice cream van.

Address: Old Guard House car park, Gordon Barracks, Ellon Road, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen AB23 8DB

West End Farmers’ Market

Taking place on the first Sunday of each month from April to September is West End Farmers’ Market at the gardens of Fountainhall Church at Queen’s Cross.

The monthly farmers’ market at Queen’s Cross was hailed a success after it started two years ago.

Address: Fountainhall Church, 38 Albyn Place, Aberdeen, AB10 1YN

Aberdeenshire

Ballater Farmers’ Market

Ballater Farmers’ Market takes place on the fourth Saturday each month from April to November. In November, however, the market combines with the Ballater Winter Festival so it is sometimes in a different day.

Head to Ballater Church Green to explore local food and drink specialties. And if you have produce of your own that your want to showcase. Market organisers say there is room for more producers to join them at the market.

For more details go to Ballater Farmers Market’s Facebook page or email ballaterfarmersmarket@gmail.com

Address: Church Green, Ballater

Inverurie Farmers’ Market

Organised by Inverurie Business District, the Inverurie Farmers’ Market takes place on the second Saturday of every month.

The market which celebrates local produce takes place in the Town Square from 9am to 1pm.

Our photographer went along to a previous Inverurie Farmers Market to capture the event which drew crowds of locals and visitors.

Address: Town Square, Inverurie

Peterhead Producers’ Market

The event takes place at Drummers Corner on the first Saturday of every month from 10am to 2pm.

It offers a variety of goods from producers both local to Peterhead and the surrounding area. For further information check the Peterhead Producers’ Market Facebook page or email peterheadproducermarket@aol.com

Fraserburgh Producers’ Market & Fayres

This Fraserburgh market takes place once a month, and you’ll find plenty of stalls selling their products in Fraserburgh Leisure Centre.

It runs on the last Sunday of the month from 10am-2pm.

Address: Fraserburgh Leisure Centre, North Links, Seaforth Street, Fraserburgh AB43 9BB

Stonehaven Farmers’ and Produce Market

Enjoy all things seaside at Stonehaven Farmers’ and Produce Market, which prides itself on offering a positive, family-friendly shopping experience.

The market runs on the first Saturday of each month (except January and June) and is managed and organised by Stonehaven & District Men’s Shed.

The line up, usually locally sourced and produced, includes fish & shellfish, home cured pork, highland beef, fresh vegetables, pickles and chutneys and much more.

They also make one space available to local charities free of charge to promote their interests.

Address: Market Square. Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

Huntly Farmers’ Market

The Huntly Farmers’ Market brings a host of delicious fare for shoppers on the first Saturday of each month in Huntly Square where you can discover wonderful seasonal produce.

The market always attracts plenty of shoppers keen to support local suppliers, as our photographer previously discovered.

Its May Fayre is has an extended line-up with live entertainment and more than 50 stalls for families to enjoy.

The Huntly Farmers’ Market is managed by the Your Vibe Events Management Group, which also runs the week-long Huntly Hairst in September.

Address: the Square, Huntly, Aberdeenshire

The Foggie Neuk Farmers’ Market

Your Vibe also manages the The Foggie Neuk Market in Aberchider. It takes place on the third Saturday of the month at the event venue, and it is celebrating its 4th birthday at the June market.

Address: The Foggie Neuk, 63 Main Street, Aberchirder, AB54 7SY

Torphins Market

The market takes place every Wednesday from 10am to 2pm in the forecourt at Platform 22 on Station Road.

It supports local suppliers and small businesses and you can find a selection of produce from local suppliers at the market. Find out more about the market and its vendors on its Facebook page.

Address: Platform 22, Station Road, Torphins, AB31 4JF

The Ellon Farmers’ Market

On the fourth Saturday of every month you’ll find the Ellon Farmers’ Market. It takes place at Neil Ross Square in the centre of the town from 9am to 1pm.

Keep your eye on the market’s Facebook page for more details about vendors and new stallholders.

Address: Neil Ross Square, Ellon, AB41 9AA

Moray and Highlands

The Cairngorms Farmers’ Market

You can find Cairngorms Farmers’ Market in Grantown-on-Spey on the first Sunday of the month and you can browse goods such as seafood, preserves and fresh beef, lamb and pork.

There’s also an additional one for Thunder in the Glens – an annual motorcycle rally that sees thousands of bikers take part, and a Christmas one on the third Sunday of November.

Address: The Square, Grantown-on-Spey, PH26 3HG

Elgin Moray Farmers’ Market

From plants to sweet treats you’ll find a wide range of goods at the Elgin Moray Farmers’ Market.

It takes place on the third Saturday of each month from February to December at the Plainstones in the town centre.

Address: The Plainstones, High Street, Elgin, IV30 1BJ

Inverness Farmers’ Market

The Inverness Farmers’ Market, takes place at the Eastgate end of the High Street from 10am till 3.30pm on the first Saturday of the month.

The popular market, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2024, runs from March until December, with an additional Christmas market one on the third Saturday.

Address: High Street, Inverness

North Kessock Community Market

Run by Transition Black Isle, the North Kessock Community Market takes place monthly at the North Kessock Village Hall on the last Saturday of each month from 10am-12.30pm.

Suppliers offer lovely fresh vegetables, other produce and crafts.

Address: Marine Park, North Kessock, Inverness IV1 3XS

Culbokie Community Market

Culbokie Community Market brings together high-quality local food and drink produce as well as local arts, crafts and jewellery.

You can find the market at Findon Hall, Culbokie, on the third Saturday of each month from 10am-12.00pm. Further details about the vendors is available on the market’s Facebook page.

Address: Findon Hall, Culbokie, Dingwall IV7 8GX

Cromarty Community Market

You can find Cromarty Community Market on the second Saturday of every month from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

It takes place in the Victoria Hall with plenty of stalls and goods to browse from local producers and makers.

Address: Victoria Hall, High Street, Cromarty, IV11 8YR

Munlochy Community Market

Another Black Isle market, is Munlochy Community Market.

Local suppliers showcase their goods there on the first Saturday of every month in the Munlochy Hall from 10am-12.30pm.

Address: Munlochy Hall, Millbank Road, Munlochy IV8 8ND

Glen Spean Market: Producers & Crafters

From May to September the market takes place at the Auction Mart, Torlundy on the second Saturday of the month 10am-1pm.

In October the market will be at Glen Spean Brewery for Oktoberfest on the first Saturday of the month 10am-3pm.

The market, which is in its sixth year, moves inside the Auction Mart in November and December and its winter markets run from 10am-3pm on the second Saturday of the month.

However, this occasionally needs to change if there is a livestock sale during the week so it’s best to check on the market’s social media page.

Address: Ben Nevis Auction Mart, Birchfield, Torlundy, Fort William PH33 6SW

