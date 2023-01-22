My Week in 5 Pictures: Go backstage with Scottish Ballet’s Roseanna Leney

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Roseanna Leney is touring the country as the principal dancer in Scottish Ballet’s take on The Snow Queen.

She trained at the Royal Ballet School and joined Polish National Ballet in 2011 before joining Scottish Ballet in 2016.

Roseanna was promoted to principal in December 2022 and plays the roles of The Snow Queen and Gerda in Scottish Ballet’s latest production.

My Monday involves getting ready for the first show of the week as Gerda in The Snow Queen.

Rest time in between shows always means the recovery pants!

This is me waiting in the wings before my entrance as the Snow Queen in a week of shows.

My day off this week was well spent enjoying afternoon tea with beautiful views over Loch Lomond.

Evenings off consist of relaxation with Epsom salt baths and board games with my partner.

You can catch The Snow Queen at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen from January 18 to 21 and at Eden Court in Inverness From January 25 to 28.

Tickets are available on aberdeenperformingarts.com or 01224 641122 and eden-court.co.uk or 01463 234 234.