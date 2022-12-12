Everything you need to know for gifting this Christmas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As Christmas draws near our thoughts are filled with what to get for family and friends.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

But choosing just the right present for each person can sometimes be a tricky process.

So we’ve teamed up with Celebrations of Turriff to offer you some gift inspiration this festive season from the extensive ranges at their store.

A Celebration of Christmas gift ideas

What do you get for the man who has everything?

Well, if he enjoys a tipple then a set of dram glasses might be an idea. Or perhaps some large wine goblets to make a toast over the turkey with.

Grooming products are also increasingly popular with men.

Robert Stephen, managing director at Celebrations of Turriff, says: “We’ve got men’s grooming kits with items such as beard oil, balms and hair wax. We also have the favourites such as socks, slippers and aftershave.”

Another idea might be some trendy clothing, such as the popular Weird Fish range which includes shirts, fleeces, hoodies, t-shirts, jeans and trousers.

Inspiring Christmas gifts for her

For women jewellery is the perfect way to let them know you care. Necklaces, bracelets and earrings from brands such as Joma and Sheila Fleet are sure to be met with a smile on Christmas Day.

Other accessories that will add a touch of style to your festive offering include luxury handbags and chic scarves which come in a range of patterns and materials.

And for those little extras toiletries will always be a popular choice with face creams, hand creams and popular lines such as Scottish Fine Soaps.

Sparking creativity in kids

The range of toys available to children these days is huge. But something that can help fire their imagination is a great way to go.

Classics such as Lego continue to inspire creativity in the younger generation. Meanwhile, little ones who want to create their own worlds can also look to ranges like Bruder for all manner of toy trucks, cars, equipment and action figures.

Ranges such as Top Model and TY Toys offer dolls, accessories and collectible cuddly toys for a spot of make believe.

And if you really want to get your child’s brain cells firing then there’s the perennial favourite – the jigsaw.

Sprucing up the home this Christmas

If you’re buying for someone who wants to spruce up their home then there’s a range of ideas to consider.

Classic pottery pieces from brands such as Wrendale and Denby will add a touch of panache to any table. Or you can indulge someone’s culinary skills with items from soup pots and pans to roasting dishes and carving blocks.

Christmas gifts with a twist

If you’re looking for something a bit different this Christmas then maybe try Edge Sculptures.

These elegant and often quirky pieces can add a touch of style to any room.

There are animal sculptures as well as masks, figures and busts crafted with extraordinary care and flair. They make for a truly novel gift.

A store with its heart in the community

Celebrations of Turriff is a family-owned business that has been a focal point of the Aberdeenshire community since 1994. Its offering includes extensive ranges of homeware, gifts, toys, beds, carpets and furniture, as well as a coffee parlour, restaurant and extensive parking. It’s open seven days a week and only closes on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and January 1 and 2. Whether you’re looking to decorate your bedroom, revamp the lounge, stock up in the kitchen or get a great gift for friends and family, they’ll have something for you.

Robert adds: “Our store is a place where you can really make a day of it, browsing the many and varied items we sell while also enjoying a bite to eat.”

So if you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gift, why not pop along to Celebrations of Turriff.