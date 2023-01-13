12 of the best independent bookshops in north and north-east Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There is something wonderful about being able to buy books in person and thankfully our region has some excellent, characterful, and much-loved stores.

The best independent bookshops in the Highlands and Islands

Tackle and Books, Tobermory

Often photographed, the shop is within throwing distance of where the Tobermory Galleon was sunk in 1588.

Visitors can watch wildlife such as dolphins, porpoises, basking sharks, otters and eagles from in front of the shop.

Established in 1975, it is a general bookseller with sections on natural history and the Scottish islands.

Customers especially like it for finding out information on the history, geography and wildlife of Mull and the other Scottish islands.

It hosts the Tobermory Book Festival and author signings.

The Nairn Bookshop, Nairn

The shop sells new books with subjects including cookery, craft, outdoor, nature, children, young adult, classics and transport.

As well as fiction, it has biography as well as local, Scottish and military history.

It also sells OS maps, jigsaws, greetings cards, stationery and bespoke tea towels.

The shop is on Facebook and is well supported by the local community and visitors enthuse about the interior, especially the chandeliers.

Dornoch Bookshop, Dornoch

Dornoch has much to offer and its stock reflects this with books on climbing, fishing, natural history, gardening, cooking and the NC500.

There is a good Scottish section, a children’s section and Gaelic and Scots is represented. It also has a cute Italian coffee van, the Piaggio.

The shop holds events for authors as well as promoting The Highland Prize for books created in or about the Highlands.

Carmina Gadelica, Portree

Now 25 years old, this Isle of Skye shop sells a range of mainstream and second-hand books. It has a large selection of Hebridean titles and books in Gaelic, as well as guides for learning the language.

With fiction, history, memoir, poetry, outdoor and nature, politics and philosophy, self-help and children’s books, the range reflects popular trends.

It prioritises books written by local writers, such as Norman Macdonald, who has written three volumes of The Great Book of Skye.

It also sells artist supplies and even fishing supplies. Find it on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information.

Ullapool Bookshop, Ullapool

This sells new books only, specialising in fiction, geology, local history and books on the Scottish Highlands and Islands.

The shop prides itself on stocking books people can’t find elsewhere and sells local books online.

It supports local authors and hosts events. A geology event is planned for April 11 with best-selling fiction writer John McLellan (The Faultline), geologist Pete Harrison and historian Alistair Mitchell.

Leakey’s Bookshop, Inverness

Owned by Charles Leakey, who opened his first second-hand bookshop in Grant’s Close in 1979, and his son Sam, Leakey’s is now sited in the former Greyfriars Free Church in Church Street.

The premises are a bookshop-lover’s dream, with gallery, spiral staircase, wood-burning stove and shelf after shelf of fascinating reads.

The Bookmark, Grantown-on-Spey

The Bookmark sells only new books and carries all the latest bestsellers including crime, thrillers, and modern fiction.

Around half of the shop is devoted to children’s books and as it is located on the edge of the Cairngorms National Park, it has a range of walking guides and special interest books.

It is proud to support local authors and Scottish interest books, especially those about the history of the area and Grantown-on-Spey.​

The best independent bookshops in Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Logie Steading Bookshop, near Forres

Part of the Logie Steading Visitor Centre, this stocks predominantly second-hand books with an array of subjects although it is growing its range of new books with a focus on local authors and Scottish-themed fiction and non-fiction.

It has maps and walking guides and is set in the beautiful Findhorn valley, with nearby river walks, gardens, children’s play area and small local businesses including a cafe, art and crafts and gardening.

Signings and storytelling events are planned.

Yeadon’s of Elgin and Banchory

Each branch has a wide selection including fiction, non-fiction, historical, art, cookery, local interest and children’s books.

They are happy to order items and out-of-print or hard-to-find books can often be tracked down as second-hand copies.

Yeadon’s was established in Elgin in 1887 making it one of the oldest continuously trading bookshops in Scotland and is now on Facebook.

A spokeswoman said: “Bookshops are magical places,” and added that well-behaved dogs are also welcome.

Deeside Books & Gifts, Ballater

Predominantly an antiquarian and out-of-print bookshop, its range also includes guide books, maps, Scottish history, children’s books, bestselling fiction and local publications.

The out-of-print section covers most topics but with an emphasis on Scottish and local history, military history, travel and exploration, steam railways, field sports, literature and art.

The shop had to recover from the ravages of Storm Frank in 2015 when it lost about 10,000 books plus other stock.

It participated in the first Braemar Literary Festival in 2022 and helps sponsor the Cactus Book Club which supports children who are isolated through illness.

Books & Beans, Aberdeen

This Aberdeen institution has a great spot in the city on Belmont Street.

It has a Fair Trade coffee shop downstairs with a menu that includes vegan and gluten-free options and serves breakfasts, toasties, omelettes, home-made soups, burgers, fries, sandwiches, paninis, wraps, pancakes, salads and cakes.

On the first floor there are more than 10,000 second-hand books and space to showcase various artists’ work, including regular poetry evenings.