My Week in 5 Pictures: Author Flora Fraser talks new book and old times

Writer and historical biographer Flora Fraser was named after Flora Macdonald, the subject of her new book, Pretty Young Rebel.

Flora grew up between London and Scotland and studied classics at Oxford University before becoming a writer.

Pretty Young Rebel is published by Bloomsbury and available to buy now.

A friend designed this notice in 1999. I stick it on my workroom door with Blu-tack in the morning and remove it at the end of my working day. It’s part of my writer’s regime, along with using purple Pilot 0.5 pens.

This happy photo was taken at Petra Palumbo Flagship, where family and friends from Beauly from further afield gathered for a book signing.

Professor Roy Foster and I presenting author Ben Macintyre with the 2015 Elizabeth Longford Prize for Historical Biography, which I co-founded in memory of my grandmother.

I grew up between London and Inverness-shire and I love this photograph of Eilean Aigas, our island home, where a fishing expedition on the Beauly below is being prepared beside the house.

This family photograph in our garden before the 1966 general election, campaigning for my father, Hugh Fraser. I’m second from right in Marks & Spencer best, and beaming to order