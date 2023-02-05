RAB MCNEIL: Coloured lights are magic, but scent escapes me

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

RAB MCNEIL: Coloured lights are magic, but scent escapes me

By Rab McNeil
February 5, 2023, 7:00 am
Rab's a fan of coloured lights, they make him happy.
Rab's a fan of coloured lights, they make him happy.

I am, as you may know, a fan of coloured lights. It stems back to Christmas in childhood.

It was not just the tree lights, but a present from my parents of a torch or device that emitted different colours.

With my little brother watching in awe, I switched it on in the darkness during the middle of the night when we’d sneaked awake to open our presents.

The effect was magical.

Lights I have known

Many years later, a considerate partner, knowing of this happy memory, thoughtfully gave me something similar as a Christmas present again. I was delighted.

At present, I have artificial tea lights that change colour on my mantelpiece and on a radiator shelf in the hall.

Coloured lights can change the mood.

It also contains three plastic figurines of Chinese sages that are supposed to bring health, wealth and happiness. They’ll be getting their jotters soon if they don’t brighten up their ideas.

More recently, I invested in an aroma dispenser that also changes colour and just looks fantastic in the dark.

Cosy as can be

Generally speaking, when I’m watching the telly, I’ll have all the lights off except my little ones that change colour, a couple of artificial flickering candles, and an actual real tea light in a Himalayan crystal purchased at a Christmas market 20-odd years ago.

The whole effect is as cosy as could be, though sometimes it’s at odds with the product on the screen which, if it’s football, often leads me to spoil the mood with copious swearing.

As for the new aroma dispenser, needless to say barely a whiff comes off it. It looks fantastic, though, giving off puffs of steam every 30 seconds.

Besides which, I am by now immune to olfactory disappointment.

You may recall I experimented with men’s fragrances, toilet water or whatever it’s called, and so forth, but just couldn’t get anything to stick.

Can cause tittering

I also learned that, when you can smell the scents, that means you’ve put too much on, which will occasion tittering on the part of the lieges.

It was the same with the “shower bombs” in which I invested several quid. Not a whiff.

I’m always trying out new shower creams but, these days, it’s impossible to find anything remotely “manly”.

Our local supermarket’s stock of Imperial Leather, which you’d have thought sounded right masculine, consists of varieties called Cotton Clouds, Unicorn Marshmallow, and Love Hearts.

A man in my position cannot afford to be found stinking of these.

Perhaps the aforementioned shower bombs would work better in the bath (they are, after all, actually “bath bombs” that are supposed to also work in the shower).

Coloured lights trending?

I could make an event of it, having the bathroom darkened apart from my beloved coloured lights and artificial candles.

Indeed, that’s what I did last time I had a bath, shortly after the outbreak of World War Two.

Alas, the busy executive such as your correspondent has little time for such indulgences.

It cannot be just me who likes coloured lights. Increasingly, I have noticed people keeping them up, in house or garden, long after Christmas has passed.

They do look magical, and were also favoured, I think, by the elves in The Lord of the Rings, whom I have always regarded as my guides and mentors.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Thousands of nurses and ambulance staff in England are due to strike (James Manning/PA)
Shapps expresses concern for lives as NHS prepares for ‘biggest’ strike day
Nurses are to strike again on Monday in what is expected to be the biggest day of industrial action in the health service’s history (PA)
No-one ‘at any level’ in Government in talks on NHS pay, Unite says
Could you give one of these cuties a new home?
Leah, Bear and Pumpkin are looking for new homes – can you help?
Queen star Sir Brian May has long admired the work of George Washington Wilson.
From cereal to sir: How 19th Century Aberdeen photographer inspired Queen's Brian May
Spectacular views of the seaside can be soaked up from 3 Bayview Crescent in Kinloss.
Six forever homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
Exterior view of Salford Hall.
Luxury and history come together at Karma's Salford Hall in the Cotswolds
Inverness Musical Theatre's Matthias Kremer. Image: Matthias Kremer.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Inverness Musical Theatre star prepares to take centre stage
Make this rainbow cake for your next birthday celebration. Image: Denby
Sweet treats: Brighten up every birthday with this colourful Rainbow cake
Tabrifics founder Johnathan Laing says tablet is too good to go under the radar. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Tablet for the TikTok generation: Aberdeen's Tabrifics puts modern twist on granny’s favourite treat
PC Catherine Cawood is in part, defined by her Yorkshire style bluntness. Image supplied by Matt Squire/PA Wire.
Talking Point: Is bluntness to be celebrated or frowned upon?

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
3
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
4
David Russell fell asleep at the wheel. Image: DC Thomson
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
5
Changes approved at Elgin South Street shop. Image: Design team/ DC Thomson
Elgin whisky shop changes approved as part of multi-million pound transformation, access track upgrade…
6
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: CRAIG SINCLAIR
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
7
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir shows off her skills to the GB squad
UK’s snowboarding and free skiing championships heading to Cairngorms
8
Bojan Miovski celebrates his second goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘Happiest Saturday in a long time! – Aberdeen fans thrilled as Dons return to…
9
Crowds of families turned up to help raise funds for two Aberdeen families. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘We’re here for you’: Bridge of Don community turns out to support fundraiser for…
10
John Hewitt heads home the Aberdeen winner against Real Madrid during extra time in Gothenburg.
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’

More from Press and Journal

Four kayakers were marooned at Loch Ailort this evening. Image: RNLI/ Nigel Millard
Mallaig lifeboat crew rescues four marooned kayakers at Lochaber loch
Brechin City captain Jamie Bain. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Brechin too strong for Wick; Keith and Vale share the spoils
Lachie Macleod on the ball for Banks o' Dee. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee and Formartine United chalk up victories
Lossiemouth's Niall Kennedy. Image: Jasper Image.
Lossiemouth stun Inverurie Locos; Fraserburgh defeat Huntly in Mark Cowie's 300th game in charge
Invergordon came back from two goals down to win 3-2 against Inverness Athletic. Image: Mackie Sports Photos
Goals and drama as North Caledonian League sides battle for semi-final places
Rab's a fan of coloured lights, they make him happy.
Weekend court roll – a depraved Dunelm pervert and a truth or dare sex…
NEIL PATERSON PICS - Caberfeidhs Liam Symonds comes off worst in a challenge with Graham Campbell (Fort William). Fort William v Caberfeidh in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup, played at An Aird, Fort William.
Shinty: Campbell brothers come out of retirement for Fort William cause
22Dec12. Rothes, Moray. SPORT. Rothes FC V Strathspey Thistle FC. Pictured right, Strathspey Thistle manager Brian Ritchie. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .22/12/12
Strathspey draw with in-form Nairn; Clach defeat Forres
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson and coach Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has bought himself and the club time
4 February 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie celebrate CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart pleased to triumph in vital encounter with Brora

Editor's Picks

Most Commented