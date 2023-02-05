My Week in 5 Pictures: Inverness Musical Theatre star prepares to take centre stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

My Week in 5 Pictures: Inverness Musical Theatre star prepares to take centre stage

By Lauren Robertson
February 5, 2023, 6:00 am
Inverness Musical Theatre's Matthias Kremer. Image: Matthias Kremer.
Inverness Musical Theatre's Matthias Kremer. Image: Matthias Kremer.

Matthias Kremer is playing Robbie Hart in Inverness Musical Theatre’s upcoming production of The Wedding Singer.

When he isn’t acting, Matthias is a professional photographer alongside working for Morrisons home delivery.

Here’s a wondrous three-tiered creation Alison made for a friend’s birthday. Image: Matthias Kremer.

January is a quiet time for photographers, but luckily my partner Alison is a baking genius and always keeps me supplied with beautiful bakes to photograph (and taste-test).

The cast of The Wedding Singer rehearsing for the show. Image: Matthias Kremer.

Rehearsals for The Wedding Singer are in full swing. We’re all having the most incredible time working on this energetic, fun and hilarious 80s-themed musical and can’t wait for audiences to see it.

I’m still thinking about this cake. Image: Matthias Kremer.

Alison and I took a trip to Fife for the weekend to celebrate her parents’ 70th birthdays. Of course, there was a magnificent cake to accompany us.

Enjoying the great outdoors. Image: Matthias Kremer.

While in Fife, we took time to indulge another of our loves – being outdoors. This is the view from the top of West Lomond, the highest point in Fife.

It’ll be an absolute joy to showcase all our hard work. Image: Matthias Kremer.

Going over some lines with fellow cast members Matt and Zoe. The cast is what makes this show, in my opinion – there’s so much talent in the company.

You can catch The Wedding Singer at Eden Court between Wednesday April 29 and Saturday May 1.

Tickets are available at eden-court.co.uk or by calling 01463 234234.

