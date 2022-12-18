Talking Point: Why I boycotted the World Cup even if other fans couldn’t be bothered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Talking Point: Why I boycotted the World Cup even if other fans couldn’t be bothered

By Neil Drysdale
December 18, 2022, 6:00 am
Not everyone has spent the last month watching the action from Qatar.
Not everyone has spent the last month watching the action from Qatar.

Whether it’s football, rugby, cricket… hell, it could be two snails edging up a wall if one was wearing Scotland’s colours, I’ve always been like a kid at Christmas when it comes to sporting World Cups.

The thrill from watching the best teams in the globe go toe-to-toe, the sense of being part of a collective shared experience and the anticipation of shocks and surprises on the journey have usually conspired to make me an aficionado of these events.

But here we are, on the eve of the World Cup final in Qatar, and I haven’t watched a ball being kicked for the last month or however long the competition has dragged on.

Whether tuning out of the live action, skipping the highlights programmes or ignoring the hysteria on countless news programmes, I’ve seen none of it and missed none of it.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi has been one of the standout stars of the Qatar World Cup.

What was the protest all about?

I’ve met plenty of people who have responded with a shrug to my boycott with variations on a theme of: “I don’t like the Qatar regime, but I love football” or “It’s sport, mate, not politics”. Some have even bought the argument that Fifa can help change human rights for the better with the spotlight shone on the host nation.

But, of course, this tournament has been tainted by cynical cash and commercial considerations ever since the governing body agreed to rip up the international football schedules to accommodate a situation where the World Cup final is being staged on December 18 – something which, in itself, feels symptomatic of the corrupt nature on sports bodies whenever they are confronted with a tricky moral conundrum.

After all, it’s not that long since Fifa president Gianni Infantino raised eyebrows when he attempted to show empathy with marginalised groups by telling the media at a pre-event conference in Qatar: “I feel gay… I feel like a migrant worker.” Ha ha.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has made some bizarre statements before and during the World Cup.

Everybody knew it was wrong

I realise that the majority of supporters have watched the games for their own sake, blissfully oblivious to how the build-up to the World Cup comprehensively exposed the failings of the organising country, forensically outlined their shoddy practices which led to the deaths of thousands of construction workers and starkly exposed the emirate’s refusal to enter the 21st Century when it came to tackling inequality.

So it probably passed them by that homosexuality in Qatar is illegal and punishable by up to three years in prison. And we can’t expect them to have read a report from Human Rights Watch which documented many cases in September of Qatari security forces routinely arresting LGBTQ+ people and subjecting them to “ill-treatment in detention”.

One “smart” chap even messaged me to retort that homosexuality was a crime in Britain when England won the World Cup in 1966 and “you didn’t complain about that”. That I didn’t, but there again, I was learning the alphabet at the time.

But the tone was clear. What was I complaining about? Haven’t the World Cup and the Olympics always been a little bit politically motivated and manipulated, whether in providing a platform for Adolf Hitler in Berlin in 1936 or the Soviets in Moscow in 1980, or offering General Leopoldo Galtieri and his henchmen the chance to draw a veil over their totalitarian excesses, as happened at the 1978 World Cup in Argentina?

Adolf Hitler at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin in 1936.

Two wrongs don’t make a right

Okay, nobody’s pretending that underhand deals and shady transactions haven’t blighted sport for decades. But here’s the rub. When I was growing up in the 1970s, South Africa was rightly treated as a pariah state by many people because of its abhorrent apartheid policies. And there was a way of punishing them.

That explains why you didn’t see them at the Olympics and why there were so many demonstrations when their rugby players came to Britain. The regime was repellent, so many of refused to buy any of their products. Oranges, pineapples, other fruit – if we checked the label and discovered it came from the Republic, it stayed on the shelf.

We kept this up year after year. When Zola Budd competed at the 1986 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh, the African nations boycotted the event. A few years later, Nelson Mandela was released from prison and matters changed dramatically.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has been dogged by controversy for many years.

Protest has to be sustained

This wouldn’t have happened if we had all done what most of the media pundits did in Qatar. Which, effectively, was to wax hypocritical, a la Gary Lineker, with criticism and condemnation, but not to the extent of refusing to be there with his vast BBC entourage.

Imagine if we had done that in the 70s. Stopped buying Cape oranges for a week and then reverted to the man from Del Monte again! What difference would that have made? Absolutely nothing is the short answer.

So I’m glad I bodyswerved the World Cup. I’d have done the same if Scotland had been there, and Rod Stewart even turned down £1 million to be at the opening ceremony. It’s principle, not patriotism, which matters here – and it’s disappointing, but predictable, that so few of my colleagues recognised that.

While some fans have stayed at home, many thousands have travelled to Qatar for the World Cup.
Three Controversial Sporting Events

1936 Olympics: Held in Berlin as the Nazis took charge of Germany, these became a propaganda showpiece for Adolf Hitler with the rest of the world watching. However, his belief in Aryan supremacy was dispelled by the startling exploits of American track and field star Jesse Owens, who won four gold medals and dominated the sprints.

1978 World Cup: When the tournament began in June, Argentina was in the midst of a bloody military dictatorship, following the arrest two years earlier of democratically-elected president Isabel Peron. The football, though, provided a huge distraction, with Scotland creating all the wrong headlines in the early stages and the hosts winning the competition for the first time.

1980 Olympics: These sparked huge controversy and calls for a boycott of the Moscow Games after the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan at the end of 1979. The Americans and several of their allies refused to participate and Margaret Thatcher wanted the British team to pull out. Most of the GB athletes rejected that argument.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sunak and Barclay’s absence amid NHS pressure ‘inexplicable’ – Labour
Post Thumbnail
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it and how to help
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
UKHSA advice includes simple steps that can minimise the spread of illness in education and childcare settings as well as the wider community (Ian West/PA)
Back-to-school health advice issued amid rising Strep A and flu cases
Ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital in east London (James Manning/PA)
NHS pressure ‘intolerable and unsustainable’, warn medics
Holyrood must be recalled to debate the ‘unprecedented crisis’ in the NHS, the Tories said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tories urge Sturgeon to recall Holyrood amid ‘unprecedented crisis’ in NHS
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Health board declares critical incident amid ‘unprecedented’ number of patients
(James Manning/PA)
Deaths caused by emergency care delays ‘not a short-term thing’
The low emission zone in Aberdeen will improve air quality - but at what cost? Image: DC Thomson
Asthma expert: Aberdeen LEZ may be unpopular - but it can help save lives
3
Some sick people are resorting to do-it-yourself medical treatment because they cannot get a face-to-face appointment with a family doctor, according to a new survey (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Patients ‘resorting to DIY medicine’ due to lack of GP appointments

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented