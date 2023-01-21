MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Blue Monday? I was blue with cold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Blue Monday? I was blue with cold

By Mary-Jane Duncan
January 21, 2023, 5:00 pm
Blue may be a favourite colour, but blue lips on freezing Blue Monday was going too far for MJ.
Blue may be a favourite colour, but blue lips on freezing Blue Monday was going too far for MJ.

Blue. I love blue, it’s my favourite colour.  I toyed with purple and flirted with black in my teens but I always come back to blue.

Such a simple thing.  A proclamation expected from a child, an important question, what’s your favourite colour?  Blue?  Yay!  Me too!

Come and see my new potato collection because you and I both like blue so we are now besties for life yes?

Wouldn’t life be great if we still conducted ourselves on the basis of toddler questions?

When colour matters

Short of buying someone a gift, what does it really matter?  Choosing paint for the house or the colour of a new car, then yes, that IS a most important decision.  NOT make / model or horsepower etc. Colour.

Choice of shoes or clothing?  There are colours I will wear because I like them even if they do not suit me, and there are colours I just know are NOT my friends.  Red for example.  I love red.  It doesn’t love me back.  But blue?  Blue never lets me down.

I had my colours ‘done’ last summer, I am apparently ‘muted cool’.  In my head I heard this as licence to wear even more blue.

The freezing cold beach and blue skies that greeted Mary-Jane on Blue Monday.

Did I want to consider greens or even dove grey?  No thank you, me and my pal blue here are doing just fine.

Just as well really, considering the contents of my wardrobe.  I even wore blue when I got married.

So, I have mixed feelings about last Monday being Blue Monday.

According to some dubious boffins, who do studies and things, this is the most miserable day of the year.  Back to work after Christmas, but not yet quite pay day.  Resolutions fallen to the side and not a bank holiday in sight.

A marketing gimmick

It shouldn’t surprise you to learn the whole Blue Monday concept was invented by a travel company as a marketing gimmick to boost the sales of holidays.  This pseudo-science theory preying on our low moods.

It may not have been born from the most scientific of experiments, nevertheless well-played folks – you saw me coming through giant glass doors.

Right then, let’s set about shaking off any negative blue of Blue Monday and welcome the comfort associated with all shades of my favourite hue.

What do the experts recommend?  Fresh air. Sunshine. Going for a walk. Being sociable. Spending time with a loved one.  Dance like no one is watching, okay that’s a step too far.  The rest I can manage.

Ticking the boxes

An early morning hospital appointment prompts me to chuck the dogs in the boot of the car and bring them with me.  Not into my actual appointment but there is a stunning nearby beach for a long, bracing walk afterwards.

Going for a walk always does wonders for my mental health and I’ll invite a friend to join me.  Exercise?  Tick!  Fresh air?  Tick!  Sociable?  Tick.  Look at me fake experts, am nailing this cheery, self-help stuff.

My appointment didn’t take as long as I thought so I arrived at the sandy dunes ahead of my friend.

No problem, except for the two hairy eejits making the car bounce even though we were no longer moving.  I’ll just head out and start walking until she gets here.

Freezing, just freezing

Scarf.  Hat. Gloves.  Ankle length coat.  Hood over hat.  How is it possible to have an ice cream headache WITHOUT the joy of the ice cream?

The -2 degree temperatures plummeting further still by the wind howling off the North Sea, determined to cut me in half.

My phone rang and I answered, trying to hear biggest kid calling all the way from western Australia.

I’m walking to work, she told me.  I can’t really hear you, it’s a little windy here, she explained.  It’s a little cooler, only 32 degrees, she exclaimed.

No mention of my artic weather gear OR the fact I refused to remove my burglar scarf from across my face.  I hung up before my language turned the air blue.

I turned back, the dogs most put out by their shorter than promised wander, arriving at the car just as my friend arrived.

At least the sea and the skies were both blue in honour of the day, unfortunately so were my lips.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Drawing impression of proposed extension and refurbishment of church hall and kitchen at Burghead Free Church. Image: Michael McCosh/ Design team
Garage for historic Elgin home, new life for Buckie cafe and Burghead church hall…
4
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…
5
Deividas Kruglikovas got drunk on whiskey and crashed his car into a wall. Image: DC Thomson
Expectant dad drove car into wall, before telling bystanders: ‘You must not drink and…
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay linked with January transfer window loan move
8
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
9
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 and A96 safety concerns
10
The dessert. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson.
Six By Nico’s playful Neverland menu comes with bonus bubbly for Aberdeen Restaurant Week

More from Press and Journal

Police are investigating an attempted break-in at a shop on Southfield Drive in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.
Police appeal after attempted break-in at Elgin shop
Offshore rescue
Major rescue operation after man falls overboard from offshore platform in North Sea
Harestone Royalmile sold for 6,000gns. Image: MacGregor Photography
Harestone tops White Gold Females sale of Charolais
Focus on keys, held by excited young spouses homeowners. Happy married family couple celebrating moving in new house home , demonstrating keys, standing in apartment, real estate mortgage concept.
Landlords 'under attack' from Scottish Government policies, says north-east expert
Jack Baldwin in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin says Ross County must rise to severity of their situation following Scottish…
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
The wintery weather has impacted Highland League fixtures once again.
Junior football: Only four matches survive the wintry weather
There are pros and cons to living rurally (Image: Helen Hotson/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Rural living isn't like a glossy magazine - but I wouldn't give…
Graeme Shinnie: Image: Shutterstock
Former Dons captain Graeme Shinnie wants to help lead Aberdeen's recovery
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man's heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door

Editor's Picks

Most Commented