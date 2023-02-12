My Week in 5 Pictures: Esther Swift jets off before starting Scottish tour next month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Esther Swift is a celebrated Scottish harpist, composer and singer who uses her music to explore connection and the natural world.

Edinburgh-based Esther is currently on tour in New Zealand before taking her music around Scotland with a series of intimate gigs in March.

In my happy place! Here I am recording some new music in the fabulous Castlesound studios for a new band called The Others. This project celebrates culturally diverse music making practices.

Collaborating with the legendary John Kenny and his carnyx collection. This instrument sounds as wild as it looks.

Celebration photo after Catriona Price launched her new album Hert at Celtic Connections. We had a riot playing her music and partying after.

Last sunrise run up Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh before heading off to New Zealand. If you manage to come to a Scotland gig, feel free to join me my running club of one.

Somewhere over Newfoundland in some time zone or other. Just putting the finishing touches on a new commission for harp, flute and string trio, for the University of Oregon faculty.

Esther’s Scottish tour will stop in Caithness, Letham, Drumnadrochit, Skye, Lewis, Lochmaddy, Craignish and Mull.

Find out more at estherswift.co.uk.