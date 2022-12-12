Everything you need to know for gifting this Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Everything you need to know for gifting this Christmas

In partnership with Celebrations of Turriff
December 12, 2022, 11:22 am
Christmas gift ideas for the family
We all want inspiration for the perfect Christmas gift.

As Christmas draws near our thoughts are filled with what to get for family and friends.

But choosing just the right present for each person can sometimes be a tricky process.

So we’ve teamed up with Celebrations of Turriff to offer you some gift inspiration this festive season from the extensive ranges at their store.

A Celebration of Christmas gift ideas

What do you get for the man who has everything?

Travel toiletries set
Toiletries sets have become increasingly popular with men.

Well, if he enjoys a tipple then a set of dram glasses might be an idea. Or perhaps some large wine goblets to make a toast over the turkey with.

Grooming products are also increasingly popular with men.

Robert Stephen, managing director at Celebrations of Turriff, says: “We’ve got men’s grooming kits with items such as beard oil, balms and hair wax. We also have the favourites such as socks, slippers and aftershave.”

Another idea might be some trendy clothing, such as the popular Weird Fish range which includes shirts, fleeces, hoodies, t-shirts, jeans and trousers.

Inspiring Christmas gifts for her

Scottish Fine Soaps
Scottish Fine Soaps make for a great gift.

For women jewellery is the perfect way to let them know you care. Necklaces, bracelets and earrings from brands such as Joma and Sheila Fleet are sure to be met with a smile on Christmas Day.

Other accessories that will add a touch of style to your festive offering include luxury handbags and chic scarves which come in a range of patterns and materials.

And for those little extras toiletries will always be a popular choice with face creams, hand creams and popular lines such as Scottish Fine Soaps.

Sparking creativity in kids

Lego set
Lego continues to be a favourite with kids.

The range of toys available to children these days is huge. But something that can help fire their imagination is a great way to go.

Classics such as Lego continue to inspire creativity in the younger generation. Meanwhile, little ones who want to create their own worlds can also look to ranges like Bruder for all manner of toy trucks, cars, equipment and action figures.

Ranges such as Top Model and TY Toys offer dolls, accessories and collectible cuddly toys for a spot of make believe.

And if you really want to get your child’s brain cells firing then there’s the perennial favourite – the jigsaw.

Sprucing up the home this Christmas

Denby Pottery bowl and plates
Denby pottery can be a stylish addition to your tableware.

If you’re buying for someone who wants to spruce up their home then there’s a range of ideas to consider.

Classic pottery pieces from brands such as Wrendale and Denby will add a touch of panache to any table. Or you can indulge someone’s culinary skills with items from soup pots and pans to roasting dishes and carving blocks.

Christmas gifts with a twist

Edge sculpture of an iguana
Edge Sculpture can add flair to your home.

If you’re looking for something a bit different this Christmas then maybe try Edge Sculptures.

These elegant and often quirky pieces can add a touch of style to any room.

There are animal sculptures as well as masks, figures and busts crafted with extraordinary care and flair. They make for a truly novel gift.

A store with its heart in the community

Celebrations of Turriff is a family-owned business that has been a focal point of the Aberdeenshire community since 1994. Its offering includes extensive ranges of homeware, gifts, toys, beds, carpets and furniture, as well as a coffee parlour, restaurant and extensive parking. It’s open seven days a week and only closes on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and January 1 and 2. Whether you’re looking to decorate your bedroom, revamp the lounge, stock up in the kitchen or get a great gift for friends and family, they’ll have something for you.

Robert adds: “Our store is a place where you can really make a day of it, browsing the many and varied items we sell while also enjoying a bite to eat.”

So if you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gift, why not pop along to Celebrations of Turriff.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Lifestyle

Ambulances outside Waterloo Ambulance Station, south London. The NHS continues to be under severe pressure, with Government being urged to step in (James Manning/PA)
Government urged to act amid warnings of ‘intolerable’ NHS pressures
NHS Digital data shows hospital admissions for eating disorders are rising among children and young people (Ian West/PA)
39% rise in number of children needing help for serious mental health problems
(Rui Vieira/PA)
Record number of cancer patients treated last year, but waiting list grows
Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sunak and Barclay’s absence amid NHS pressure ‘inexplicable’ – Labour
Post Thumbnail
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it and how to help
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
UKHSA advice includes simple steps that can minimise the spread of illness in education and childcare settings as well as the wider community (Ian West/PA)
Back-to-school health advice issued amid rising Strep A and flu cases
Ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital in east London (James Manning/PA)
NHS pressure ‘intolerable and unsustainable’, warn medics
Holyrood must be recalled to debate the ‘unprecedented crisis’ in the NHS, the Tories said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tories urge Sturgeon to recall Holyrood amid ‘unprecedented crisis’ in NHS
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Health board declares critical incident amid ‘unprecedented’ number of patients

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented