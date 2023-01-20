AAB Group launches AAB People with re-brand of Purpose HR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
AAB Group launches AAB People with re-brand of Purpose HR

By Jacqueline Wake Young
January 20, 2023, 11:45 am
Douglas Martin, Chief Commercial Officer at AAB Group.
Douglas Martin, Chief Commercial Officer at AAB Group.

Business services group AAB launched AAB People last week as part of the rebranding of Purpose HR.

AAB, which describes itself as a “tech-enabled business critical services group” provides audit and accounting, tax, payroll and HR, outsourcing and advisory solutions globally.

Purpose HR was founded by Lisa Thomson in 2014 and joined the AAB Group in 2021, now with a team of more than 20 specialists based in offices across Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh.



Clients

AAB has offices in Scotland, England and Ireland and supports clients across nearly every major country in Europe, North and South America, Asia, Africa and Australia.

It has 700 staff, including 50 partners, and a group turnover in the region of £50 million.

AAB has a global portfolio of SME and large corporate clients working across seven key sectors: energy, tech, food and drink, construction and property, public sector, industrial and business services.

It also has extensive experience of working with family businesses and individuals across specialist tax, financial planning and wealth management.

Tax is one of the many areas of expertise.

The newly-created AAB People brand is dedicated to supporting businesses who “value their teams and see them as critical to their success”.

The experienced team at AAB People provides support “by building strategies and philosophies to create cultures that thrive and help people to deliver their best work”.

The team is also able to support with operational and day-to-day needs of businesses who are growing and are yet to establish their own in-house teams or those who require additional support to supplement their existing teams.

Invested

Douglas Martin, chief commercial officer at AAB Group, said: “We have rapidly grown the AAB Group over the past 15 months since August Equity invested in the business and introducing our new AAB People business unit allows us to simplify our services supporting existing and new clients.

“Our AAB People team has a wealth of experience working with companies of all sizes across a range of industries supporting with organisational strategy and people and culture development.

“The bespoke support on offer from our team is tailored to the unique needs of each client and we can’t wait to help more businesses achieve their goals in 2023 with AAB People as their chosen partner.”

Human resources is a key area.

AAB bolstered its HR consultancy services further in 2022 with the acquisition of Think People Consulting Ltd, an HR services, people development and organisational development specialist, based across the island of Ireland.

The AAB Group comprises the main firm of AAB LLP, and A2+B LLP, primarily offering global payroll and employment tax services; Sagars and FPM, both chartered accountants and business advisers; AAB Wealth Ltd, who are independent, chartered financial planners; AAB Consulting Ltd; John F Daly Associates; SeeHearSpeakUp (whistleblowing and fraud prevention); Think People Consulting and May Figures Ltd, chartered accountants and tax advisers focused on science and technology.

AAB is a member of Accelerate, an alliance member of top accounting network Crowe Global, and is the Scottish member firm of The International Accounting Group (TIAG).



