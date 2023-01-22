Talking Point: The beauty of having a go at trying new things

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Whenever my four year old doesn’t want to do something, which can be a regular occurrence, I trot out the same old phrase.

“Why don’t you just have a go.”

If only I were to live by this sentiment, having put off activities for fear I might not succeed.

It’s only as we grow up that we are less inclined to to try something new, when embarrassment and insecurities replace the innocence of childhood gusto.

But there is beauty to be found in having a go, whether or not you’re very good at something becomes immaterial.

I’ve seen posts online recently bemoaning how busy the gyms are in January, and for the avid gym goer, I can see why this might prove irritating.

But it also made me feel really sad, because every person tackling the cross trainer is in fact having a go.

Isn’t that half the battle in life; putting your best foot forward?

I almost didn’t book a fitness class which involved doing cardio whilst balanced on mats at my local swimming pool, because visions of me crashing into the water sprang to mind.

To be so ungraceful whilst clad in a swimsuit, perish the thought.

But to not try, that seemed a far greater tragedy then my wounded pride.

I’ve caught up with an award winning personal trainer, whose business partly relies on people taking that leap, alongside Granite City Chorus who are calling on male voices to get involved.

If you do one thing 2023, make it this. Make it having a go.

Personal trainer, Steve Munro, believes that having a go can reveal plenty about your mindset.

He has worked with dozens of clients, many of whom have gone on to try new things regardless of ability.

Steve Munro: “You can talk yourself out of things.”

“I think you get to a certain point in life when you’re so caught up in work and all the unfun stuff,” said Steve, who lives in Balmedie.

“Whether you have a go can depend on having a positive or negative mindset.

“Say the activity is paddle boarding, you can either see it as an opportunity to have fun or think to yourself – this could be embarrassing. What if people laugh at me, you can talk yourself out of it.

“I think if there was just one person in the gym who went up to someone and offered a helpful tip, think how different that environment could be?

“Having a go at something is a way of letting your inner child free.

“That can only be a good thing when your inner child usually gets stood on and forgotten about.”

Steve believes that having a go just once can open doors to a new hobby, and with it an entire new community.

“One of my clients always wanted to go scuba diving, he’s 63 and he’s finally started doing it,” said Steve.

“It doesn’t matter what age you are.

“It’s a massive step to put your trust in a personal trainer, my job and my business absolutely depends on people taking that leap of faith and giving it a go.

“It’s almost last chance saloon.”

For John Conroy, it can be particularly difficult to convince men to try new things.

Indeed, when he was first asked to give Granite City Chorus a try, on his birthday none the less, he only agreed because a pint was involved.

It has now been 30 years since he joined Aberdeen Barbershop Harmony Club, and John has never looked back.

John Conroy: “It is the best thing I’ve ever done.”

The retired aviation consultant is now part of a recruitment drive, with the tagline ‘Come Sing with Us’ and he is hopeful of new members.

“When I was first asked to join the chorus, I thought oh no, because certainly for my generation it brought to mind straw boaters and stripped jackets,” he said.

“My friend persuaded to come along and have a pint anyway.

“The harmonies hooked me, lo and behold that was it.”

Members range in age from their mid-20s to mid-80s, and one of the eldest members was an impressive 91.

“He had a beautiful tenor voice,” said John.

“If you can speak, you can sing.

“We sing acapella barbershop style, getting involved is one of the best things I have ever done.

“The feeling you get from performing, and the enhanced sound of a four part harmony.

“I think people can be too shy to try new things, they say they’ve never done it before or they haven’t got the voice.”

But research shows that singing can be hugely beneficial for your health, and the group rehearses every Tuesday evening at Midstocket church.

“Just try it,” said John.

“You don’t know until you try.”

To find out more about Granite City Chorus, head to www.granitecitychorus.co.uk.

Finding your Voice

As we grow older, it can become harder to have a go at something new.

This is because we become accustomed to the same old patterns which can represent safety.

One of top reasons for not giving something a go boils down to fear of the unknown, whereas the familiar feels more comfortable.

But staying in that reassuring place can hold you back in life, and the more you try something new, the easier it can become.

Fear of looking stupid can also hold people back, and neophobia is a fear of new things.

Experts believe it can be linked to fear of success and failure.