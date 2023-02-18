Profile: Merryn Glover has followed in the footsteps of Nan Shepherd on her Cairngorms crusade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Profile: Merryn Glover has followed in the footsteps of Nan Shepherd on her Cairngorms crusade

By Neil Drysdale
February 18, 2023, 6:00 am
Merryn Glover, writer in residence at Cairngorms National Park, has created "The Hidden Fires". Pic: Stewart Grant
Merryn Glover, writer in residence at Cairngorms National Park, has created "The Hidden Fires". Pic: Stewart Grant

Merryn Glover wasn’t overly impressed when she was first introduced to some of Scotland’s high places more than 30 years ago.

Even in summer, many of those walks were shrouded in cloud and rain. And, of course, midges. Looking back, she recalls she was frequently soaked and miserable and occasionally asked herself why she was putting herself through these experiences.

For somebody born in Nepal, where she had met her husband-to-be Alistair, it could often be a dreich and dismal ordeal. Or at least, until she discovered the splendour of the Cairngorms plateau and was enchanted by their wild majesty and iridescence.

A wild but wonderful place

Soon enough, she read Nan Shepherd’s fabled book The Living Mountain and, as she was increasingly captivated by the “endless fascination” of the region, her initial reservations were swept away. These peaks were her friends and she loved them.

And she has proved that passion by following in Shepherd’s footsteps since becoming the first writer in residence at the Cairngorm National Park in 2019.

Merryn Glover has written “The Hidden Fires” as a love letter to The Cairngorms. Pic: Stewart Grant.

She and her colleagues subsequently engaged in a community project called Shared Stories: A Year in the Cairngorms, which involved encouraging as many people as possible to respond to the nature of the park in their own words.

The efferverscent Merryn ran workshops for all ages, from outdoor instructors and rangers to schools and tourists. It proved a hugely rewarding initiative, generating new writing from hundreds of participants which were shared on a website, on myriad banners and in the park authority’s end-of-year anthology.

The park fired her imagination

It also became the stimulus for her new book The Hidden Fires, so it was a significant turning point for the 53-year-old, both as a writer and on a personal level.

As she explained this week: “It was a kind of planting of a flag, a metaphoric scratching of my name on the Cairngorms granite. If I can be writer in residence here, if Scotland is my home, then perhaps I belong.”

Merryn Glover’s new book “The Hidden Fires” follows in Nan Shepherd’s footsteps. Pic: Polygon.

Merryn has previously written a brace of novels, A House Called Askival, based in India, and Of Stone and Sky, set in Badenoch, where she now lives.

But this new work is something more spiritual and it’s billed as “A Cairngorms Journey with Nan Shepherd”. And while the latter may have died in Aberdeen in 1981, it’s obvious her presence still permeates the mountains where she was in her element.

She was the perfect companion

Certainly, Merryn thinks it would have pleased Nan to discover that “she became for me what she called ‘the perfect hill companion”.

She said: “I am deeply thankful to her for paving that route”.

Merryn Glover was born In Nepal, but now lives in Badenoch.

The Hidden Fires will be published by Polygon in March.

 

