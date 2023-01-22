Talking Point: The beauty of having a go at trying new things

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Talking Point: The beauty of having a go at trying new things

By Ellie House
January 22, 2023, 6:00 am
Broadening your horizons can all start just by having a go at something new. Picture supplied by Shutterstock.
Broadening your horizons can all start just by having a go at something new. Picture supplied by Shutterstock.

Whenever my four year old doesn’t want to do something, which can be a regular occurrence, I trot out the same old phrase.

“Why don’t you just have a go.”

If only I were to live by this sentiment, having put off activities for fear I might not succeed.

It’s only as we grow up that we are less inclined to to try something new, when embarrassment and insecurities replace the innocence of childhood gusto.

But there is beauty to be found in having a go, whether or not you’re very good at something becomes immaterial.

I’ve seen posts online recently bemoaning how busy the gyms are in January, and for the avid gym goer, I can see why this might prove irritating.

But it also made me feel really sad, because every person tackling the cross trainer is in fact having a go.

Having a go at something can be half the battle. Picture supplied by Shutterstock.

Isn’t that half the battle in life; putting your best foot forward?

I almost didn’t book a fitness class which involved doing cardio whilst balanced on mats at my local swimming pool, because visions of me crashing into the water sprang to mind.

To be so ungraceful whilst clad in a swimsuit, perish the thought.

But to not try, that seemed a far greater tragedy then my wounded pride.

I’ve caught up with an award winning personal trainer, whose business partly relies on people taking that leap, alongside Granite City Chorus who are calling on male voices to get involved.

If you do one thing 2023, make it this. Make it having a go.

Personal trainer, Steve Munro, believes that having a go can reveal plenty about your mindset.

He has worked with dozens of clients, many of whom have gone on to try new things regardless of ability.

Steve Munro: “You can talk yourself out of things.”

“I think you get to a certain  point in life when you’re so caught up in work and all the unfun stuff,” said Steve, who lives in Balmedie.

“Whether you have a go can depend on having a positive or negative mindset.

Personal trainer Steve Munro believes possessing a have a go attitude can reveal more about your mindset. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media

“Say the activity is paddle boarding, you can either see it as an opportunity to have fun or think to yourself – this could be embarrassing. What if people laugh at me, you can talk yourself out of it.

“I think if there was just one person in the gym who went up to someone and offered a helpful tip, think how different that environment could be?

“Having a go at something is a way of letting your inner child free.

Steve Munro believes his business partly relies on people taking the leap. Picture by Kami Thomson/ DC Media.

“That can only be a good thing when your inner child usually gets stood on and forgotten about.”

Steve believes that having a go just once can open doors to a new hobby, and with it an entire new community.

“One of my clients always wanted to go scuba diving, he’s 63 and he’s finally started doing it,” said Steve.

“It doesn’t matter what age you are.

“It’s a massive step to put your trust in a personal trainer, my job and my business absolutely depends on people taking that leap of faith and giving it a go.

“It’s almost last chance saloon.”

For John Conroy, it can be particularly difficult to convince men to try new things.

Indeed, when he was first asked to give Granite City Chorus a try, on his birthday none the less, he only agreed because a pint was involved.

It has now been 30 years since he joined Aberdeen Barbershop Harmony Club, and John has never looked back.

John Conroy: “It is the best thing I’ve ever done.”

The retired aviation consultant is now part of a recruitment drive, with the tagline ‘Come Sing with Us’ and he is hopeful of new members.

“When I was first asked to join the chorus, I thought oh no, because certainly for my generation it brought to mind straw boaters and stripped jackets,” he said.

“My friend persuaded to come along and have a pint anyway.

“The harmonies hooked me, lo and behold that was it.”

John Conroy has performed at dozens of concerts, and is now calling on men to join in. Picture supplied by John Conroy.

Members range in age from their mid-20s to mid-80s, and one of the eldest members was an impressive 91.

“He had a beautiful tenor voice,” said John.

“If you can speak, you can sing.

“We sing acapella barbershop style, getting involved is one of the best things I have ever done.

John Conroy believes that singing has enriched his life for the better. Picture supplied by John Conroy.

“The feeling you get from performing, and the enhanced sound of a four part harmony.

“I think people can be too shy to try new things, they say they’ve never done it before or they haven’t got the voice.”

But research shows that singing can be hugely beneficial for your health, and the group rehearses every Tuesday evening at Midstocket church.

“Just try it,” said John.

“You don’t know until you try.”

To find out more about Granite City Chorus, head to www.granitecitychorus.co.uk.

Finding your Voice

As we grow older, it can become harder to have a go at something new.

This is because we become accustomed to the same old patterns which can represent safety.

Growing older shouldn’t stop you from having a go at new activities. Picture supplied by Shutterstock.

One of top reasons for not giving something a go boils down to fear of the unknown, whereas the familiar feels more comfortable.

But staying in that reassuring place can hold you back in life, and the more you try something new, the easier it can become.

Fear of looking stupid can also hold people back, and neophobia is a fear of new things.
Experts believe it can be linked to fear of success and failure.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Striking NHS workers should be offered a double-digit pay rise, a union leader has said (James Manning/PA)
Government must offer double-digit pay rise to avert NHS strikes, says union
Braidhaugh Holiday Park in Crieff offers an ideal base for a family getaway.
Easy to see why families love holidays in Crieff
Roseanna Leney on stage in The Snow Queen. Image: Andy Ross
My Week in 5 Pictures: Go backstage with Scottish Ballet's Roseanna Leney
The tipsy laird trifle is the perfect dessert for Burns Night. Image: Drambuie
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Burns Night tipsy laird trifle
Stephen and Dee, who together run Little Day Productions on Barra. Image: Courtesy of Little Day Productions.
Interview: Stephen Kearney on photography, directing, drumming and life on Barra
This beautiful Inverness bolthole is one of our properties of the week.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
To go with story by Findlay Mair. Weekly appeal for adoption of animals under care of Scottish SPCA Picture shows; Animals up for adoption from Scottish SPCA. n/a. Supplied by Scottish SPCA Date; Unknown
Clover and Clive, Sienna and Pugsley are looking for new homes – can you…
NHS triage data was released (Jeff Moore/PA)
A&E patient waited 15 hours for triage, figures show
Scientists are looking to use the power of data to inform and improve efficiency within the health system (Jeff Moore/PA)
£800,000 rapid research projects ‘to help tackle NHS winter crisis using AI’
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 01.11.2021 URN: CR0031688 F&D MPT story on Megan Walke (blonde hair and glasses), who has recently expanded her baking business (known as Makes by Meg) by announcing the opening of her new cafe. The cafe will be an expansion of the bakery she launched in June. Her business partner Nicola Mackinlay and is also pictured. The new cafe is based on Leopold Street Nairn. Bakes Include Bounty Cup Cake Biscoff and White Chocolate Blondie Terry's Orange Brownie Balteser Biscuit Pictures by JASON HEDGES
The vegan food and drink scene in Inverness, Nairn and Elgin - is there…

Most Read

1
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offender’s register
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Nicola Sturgeon praised Ian Blackford's leadership. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has ‘plenty in the tank’ to stay on as first…
4
A 36-year-old man has been charged following a disturbance at the BP garage in Dyce. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station
5
Broadstraik Inn owners
Landlords give up Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs amid claims of ‘online bullying’
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Granville Gordon leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Danger driving aristocrat apologises in court to motorcyclists he seriously injured in crash
8
This beautiful Inverness bolthole is one of our properties of the week.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead's Kieran Shanks is mobbed by his teammates after his goal. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead 1-0 Clyde: David Robertson secures first win as Blue Toon boss
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay linked with January transfer window loan move
Missing person Mathew Cameron James. Image: Police Scotland.
Appeal for man missing from Lochaber for nine days
Peter Myles is a sheep farmer from Glenesk
Peter Myles chairman of NSA Scottish region
Rangers' Rachel McLauchlan and Hearts' Jenna Penman battle at the Oriam. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Do Rangers and Celtic's recent results suggest other SWPL 1 teams are…
1989 - University students made clear their feelings on government plans to introduce loans.
Gallery: Protests and picket lines - Student demonstrations in Aberdeen through the years
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann feeling confident after recent clean sheets
Are we too quick to judge others? (Image: mikute/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Stop jumping to conclusions about other people's finances
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…
Greig Street Bridge
How can I take you seriously if you can't even pronounce Avoch? We find…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented