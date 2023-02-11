Yvie Burnett: From seeing Harry Styles to Hoovering the house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Yvie Burnett: From seeing Harry Styles to Hoovering the house

By Yvie Burnett
February 11, 2023, 6:00 am
Harry Styles accepts the award for album of the year for "Harry's House" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Image: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello.
Harry Styles accepts the award for album of the year for "Harry's House" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Image: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello.

It’s been a pretty depressing week hasn’t it, with the tragic loss of so many lives following the earthquake in Southern Turkey and Syria.

It’s hard to watch the news and see the devastation and the sadness for so many families.

When things like that happen it’s hard to switch off from it and go about our day-to- day lives.

For light relief away from the news I watched late-night footage of the Grammy awards and it was wonderful to see Harry Styles win the coveted “album of the year” for his album Harry’s House.

Obviously for me it’s quite unbelievable that the young lad who came to audition for X Factor all those years ago continues to astound us all with his meteoric rise to the top.

I know that Beyoncé and Adele fans won’t be happy that he beat both of those stars to win this Grammy but I honestly believe that Harry’s House gave us something original and special and it was a well-deserved win.

Adele accepts the award for best pop solo performance for “Easy On Me” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Image: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello.

I will see Harry tonight because I’m going to The Brits where he is also performing. It’s set to be an incredible night so don’t forget to tune in.

So I’ve been at home for a few days and my cats have been cuddled lots, my house has been Hoovered, washings have been done and I’ve loved every minute of normal life.

The last week of Lewis’s UK tour was pretty tiring as we ended up going all the way to an extremely cold Exeter, which I’m sure is a lovely place to visit in the middle of the summer but was pretty bleak in February.

Beyonce accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for “Renaissance” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Image: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello.

As I told you, I was continuing my catching up with friends while touring and my final get together was a visit from Carol Vorderman and her daughter Katie who were so happy to come to watch the show.

I forget just how excited people get to meet Carol and it took us ages to move around as Carol was stopped every few seconds for selfies.

It was all fun though and I loved that both Carol and Katie danced and sang along to every song.

Of course like everything Carol does at the moment, her side of stage antics ended up being tabloid news.

Yvie’s good friend Carol Vorderman.

Recently Carol has been bringing the government to task over corruption and cronyism and she hasn’t minced her words or held back from speaking the truth as she sees it.

One Glasgow newspaper has dubbed her the “real leader of the opposition” and people across social media have been lauding her for her courage in speaking out.

So why have Carol’s words resonated with the public more than many others who have spoken out before?

In my opinion it’s because her intelligent, extremely well researched facts, can’t really be argued with.

Researching the facts

She speaks passionately but concisely about the corruption she is calling out and makes sure that she can answer any questions put to her about her findings. Many politicians could learn from her.

When they are questioned on details they often swerve the answer because they don’t want to be called out on a particular issue but also because they haven’t always researched all the facts.

That’s where Carol is different. We respect her opinions because we know she will have studied every fact in detail before speaking out.

Of course the elephant in the room is that one of the people she has been speaking out about is Michelle Mone.

Carol, Michelle and myself used to spend time together and in fact it was Michelle who introduced me to Carol.

Tory peer Michelle Mone is at the centre of controversy over her alleged links to a firm awarded a PPE contract. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

I’ve been asked for my opinions on Michelle and have chosen up to now, not to comment because she was always kind and lovely to me so it’s very hard to then speak about someone negatively.

But if I’m going to speak anywhere it might as well be here. And even now I will keep it brief.

Of course like everyone else I’ve been appalled that anyone could have profited at a time when thousands in our country were dying and people’s lives and livelihoods were torn apart by the pandemic.

Yvie Burnett with Carol Vorderman and her daughter Katie at the Lewis Capaldi concert.

But I’m not Carol Vorderman. I haven’t investigated the facts. I only know as much as the rest of you do and my information comes from what I read.

My overriding emotion about this whole Michelle Mone debacle is that it makes me very sad. The more money people have, the more they seem to want and maybe they lose themselves along the way. I’d say be careful what you wish for.

Have a good week,

Yvie x

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Nature Watch: The gentle touch of spring gathers pace
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 13.07.2022 URN: CR0036861 F&D story based on pie producer, Aussie Pies, which is run by Bradley Collins. Pies chicken and mushroom Kangaroo and ale Chicken and Satay Vegetarian Halloumi and vegetable Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Our top 5 recommendations of where to buy the best pies in Nairn
YL 1102 02 From: elma robertson All photos taken in Pitmedden. The shepherd is called Dream, and cat Lexi. Elma Robertson
Pet portraits: Lexi and Dream snuggling close together win this week's Pet Planet voucher
CR0039786 Naomi Brown has opened up a life coaching business, NLB coaching solutions. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 06/12/2022
Aberdeen 'council estate lassie' proves old teacher wrong - by opening up her own…
The new advert for Virgin Media broadband features a Highland cow riding a motorcycle in Glencoe - but you can't get the service in the Highlands.
What a Week: From schoolboys flying planes to coos riding motorbikes
Pat Machray with the bronze deer and hind being auctioned at the Maggie's Valentine's Ball. Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Profile: Former ANM chief Pat Machray says Maggie's is a cause close to his…
Every dish at the Rajpoot was beautifully presented and full of flavour. Images: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Rajpoot Indian Restaurant in Inverurie lights up a cold winter's night with…
Mysterious Loch Ness doesn't reveal its secrets. Image: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: The Loch Ness Monster - fact or fiction?
Disposable vapes are the cheapest e-cigarettes on the market (PA)
Call for excise tax on disposable vapes to deter children
Midwife putting oil on pregnant mother
New relaxation treatment in Elgin for overdue pregnant mothers aims to reduce Aberdeen travelling

Most Read

1
The nurse was working at Cathay Care Home in Forres when she allegedly forced residents to take medication against their will.
Moray nurse struck off for ‘forcibly administering’ medicine to care home residents
2
Mr Cobban and his wife Frances. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Retirement complex resident claims new tenants’ committee is ‘trying to take over’
3
See inside the new The Atrium restaurant, Chapel Street, Aberdeen in the former home of Howies. From left: Darren, Brian and Ryan Clark. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this…
4
CR0041115 Garrett Stell. Skene Square, Aberdeen. Depute Head Teacher Miss Belinda Findlay is saying goodbye to pupils at Skene Square Primary School after 34 years. She is pictured with pupils, from left, Joe Murray, Iona Birse- Macqueen, Noor Bashan, Adam Foster and Magnus Hilton. Friday 10th February 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Beloved Aberdeen educator says farewell after three decades of service
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McGrail hid ?900 worth of diamorphine in his bottom Picture shows; Raigmore Hospital / James McGrail. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom
6
CR0039786 Naomi Brown has opened up a life coaching business, NLB coaching solutions. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 06/12/2022
Aberdeen ‘council estate lassie’ proves old teacher wrong – by opening up her own…
7
Customers at the Albyn in Aberdeen will now be able to order a drink with brunch
Boozy brunches given go-ahead at Albyn in Aberdeen as council hears of huge customer…
8
John Allan was the top scorer on Shetland last year. Image: Brian Gray Photography
John Allan: The amateur player signed from Shetland determined to seize his chance at…
9
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
10
To go with story by David McPhee. Man who took five year old child to Malaysia for 10 years jailed for causing 'unquantifiable' harm Picture shows; Scott Forbes abducted a child and took him to Asia for ten years. . Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. Date; 10/02/2023
Man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years is jailed

More from Press and Journal

Whisky is poured into river for start of season and anglers cast lines into the water. Picture: (L-R) Allan Sinclair, Clive Murray and guest speaker Ian Gordon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Fisherman cast their lines as the River Spey officially opens for the fishing season
Key changes have been made to the QMS Pig Assurance Scheme.
Higher standards to be brought in for Scottish pig farmers
To go with story by Hamish Penman. vessel aberdeen Picture shows; The Noble Innovator claimed the top spot after arriving in Aberdeen on Saturday.. unsure. Supplied by Port of Aberdeen Date; 10/02/2023 ©MEDVIND/Bent Sørensen MEDVIND FOTOGRAFI / Digitale leveringsbetingelser Optagelserne er foretaget med et Canon EOS 1Ds kamera. Filerne er lavet fra RAW filer der konverteres til 16 bits Tiff filer hvor evt. korrektion sker. Derefter leveres bil- ledfilerne som standard i 8 bits Tiff filer på ca. 32/26 MB/RGB på autorun CD-rom. Billedfilerne har ikke været proofet på Matchprint, Rainbow eller Cromalin, men alle billedfiler er fremstillet i et kalibreret AdobeRGB(1998) farverum i henhold til Digitale leveringsbetingelser for Dansk Fotografisk Forbund, PF og DJ Fotograferne og bør ses i et tilsvarende kalibreret miljø for at det rette farve/ kontrast/kvalitetsomfang kan vurderes. Medvind Fotografi påtager sig ikke ansvar for det endelige tryk. Der bør laves prøvetryk der godkendes af kunden før endelig trykning. Der er mulighed for at få leveret en ønsket billedfil- størrelse til konkrete print/tryk, da den originale RAW fil kan upsamples i fremragende kvalitet og evt. leveres som en 16 bits Tiff fil. ©MEDVIND/2003 ******************************** Conditions for delivery of digital picturefiles. The pictures are made with a Canon EOS 1Ds digitalcamera. The files are made from RAW files converted to 16 bits Tiff files. After correction delivered as 8 bits Tiff files of 32/26 MB/RGB on autorun CD-rom. "Unsharp mask" have not been applied as the final print size is unknown to me. The pictures have not been proofet on Matchprint, Rainbow or Cromalin, but all files are made in a cali- brated AdobeRGB(1998) colourspace and should only be seen in the same calibrated colourspace for correct evaluation. Medvind Fotografi is not responsible for the final print. Proofprints should be approved by the customer before final print. You can order files for very
Aberdeen welcomes huge oil rig as UK drilling sector gets vital shot in the…
a835 crash braemore
Four people taken to hospital as police investigate 'serious' crash near Braemore
Davie and Tracey Nicoll have worked at Balthayock for 13 years. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
What makes the Balthayock Charolais herd so successful?
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: February 13
TAKING STOCK: Douglas, Morag and Gerald Smith with two of their five bulls heading to Stirling Bull Sales. Pictures by Kath Flannery.
Smith family of Laurencekirk putting faith in Simmentals
The popular Spectra festival takes place until February 12 (Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Spectra planners should have taken salon appointments into account
RGU Boat Club president Michael Troy and Aberdeen University Boat Club president Kirstin McCallum ahead of the 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race. Image: Robert Gordon University
Quick times predicted with just one month to go until 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race…
CR0038885 Action from Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh in the Breedon Highland League at Spain Park In pic........ Greg Buchan **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 14-10-2022
Greg Buchan wants Fraserburgh to carry good form into Brora Rangers clash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented