12 indoor activities in Aberdeen, Inverness and Moray to brush off the winter chill

The winter chill might still be upon us but we shouldn’t let a bit of miserable weather ruin all our fun. There’s plenty of indoor activities in Aberdeen, Inverness and Moray to provide endless entertainment over the coming weeks – and nothing beats a classic game of bowling.

Duthie Park Winter Gardens, Aberdeen City

Home to one of Scotland’s most visited plant collections, the Duthie Park Winter Gardens is a pleasant detour from the park’s Victorian features.

The greenhouses are dedicated to showcasing an extensive range of plants and flowers from tropical to desert, as well as housing fish and terrapins in their ponds.

But everyone comes to the Winter Gardens for one reason and one reason only… And that’s to tip their hat to McPuddock the Frog as he emerges from the water.

Inverness Ice Centre, Highlands

Ice sports enthusiasts will be in their element with the Inverness Ice Centre offering all-year-round activities, including ice skating, ice hockey and curling.

Whether you want to channel your inner Mighty Duck or glide into your best Torvill and Dean routine, the five-rink arena is a perfect spot to blow off some steam.

A variety of sessions (both public and private) are available to book online on the Inverness Ice Centre website or by calling 01463 235711.

Breakout Games, Aberdeen City

Nothing tests your friendship more than having to stage a strategic breakout against the clock.

For this indoor activity, groups must work together in a themed, and fast-paced, room of their choosing to solve a selection of puzzles and creative challenges.

The trick is to stay cool and calm. Until the countdown begins and you’re questioning the significance of a single lightbulb for 20 minutes.

To book a session at the venue at Palmerston Road, Aberdeen, visit Breakout Games Aberdeen or call 01224 576176.

West Highland Museum, Highlands

Explore one of the oldest museums in the Highlands, situated off the centre of Fort William’s High Street.

Not only is the West Highland Museum renowned for its Jacobite exhibits, it holds an impressive collective of historical artefacts from Jacobite weapons, medals and miniatures, and Bonnie Prince Charlie’s embroidered silk waistcoat.

Entry to the museum is free with a giftshop to browse afterwards.

Aberdeen Science Centre, Aberdeen City

Curious minds of all ages are invited to uncover an exciting world beyond imagination at the Aberdeen Science Centre.

Take part in workshops, enjoy interactive shows and bring your own creation to life with the Make It zone.

With more than 60 new exhibits, resident robot RoboThespian and the OPITO Theatre of Energy, no two visits are the same as visitors explore the wonder of science.

Visit Aberdeen Science Centre online or call 01224 640340.

Inverness Kart Raceway, Highlands

The stakes aren’t quite as high as Rainbow Road, but the Inverness Kart Raceway track is more than enough to bring out that same competitive streak.

Jump into the hot seat, set off for a few practice laps around the course, and embark on a mini-Grand Prix of your own.

Enquiries can be made online at Inverness Kart Raceway or by calling 01463 717055.

Glenlivet Distillery, Moray

As far as distilleries go, Glenlivet’s is nothing short of fantastic.

The must-see attraction offers an informative and engaging tour about its creative process and a sample session, including straight from the cask, to find the perfect dram for you.

Set aside a couple hours from your day to pop along for a tour.

Visit the Glenlivet Distillery website or call 01340 821720 for more information.

Rollerbowl Inverness, Highlands

Dust off your best bowling ball and get your swinging arm into gear because these pins are begging to be knocked down.

Rollerbowl doesn’t let the fun stop at bowling either, doubling down with its Electric City Arcade and pool tables.

The traditional atmosphere sets the mood perfectly for an old fashioned battle of the bowlers.

Visit the Rollerbowl Inverness website or call 01463 235100.

Get Active @ Northfield, Aberdeen City

Get Active @ Northfield gives you pick of the range with a 25m pool and 40-station gym.

Make use of the newly refurbished facilities fit for the finest athletes and participate in an array of sports.

Commit to a new year’s resolution by signing up for the January membership deal and get a month free to use all Sport Aberdeen gyms across the city too.

See Sport Aberdeen or call 01224 214494.

Macduff Marine Aquarium, Moray

Come and meet the fabulous marine creatures of the Moray Firth.

Get up close to the fish and their friends with the aquarium’s new touch pools.

Or watch the divers at feeding time – only on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

Admissions fees vary from £3.25 to £23.50 for a family ticket, children under three go free.

Visit Macduff Aquarium or call 01261 455775.

Wynford Farm, Aberdeen City

Wynford Farm, in Kingswells, Aberdeen, is great for both outdoor and indoor activities.

Let the kids run wild in the playbarn as they whizz through the tunnels and dive in the ball pit.

And if you’re daring enough to face the chilly winter air, pop along to meet some furry friends and explore the enchanted forest.

See the Wyndord Farm website for more information.

The Highlanders Museum, Highlands

Relive the historical Battle of Culloden through the eyes of the Highland solider.

The museum has a magnificent display of 40,000 archives and artefacts, all from its own Highland regiment and their allies.

The Highlanders’ Museum, Fort George, Ardersier, Inverness, IV2 7TD. Visit the Highlanders Museum website or call 0131 310 8701.