Christmas events in Aberdeenshire 2022: it’s time to get your diary organised

Are you looking for Christmas events in Aberdeenshire to make this festive season one to remember?

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

We spoke to local entrepreneur Chrissy Graham (who runs The View, Newburgh Inn, The Barn and Granite Spa with her family) for her top recommendations of Christmas events in Aberdeenshire.

8 cracking Christmas events in Aberdeenshire for 2022

1 Enjoy a personalised dining experience with Santa

It’s not really Christmas without Santa, is it? This year, you and the little ones can enjoy a personalised dining experience with the man himself.

The View is turning its annual sell-out ‘Breakfast with Santa’ into a weekend-long event. The restaurant will be decorated for Christmas, you can have breakfast or a family lunch, and then browse the Christmas market.

Chrissy says: “We go one step further. We take the booking and then we call the parent to ask for something unique about the children; something good, something bad. Santa records that into a big, old-fashioned diary and actually interacts with the children. So he knows if they’ve done well in gymnastics or they need to help Mum tidy up at home. Honestly, their little faces are priceless.”

2 Cosy up with an ultimate hot chocolate and fresh scone

While you’re out enjoying Aberdeenshire winter events and activities, make sure to warm up with regular pit stops.

The Barn, which recently relocated to inside The View, is the ideal place to get cosy and treat yourself to a winter staple – an ultimate hot chocolate, with whipped cream and marshmallows! Then choose from fresh bakes, including a legendary scone range featuring classics (like plain, fruit and cheese) and guest scones (like toffee apple).

It’s also dog friendly and boasts fantastic views out over the Forvie nature reserve and coast.

3 Dine and dance your way into the new year

While you’re looking for Christmas events in Aberdeenshire, don’t forget about New Year’s Eve!

Celebrate Hogmanay in style at Newburgh Inn. Tickets are only £9.95 for adults and £4.95 for children, and there’s a DJ, so you can have a dance as you see in the bells.

4 Treat yourself to a festive – and delicious – meal out

Throughout the run-up to Christmas and New Year, both The View and Newburgh Inn will be offering a festive three-course menu from December 1st.

It’s sure to be popular, as Newburgh Inn’s new menu and Sunday Carvery (on midday to 8pm weekly) is already a word-of-mouth hit with locals.

Newburgh Inn is also open for dinner on Christmas Day. It costs £69.95 for adults and £12.95 for under 12s (free for under 4s). Its filling up fast so book now so you don’t miss out!

5 Catch up with friends at a Christmas party night

Newburgh Inn is running two ‘Bring a party to a party’ Christmas events this year. The first night on December 17th is already sold out, but keep an eye out on the Newburgh Inn Facebook page for details and tickets for the second night, to be announced soon!

For just £24.95, attendees will be treated to delicious three-course festive meal, a professional DJ, party games and a raffle. There’s also accommodation available at Newburgh Inn.

6 Relax this party season with a winter spa package in Aberdeen

Rejuvenate in time for the festive season at Granite Spa in Bridge of Don. Chrissy says: “We’ve won two awards already this year, so I’m so proud to be saying it’s an award-winning spa.”

The Aberdeen spa has been inundated with five star reviews from clients, which is no surprise considering the facilities and service on offer. It also recently won Best Spa at Scotland’s Business Awards 2022.

The Winter Spa Package, available from £99 per person until December 30th, provides one hour in the spa sanctuary (with hot tub, rainforest shower and sauna) as well as two treatments. You can now also add on a cream tea for £9.95 per person.

7. Look after your skin throughout the winter

Winter can wreak havoc with our skin and wellbeing, but Granite Spa offers a friendly place to escape to. Chrissy says: “We want to encourage people to look after themselves. As well as their mind and body, winter is a time to look after our skin. Certainly after the last couple of years we’ve had, we’ve kind of parked ourselves. But looking after yourself not only makes you feel good, it’s an investment in yourself.”

Treatments on offer include a state-of-the-art hydrafacial that’s ideal for rejuvenating your skin this winter.

Gift sets and vouchers for Granite Spa are also available, so you can give someone else the gift of quality time out too.

8. Keep an eye out for a festive afternoon tea

Last but not least for Christmas events in Aberdeenshire in 2022 is a very special festive afternoon tea at The View, coming soon! It’s always a sell-out event and this year is set to be no different.

Keep an eye on the The View Facebook page for the latest details.

Creating brilliant customer experiences for the north-east

There are lots of options for celebrating Christmas 2022 in style, with local businesses on hand to help you make it a festive season to remember!

Creating brilliant experiences for customers is what Chrissy Graham, who runs several family businesses in the north-east of Scotland, is all about. She explains: “It’s the satisfaction of the customer care, and knowing they’ve had either the best foodie experience, or the best five-star spa experience.

“That’s what drives us – it’s making people happy, that’s the aim of the game for us.”

Find out more about celebrating the festive season in style at The View, The Barn (at The View), Newburgh Inn and Granite Spa.