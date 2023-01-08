James McBey was the artist who went from a north-east village to painting Lawrence of Arabia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

James McBey was the artist who went from a north-east village to painting Lawrence of Arabia

By Neil Drysdale
January 8, 2023, 6:00 am
An exhibition will celebrate the life and work of Aberdeenshire artist James McBey. Image: Alasdair Soussi.
An exhibition will celebrate the life and work of Aberdeenshire artist James McBey. Image: Alasdair Soussi.

He was the man who emerged from humble origins in north-east Scotland to become an acknowledged heir to the likes of Whistler and Rembrandt.

Yet, the chances are that if you are not an art expert, you won’t have heard of James McBey – creative genius, war artist, passionate lothario and adventurer in far-flung countries who produced one of the first and most striking portraits of Lawrence of Arabia which still hangs proudly in one of London’s grandest museums.

However, moves have been made to shine the spotlight afresh on this mercurial figure, who entered the world as the illegitimate son of a blacksmith’s daughter just two days before Christmas in Foveran in Aberdeenshire in 1883 – and whose subsequent exploits are the stuff of a Boy’s Own magazine story.

The life of Aberdeenshire artist James McBey is chronicled in a new book.

Author Alasdair Soussi has vividly conveyed the myriad strands in McBey’s life in his new biography Shadows and Light, which invites the reader into a magical and mesmerising critique of the man whose talents were employed during the Great War and thereafter in his beloved Morocco.

There’s no dearth of intrigue or romantic interest and Alasdair doesn’t pretend his subject was a saint.

But what a story and what an example of how somebody can come “squealing into the world at 4am in Aberdeenshire” and embark on such a storm-tossed journey.

‘I was fascinated by his work’

He told me: “A little over 10 years ago, I was writing an article on Lawrence of Arabia in my role as a journalist. I knew of the famous portrait of Lawrence hanging at the Imperial War Museum in London, but hadn’t thought much about who had painted it.

“I am not an art historian and so my interest in art was (and remains) that of an eager amateur until my eye caught the artist’s signature to the right of the picture: ‘James McBey, Damascus, October 1918’.

“I thought with a name like McBey he must be Scottish or Irish – and was astounded that a quick search on the internet revealed a Scottish artist who was not only a superstar etcher and painter on both sides of the Atlantic during the inter-war years especially, but one who lived a truly cinematic life.

James McBey’s famous portrait of Lawrence of Arabia.

“I was hooked from then on, but I couldn’t believe that there was no biography of him and that he wasn’t a name on everybody’s lips like other trailblazing Scots such as David Livingstone or Robert Burns.

“I was thrilled when Scotland Street Press in Edinburgh commissioned me to write the book in early 2020 – and am honoured to be here as McBey’s official biographer.

So many different facets to him

“My intention was to reveal the man behind the art and awake a sleeping giant of Scottish, British and European history. I discovered that McBey, born illegitimately in late Victorian Aberdeenshire, was seen as the etching heir to Rembrandt and Whistler, and that his role as official war artist in the Middle East during the Great War (where he painted Lawrence) was just one of many adventures he had.

Alasdair Soussi has written a new book about Aberdeenshire artist James McBey.

“He was a great globe-trotter and womaniser, and even after he married a very beautiful American, Marguerite, in 1931, he continued his affairs.

“But he was very multi-layered, and was haunted by his past – his illegitimacy, his mother’s tragic suicide and so on. He is buried in Tangier, Morocco, a place he adored.”

Aberdeenshire-born James McBey was one of the most gifted artists of his generation.

His Scottish roots were precious to McBey, even if the region had melancholy associations, whether in the death of his mother or his dreary work as a bank clerk in Aberdeen. But, although he travelled the globe, and was captivated by different people and places, he never lost his lilting north-east accent and kept coming home.

Indeed, one suspects that he would be pleased to know that, however belatedly, his distinctive works are becoming the subject of an exhibition in the Granite City.

The Art Gallery was special to him

Alasdair said: “Aberdeen Art Gallery is the spiritual home of James McBey’s work. They host the biggest McBey archive in the world, so when I discovered that they wanted to hold an exhibition directly inspired by the book’s publication and named after the book and wanted me to curate it to boot, I was blown away.

“Right at the start of my discussions with the gallery about the exhibition, I remarked to them that I couldn’t believe they were going to dedicate a full day or a weekend to holding an event based on my book, so I was shocked to discover that the exhibition would in fact last for more than three months – from February 11 to May 28.

“It has been a real privilege working with the gallery to make this exhibition a reality.”

Alasdair Soussi has written a new book about north-east artist James McBey.

Alasdair has been a freelance journalist since graduating from Glasgow University in 2002. And, as somebody of Scots-Lebanese parentage, he has always had an interest in Scottish and Middle Eastern affairs, which explains why he has worked in a variety of Arabic-speaking cities such as Amman, Beirut and Cairo.

In that light, he fully understands McBey’s own ties to the Middle East, his role as official war artist in the region during the First World War and his life in Tangier.

There’s an empathy in these pages which provides the book with a compelling vim and vigour. The exhibition should be well worth a visit in the coming months.

Shadows and Light is published by Scotland Street Press.

Further information about the exhibition can be found at: www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/AAGM/plan-your-visit/aberdeen-art-gallery

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Black bean brownies Image: Biona
Sweet treats: Kick Veganuary off with these vegan black bean brownies
Aberdeen based DJ ELANDA shares their week in five pictures. Image: ELANDA.
My Week in Five Pictures: Aberdeen DJ ELANDA talks music and life
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophia, Tommy and Ruby are some of the Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. Image: Scottish SPCA
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophie, Tommy and Ruby are looking for new homes – can you…
From discrimination in the workplace to the staggering cost of childcare, working mums tell us what needs to change. Image: Shutterstock.
Talking Point: The penalty for motherhood in the workplace
Rishi Sunak has urged health leaders at an emergency meeting to take ‘bold and radical’ action to alleviate the winter crisis in the NHS (PA)
Sunak demands ‘bold and radical’ action to ease NHS crisis as more strikes loom
Pat Cullen with members of the Royal College of Nursing (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Nursing strikes will be largest in world, union warns Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held talks with health leaders on Saturday (Alastair Grant/PA)
Sunak urges ‘bold and radical’ action from health leaders amid NHS crisis
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Sunak welcomes ‘valuable’ talks amid doubts NHS crisis can be fixed by spring
Ncuti Gatwa stars in the next series of Doctor Who.
PAUL WHITELAW: Some great TV to look forward to in 2023
Our Ginger Gairdner is having a go at a pleached hedge.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A pleached hedge is a splendid thing

Most Read

1
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
2
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…
3
He's back. Former Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie has joined on loan from Wigan Athletic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Jim Goodwin bids for permanent Graeme Shinnie Aberdeen return – and confirms other loanees…
4
the rig reactions
The Rig: First reactions are in for new North Sea supernatural thriller
5
The New County Hotel in Perth was the scene of a tragic fire where three people lost their lives. Insert of Aberdeen sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47 who died at the hotel. Image: PA Wire/ DC Thomson/ Police Scotland.
Guests warned others to ‘stay away’ in months before tragic fire at Perth hotel
6
Zakir Issa is understood to be closing in on a deal to buy Bon Accord Centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre to be sold for less than £10 million
7
Plans for a Banchory retail park have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council
Lidl, M&S, Home Bargains AND Starbucks drive-thru could all be coming to Banchory
8
John Fowlie. Image: DC Thomson
Spurned lover bombarded ex with messages and turned up uninvited at her door
9
Reaction to the Banchory retail park plans has been split
‘Great news for Banchory’ or will ‘mass shopping junk’ be death of High Street?…
10
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Ambulance waiting times: The best and worst in Grampian and the Highlands

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Offshore electrician crashed car after early-morning pub trip
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick says they must go out and enjoy Scottish Cup…
A scene from a Studio Theatre Group show, including a man buying a drink at a bar, a man and woman dancing and a sailor drinking
GALLERY: 50 years in the spotlight with Studio Theatre Group
Caley Thistle Women play Glasgow Women in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup after beating Livingston in the previous round. Image: SportPix.
Caley Thistle Women ready to start 2023 with top-flight test in Scottish Cup
A herring gull takes a stroll down the High Street in the centre of Inverness. Seagulls may be considered pests by many, but conservationists are worried about their future. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Inverness seagulls need protection, not pest control says Greens
Aberdeen Women return to action in 2023 with a Scottish Cup tie against Hutchison Vale. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: The Scottish Cup is the perfect chance for Aberdeen Women to start…
Burns Supper 1988-01-26 (C)AJL The congregation of North St Andrew, Aberdeen, all set for their Burns supper. Alan Steele addresses the haggis, held by Frank Bain, while pictured from the left are guest singer Alex Brown, the Rev. Gordon Haggarty, guest speakers Bob and Lorraine Rintoul and (front) Highland hostesses Kirsten Haggarty and Vivienne Rintoul. 26 January 1988. Used E.E. 26.01.1988.
GALLERY: January in Aberdeen through the years - hitting the ski slopes, a packed…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers 0-6 Queen's Park: Paul Hartley singles out 'embarrassing' goals on his Balmoral…
Exclusively Highlands market at Eden Court. Image: Kirsty Stewart.
Highland market ‘grows arms and legs’ despite rising cost of living as people value…
Scottish schools are struggling to recruit teachers. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeenshire teaching job advertised 11 times in recruitment crisis

Editor's Picks

Most Commented