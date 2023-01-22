My Week in 5 Pictures: Go backstage with Scottish Ballet’s Roseanna Leney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Go backstage with Scottish Ballet’s Roseanna Leney

By Lauren Robertson
January 22, 2023, 6:00 am
Roseanna Leney on stage in The Snow Queen. Image: Andy Ross
Roseanna Leney on stage in The Snow Queen. Image: Andy Ross

Roseanna Leney is touring the country as the principal dancer in Scottish Ballet’s take on The Snow Queen.

She trained at the Royal Ballet School and joined Polish National Ballet in 2011 before joining Scottish Ballet in 2016.

Roseanna was promoted to principal in December 2022 and plays the roles of The Snow Queen and Gerda in Scottish Ballet’s latest production.

Roseanna backstage getting ready for the first show of the week. Image: Roseanna Leney.

My Monday involves getting ready for the first show of the week as Gerda in The Snow Queen.

The recovery pants are a must during a show-filled week. Image: Roseanna Leney.

Rest time in between shows always means the recovery pants!

Roseanna ready to step on stage as the Snow Queen. Image: Roseanna Leney.

This is me waiting in the wings before my entrance as the Snow Queen in a week of shows.

An afternoon tea is the perfect way to wind down. Image: Roseanna Leney

My day off this week was well spent enjoying afternoon tea with beautiful views over Loch Lomond.

My favourite way to rest and recuperate. Image: Roseanna Leney.

Evenings off consist of relaxation with Epsom salt baths and board games with my partner.

You can catch The Snow Queen at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen from January 18 to 21 and at Eden Court in Inverness From January 25 to 28.

Tickets are available on aberdeenperformingarts.com or 01224 641122 and eden-court.co.uk or 01463 234 234.

