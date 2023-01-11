DIY enthusiasts: Check out this dream property project on Fetternear Estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

DIY enthusiasts: Check out this dream property project on Fetternear Estate

By Rosemary Lowne
January 11, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 11, 2023, 7:24 pm
This property project is ideal for those who are looking to build their dream home. All photos supplied by Galbraith.
This property project is ideal for those who are looking to build their dream home. All photos supplied by Galbraith.

For those who dream of creating their dream home from scratch, Fetternear Home Farm Stables has your name on it.

Situated in around 2.2 acres of beautiful countryside on the Fetternear Estate in Kemnay, the plot expands to a courtyard building, three residential properties and detached derelict stone kennels plus a steel frame farm building.

Estate agents from Galbraith’s, who are marketing the property, say it has the potential to be converted into one exceptionally large home or could possibly be used for a mix of residential and commercial ventures.

Built around 1841, the courtyard building has a slate roof and the original arch leads through to a central sheltered courtyard.

To the east side of the building there are three residential properties in varying conditions.

Fetternear Home Farm Stables is set within 2.2 acres.

Three residential properties

One of the residential properties is number one The Stables, a mid-terraced home which is currently not habitable making it perfect for those who want to put their own stamp on a property.

On the ground floor of this home there is an entrance vestibule, sitting room, hall, kitchen and bathroom while on the first floor there are three bedrooms.

This property has been plastered and decorated but it would still need a degree of renovation work.

Also included in the sale is number two the stables, a mid-terraced home with an entrance vestibule, sitting room, hall, kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms on the first floor.

This original arch leads through to the central sheltered courtyard.

Blank canvas

Meanwhile, number three The Stables is a blank canvas of a building with a private water supply, electric heating, mains electricity and a drainage septic tank.

The derelict kennels, a detached stone building, also offers development potential.

Location wise, Fetternear Home Farm Stables enjoys idyllic surroundings in a small hamlet, just a short drive away from Kemnay where there are plenty of local amenities including shops, a chemist, medical centre, an 18-hole golf course and two primary schools.

Families with older children are also well catered for as Kemnay Academy provides secondary education.

Fetternear is also handy for those commuting to Inverurie, Blackburn, Westhill, Dyce and Aberdeen with the city’s airport only 15 minutes away.

This property plot has so much potential.

Planning

For those who are keen to develop the site, interested parties are encouraged, by the estate agents, to make their own potential planning enquiries with Aberdeenshire council.

It is worth noting that the Home Farm Stables building has been on Historic Environment Scotland’s Building at Risk Register since 2014.

There has been previous planning sought in the past which has now lapsed for the building to be turned into a residential training centre.

Estate agents at Galbraith say that it is their understanding that via the local authority, potential funding through house site allocations may be available to help bring the property back into external wind and weatherproof condition.

This photo brings to life the sheer size and scale of the site.

To book a viewing

Fetternear Home Farm Stables, Kemnay, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £400,000.

To arrange a viewing or for more information phone Galbraith on 01224 860710 or check out their website galbraithgroup.com.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Peter May's new thriller "A Winter Grave" is published on January 19, 2023.
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Sally, Winnie and Polly are in the care of the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak. Image: Scottish SPCA
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
BioCafe on Rosemount Viaduct welcomes everyone, says owner Iwona Szmid, middle, who doubles as a personal trainer. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Forgetting the Future share their week in five pictures with a busy gigging schedule taking them across the country. Image: Forgetting the Future.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Has the Dry January movement highlighted breaking up with booze for good? Picture supplied by Shutterstock.
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?
DIY enthusiasts: Check out this dream property project on Fetternear Estate
Sarah Rankin's Scottish Larder: Putting fizz into new year of food surprises plus Scotch…
The majestic Matterhorn bathed in morning sunshine.
Zermatt, where the streets are paved with Scottish plastic
Nurses in England will stage another two days of walkouts this week following on from their industrial action in December (Jacob King/PA)
Nurses threaten to double down as NHS strikes reportedly cause Cabinet rift
Sir Keir Starmer said a Labour government would phase in a shift to salaried GPs (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Starmer backs plan to make GPs NHS employees and slash ‘bureaucratic nonsense’

Most Read

1
Lewis Forrester was clocked at nearly 120mph on the A92. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0040534 Karla Sinclair, Portsoy For food and drink FIRST LOOK story on the opening of Aspire, a new restaurant launching this weekend in Portsoy (inside a former kirk). Jill Christine Mair is pictured Thursday 12th January 2023 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
The Scottish Air Ambulance helicopter attended the scene. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
The number 10 Stagecoach bus was stuck in one of Huntly's narrowest roads. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Design.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McEleny glassed a workmate Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Daniel McEleny. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Bex McIntosh hasn't used Evri since she experienced problems. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Vanessa Bremner is over the moon that her Aberdeenshire cold-pressed juices will appear on TV. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Dr Max Coleman. from the Royal Botanic Garden, is working with the University of the Highlands and Islands on the elm tree project
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Hibs' Gordon Chisholm (left) and Ian Munro (3) fail to shut down Eric Black who breaks through to score Aberdeen's third goal in the 1985 League Cup final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Rachel Corsie's earliest memory of watching Aberdeen at Hampden is the defeat to Rangers in the 2000 Scottish Cup final.
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Shutterstock.
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Banchory Schools 1989-02-21 Banchory Primary School ©AJL 21 February 1989 "Evening Express photographer Nick Anderson found these primary 2 pupils of Banchory Primary School, Alison Culshaw (left) and Danielle Harkes having a bit of a giggle as they try on hats during his visit." Used: EE 23/02/1989
Gallery: Class projects, designs for British Aerospace and deadlines for the newspaper - Banchory…
Two men looking at a model of an oil centre on a table
Gallery: Life boats, offshore training and hyperbaric chambers - Aberdeen's oil industry through the…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: SportPix.
Caley Thistle Women 'starting afresh' with first Championship game of 2023, says manager Karen…
Former Aberdeen and Rangers defender David Robertson. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen v Rangers: More pressure on Ibrox side, says former defender David Robertson
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley feels Raith Rovers point could be important
James Anderson demanded our photographer to delete his picture as he left court. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverurie man caught drink-driving claims he was only moving car due to bad weather

Editor's Picks