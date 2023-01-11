DIY enthusiasts: Check out this dream property project on Fetternear Estate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For those who dream of creating their dream home from scratch, Fetternear Home Farm Stables has your name on it.

Situated in around 2.2 acres of beautiful countryside on the Fetternear Estate in Kemnay, the plot expands to a courtyard building, three residential properties and detached derelict stone kennels plus a steel frame farm building.

Estate agents from Galbraith’s, who are marketing the property, say it has the potential to be converted into one exceptionally large home or could possibly be used for a mix of residential and commercial ventures.

Built around 1841, the courtyard building has a slate roof and the original arch leads through to a central sheltered courtyard.

To the east side of the building there are three residential properties in varying conditions.

Three residential properties

One of the residential properties is number one The Stables, a mid-terraced home which is currently not habitable making it perfect for those who want to put their own stamp on a property.

On the ground floor of this home there is an entrance vestibule, sitting room, hall, kitchen and bathroom while on the first floor there are three bedrooms.

This property has been plastered and decorated but it would still need a degree of renovation work.

Also included in the sale is number two the stables, a mid-terraced home with an entrance vestibule, sitting room, hall, kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms on the first floor.

Blank canvas

Meanwhile, number three The Stables is a blank canvas of a building with a private water supply, electric heating, mains electricity and a drainage septic tank.

The derelict kennels, a detached stone building, also offers development potential.

Location wise, Fetternear Home Farm Stables enjoys idyllic surroundings in a small hamlet, just a short drive away from Kemnay where there are plenty of local amenities including shops, a chemist, medical centre, an 18-hole golf course and two primary schools.

Families with older children are also well catered for as Kemnay Academy provides secondary education.

Fetternear is also handy for those commuting to Inverurie, Blackburn, Westhill, Dyce and Aberdeen with the city’s airport only 15 minutes away.

Planning

For those who are keen to develop the site, interested parties are encouraged, by the estate agents, to make their own potential planning enquiries with Aberdeenshire council.

It is worth noting that the Home Farm Stables building has been on Historic Environment Scotland’s Building at Risk Register since 2014.

There has been previous planning sought in the past which has now lapsed for the building to be turned into a residential training centre.

Estate agents at Galbraith say that it is their understanding that via the local authority, potential funding through house site allocations may be available to help bring the property back into external wind and weatherproof condition.

To book a viewing

Fetternear Home Farm Stables, Kemnay, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £400,000.

To arrange a viewing or for more information phone Galbraith on 01224 860710 or check out their website galbraithgroup.com.