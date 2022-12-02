Scott Smith: Feeling festive as thoughts turn to Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Scott Smith: Feeling festive as thoughts turn to Christmas

By Scott Smith
December 2, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 14, 2022, 7:34 pm
Scott's faithful hat that comes out as soon as the weather turns cold. 
Scott's faithful hat that comes out as soon as the weather turns cold. 

Bleary-eyed I sauntered upstairs like a half-shut knife. I hit the landing and was struck by something.

The view across the field, out the Velux window. A hard frost had hit overnight.

Sparkling and glistening on the emerging oil seed rape crop. My garden below just as enchanting.

The fastigiate yews like festive pillars while the prostrate Pinus mugo spread out like a mound of silver tinsel.

I cracked open the window and was blasted by that air. The kind that only comes at this time of year.

Bracing, refreshing, filling your lungs with cleanest purity and yet drawing it out simultaneously. Magic. It won’t be long until Christmas now.

Dressing the chapel

November lulls you into lazy auburn, bronzes and browns. Abruptly we hit December and suddenly a change in pace and palette occurs.

It’s all about the greenery, sparkly metallics and luminous red berries. At Haddo House, we dress the chapel and put up Christmas trees at the beginning of December.

Anticipation of yule cheer to come.

We gardeners set the scene for the seasons festivities soon brought to life.

The chapel feels empty without the swags of our green-fingered foraging.

Not long until the empty shell is filled with the heavenly chirp of harmonious voices.

Low light from the winter sun will stream through the stained glass. Faces and greenery illuminated ethereal.

Greenery lines the chapel sills.

No berries!

We are fortunate to have a wide variety of greenery at Haddo House to make our lovely swags.

The ledges, windowsills, stairs and tables all receive a generous makeover.

We unfortunately are not permitted to use fresh berries.

These breakdown or are squashed and stain historic surfaces. So, much to my dismay we can’t pick and use the cheery red holly or rowan berries.

Same goes for the snowy white berries of the whitebeams and snowberry. None the less, we gather the greenery.

Haddo House chapel.

Swag bag

Greenery is made up of a hearty mix of Chamaecyparis lawsoniana (Lawson’s cypress), Cupressus x leylandii (Leyland cypress), Ilex aquifolium (holly), Pinus strobus (Eastern white pine), Prunus laurocerasus (cherry laurel), Pseudotsega menziesii (Douglas fir) and Taxus baccata (yew).

We gather additional cones strewn along the grounds and forest floor from a mix of trees like cedars, larches, pines and Wellingtonias.

All of these are ideal for making a swag at home too.

Occasionally I’ve even gathered some extra and taken it home to cheer up the house.

If I felt even wilder; I’ve made wreaths. I won’t bore you with how to make these.

There are a million guides out there and you probably read about it all too often.

It’s ideal garden magazine filler, fodder at this time of year.

Wreaths aplenty in the bothy.

What to buy a gardener for Christmas?

There are many things you can buy a gardener for Christmas. I laugh when I see the tat available online and in garden centres. All too often the gifts are style over substance.

Fancy a Hippeastrum in a shiny pot with a bow for £15? Eh no, thanks. Similarly I don’t need another make your own gin kit either. For me personally, I like tools and books.

Things I will actually use more than once. Novelty secateurs? No thanks, make them decent Felcos or Okatsunes.

Book of funny gardening stories? No thanks, a decent RHS guide or a Dr Hessayon. Perhaps a lovely houseplant (NOT from the supermarket!) or maybe just a gift voucher for the local garden centre.

Ready to decorate!

Of course you can tailor your needs to what is desired. I remember one friend waxing lyrical about the Haemmerlin wheelbarrow they got for Christmas.

It was amusing to see the height of their loved ones gifts was peaked by such a utilitarian object.

I heard all about the ergonomic handles, smooth handling, tool holder slots and a marks inside to indicate litres of soil.

I felt bad when they asked if I’d tried one and I said: “Yes, we’ve got 12 of them at work.”

I’ll be controversial here and say that even as a professional gardener, there is more to life than gardening.

Not much more, mind.

A warm hat

As such don’t be shoehorned into only buying some sort of garden themed gift.

The Christmas item I’ve used in the garden more than any other was from my mum.

It was a very warm hat. I have spent many hours with it on especially in winter.

Hundreds of hours of pruning apple trees, raking up leaves, sowing seeds in a potting shed and much more have been done with that hat.

When the cold winter weather comes I look at the garden and I grab it. Hopefully you can sort ‘that hat’ for your loved one.

Take care and happy gardening.

 

