My Week in 5 Pictures: Inverness Musical Theatre star prepares to take centre stage

Matthias Kremer is playing Robbie Hart in Inverness Musical Theatre’s upcoming production of The Wedding Singer.

When he isn’t acting, Matthias is a professional photographer alongside working for Morrisons home delivery.

January is a quiet time for photographers, but luckily my partner Alison is a baking genius and always keeps me supplied with beautiful bakes to photograph (and taste-test).

Rehearsals for The Wedding Singer are in full swing. We’re all having the most incredible time working on this energetic, fun and hilarious 80s-themed musical and can’t wait for audiences to see it.

Alison and I took a trip to Fife for the weekend to celebrate her parents’ 70th birthdays. Of course, there was a magnificent cake to accompany us.

While in Fife, we took time to indulge another of our loves – being outdoors. This is the view from the top of West Lomond, the highest point in Fife.

Going over some lines with fellow cast members Matt and Zoe. The cast is what makes this show, in my opinion – there’s so much talent in the company.

You can catch The Wedding Singer at Eden Court between Wednesday April 29 and Saturday May 1.

Tickets are available at eden-court.co.uk or by calling 01463 234234.