Yvie Burnett shares King’s heartfelt hopes for health and happiness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Yvie Burnett shares King’s heartfelt hopes for health and happiness

By Yvie Burnett
December 31, 2022, 6:00 am
King Charles records his first Christmas broadcast in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Image: Victoria Jones/AP/Shutterstock
King Charles records his first Christmas broadcast in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Image: Victoria Jones/AP/Shutterstock

Well, we are now in those strange few days of stuffing ourselves with leftovers, sitting on the sofa and trying to eat all the chocolates in the house before the New Year diet starts.

OK maybe that’s just me!

I had to totally hand over the Christmas reins because I was struck down with that flu virus and ended up in bed for a few days last week so I sent Gordon and Ollie out to do the Christmas food shop and they had to do all the prepping for the Christmas meal.

I really dropped the baton with many things in the past few weeks. I was full of good intentions but I ended up just trying to do too much. I need to learn a lesson.

All work

Every year in my job it totally ramps up for the Christmas season and I don’t stop and then I expect to bounce back like a 20-year-old.

Every year Gordon says to me: “You are going to crash as soon as you stop working.”

I bet a lot of you are the same. Christmas holidays shouldn’t really be called holidays. On our summer holiday we relax. After our Christmas one we need a break!

Yvie has a festive get-together at Christmas.

Somehow time just ran away with me and I have to confess I didn’t get around to sending my Christmas cards this year.

So, if you normally get one from me, I’m really sorry.

By the way Happy Birthday to my other very special Auntie Margaret who lives in Ellon.

She was 90 just before Christmas so there have been lots of celebrations with her family.

On Christmas Day, although I was up and about, I was still taking it easy, so Emily did a lot of the extra dishes and Gordon was the main chef.

He coped but I think he found it all quite overwhelming.

It is a big palaver isn’t it but every year we do it all over again.

Yvie’s clan plays games around the table for Christmas.

So here we are at the end of another year and thank you to all of you for reading my random weekly ramblings.

Have you ever got Christmas cards from some people where they included a printed-out letter which detailed everything they had done that year?

I used to find it a bit strange, but they were certainly the organised kind of people who got round to doing that.

Well for me I suppose I could print out the last 52 columns and see what I was up to and I think I would be amazed, as we all would be, to see how much we had packed into 12 months.

Sending a Christmas card does take time – especially if you make your own!

I was looking back at photos in my phone to see what I had been doing and realised I had been lucky enough to have lots of sunshine trips in the first few months of the year both for work and pleasure.

I’m now sitting here thinking how much I would love to be in the Hawaiian sunshine.

This year I have no trips to anywhere hot booked in the first few months of the year, so for any of you who have, enjoy that moment when you step off the plane and feel the heat.

Isn’t that just the best feeling?

The idea of escaping somewhere hot, like Hawaii, seems very appealing at this time of year.

I think most of us will just be working hard, pulling our belts in and counting our blessings in the New Year because it’s going to be a hard time for so many people.

I most definitely said a little prayer of thanks when I had both my children home for Christmas.

If my family are healthy and safe I feel like I can cope with whatever else comes my way.

Health and happiness

Whatever 2023 brings, I’m praying for good health and happiness for you and your families.

I realise that sounded a little bit like the King’s Speech so don’t think I’m going all regal on you!

Did you listen to what King Charles had to say? We were very glad to congregate in the lounge and have a bit of respite before the Christmas pudding and trifle came out.

Yvie in Los Angeles at another time – wouldn’t it be lovely to be in the sun!

I think he is a good man and in fact King Charles thinks deeply about everything and wouldn’t say something if he didn’t mean it.

He has undoubtedly got an extremely hard act to follow. But I think that was a wonderfully heartfelt first Christmas message.

Camilla and Charles are apparently back up on the Balmoral estate. So, if you are reading this Your Majesties…

To you and all the YL readers.

Have a good week and a good year!

Yvie x

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital in east London (James Manning/PA)
NHS pressure ‘intolerable and unsustainable’, warn medics
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Health board declares critical incident amid ‘unprecedented’ number of patients
(James Manning/PA)
Deaths caused by emergency care delays ‘not a short-term thing’
The low emission zone in Aberdeen will improve air quality - but at what cost? Image: DC Thomson
Asthma expert: Aberdeen LEZ may be unpopular - but it can help save lives
2
Some sick people are resorting to do-it-yourself medical treatment because they cannot get a face-to-face appointment with a family doctor, according to a new survey (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Patients ‘resorting to DIY medicine’ due to lack of GP appointments
Ambulance workers on the picket line outside Waterloo ambulance station in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Health unions’ anger at prospect of another real-terms pay cut
(PA)
Government should declare national NHS major incident, warns health chief
Nurses went on strike over pay and conditions for two days in December as did paramedics (Alamy/PA)
NHS facing ‘equivalent levels of pressure’ as the pandemic
Health officials said bed occupancy is the highest it has ever been (Peter Byrne/PA)
Delays in urgent care ‘causing hundreds of deaths’
Claire Stevenson alongside Original 106 breakfast show co-host Craig Lumsden. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
My Week in Five Pictures: Behind the booth with Original 106 DJ Claire Stevenson

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area

Most Commented