Yvie Burnett: I bumped into Harry Styles at the Brits and he’s as lovely as ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Yvie Burnett: I bumped into Harry Styles at the Brits and he’s as lovely as ever

By Yvie Burnett
February 18, 2023, 6:00 am
Harry Styles wins the Best Pop/R&B Act award during the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London. Image: Ian West/PA Wire.
Harry Styles wins the Best Pop/R&B Act award during the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London. Image: Ian West/PA Wire.

So as predicted, Harry Styles was the man of the moment at the Brit Awards.

He not only opened the show brilliantly with his hit As It Was which won Song of the Year but he also walked away with another three awards apart from that, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Pop/R&B act.

I bumped into him in the corridor backstage when he was rushing back from the red carpet to his dressing room to get changed for his performance.

Harry Styles at the 2023 Brit Awards. Image: Shutterstock

Quick hug and a laugh

I had just come out of a room as he walked past, and I caught sight of him.

I shouted out: “Don’t you walk past me Harry Styles.”

It was funny because I’m sure the people nearby thought there was no way he would turn around but of course when he saw it was me he laughed and we had a quick hug before he went off to get changed.

He has known me too long not to come and say hello. He is still as friendly and lovely as ever which was great to see.

I didn’t go to any of the Brits after parties but instead headed back to the hotel before we headed back on Lewis Capaldi’s tour the next day.

Lewis Capaldi attending the Brit Awards 2023 before heading back off on tour. Image: Ian West/PA Wire.

I met up with Gordon at Heathrow because he was heading off to Vancouver and I was getting on a flight to Berlin.

We were like the proverbial ships in the night flying off in different directions which made me a wee bit sad.

Valentine’s surprise

However, I got a lovely surprise for Valentine’s Day when Gordon turned up in Vienna for the night.

Gordon is romantic in other ways but not the sort of man to spend money on roses that are overpriced on Valentine’s Day or restaurants which have a ridiculously priced Valentine’s menu.

So, I couldn’t believe when he decided to come to see me on actual Valentine’s Day.

Yvie and husband Gordon who surprised her for Valentine’s Day.

It was a lovely thing to do and it seems like Gordon working for BA might mean that although he is away from home more often, he can pop to see me now and then when I’m working away.

Being married to someone who works for an airline seems to have its perks after all.

The next day we had a lovely Austrian breakfast and walked along the banks of the Danube.

I must admit that sometimes I either stay in my bunk or in the venue and don’t explore whatever city I’m in but usually when I make the effort to get out and about I’m glad I did.

Yvie has a lovely Valentine’s Day while travelling on tour.

Armchair detectives

Meanwhile while on my travels I’m trying to keep up with the news at home and I must admit to looking for news every day of missing Nicola Bulley.

It’s such a bizarre case because how can she just have vanished?

There are so many unanswered questions and we don’t seem to be anywhere nearer to finding out the truth.

Of course, all the armchair detectives are out in force questioning the methods of the police which I have to admit, do seem a bit strange.

I know we are used to seeing police dramas on TV and this is real life but it does seem particularly odd that the area where her phone was discovered and the park bench in particular wasn’t even been cordoned off.

Don’t possible crime scenes have to be kept sterile so that evidence can’t be tampered with?

Of course, the police were assuming there was no foul play and she had fallen in the water but it seems like there was no proof of this and subsequently she wasn’t found in an extensive search of the river.

The bench where Nicola Bulley’s phone was found, on the banks of the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire. Image: Peter Powell/PA Wire.

I always careful when I’m on my own as I’m sure most people especially women are but during the day we always feel a lot safer surely.

The other day, to find the hotel Gordon had booked us into, I walked across Vienna in broad daylight.

It seemed like a perfectly safe thing to do and a great way to explore the city.

River Danube

I stopped along the way for a coffee and browsed in a few shops. However, at the end of the journey my route took me to a path along the River Danube.

There were very few people on this path. Just the odd jogger or cyclist and suddenly I was very aware of walking briskly and with purpose.

Cases like Nicola’s disappearance make us aware of our vulnerability.

But also we have to remember that it’s in the news because it’s very rare.

Ladies, I know we have to stay safe and look after ourselves but we have to live our lives and see the world as well.

Stay safe everyone,

Have a good week,

Yvie x

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...
Nature Watch: A magical oasis at Catterline Bay
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 25.10.2022 URN: CR0039032 Mike McGarrie, owner of the 'Big Orange' is pictured at his street food van in Forres. He prepares the BBQ Brisket Bacon Stacker! Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Love big portions? Put these 6 places on your must-visit list in Elgin
Is there life after death? That is the enduring question. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: What happens when we die?
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2022 URN: CR0034802 & CR0035358 F&D story on Taste of Nairn, which makes its highly-anticipated return this today. Picture: Tattie Scone making with contestants Mandy Elizabeth Rush and Ian Finlayson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Food and drink fans in for a treat as Taste of Nairn dates revealed
YL 1802 10 Pet pics Rebus and Zebedee of Broughty Ferry after a visit to the beach. Image: Dawn Leonard,Dundee, DD3 0Su
Pet Portraits: Damp duo prove opposites attract with shared victory
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives at her home in Glasgow after announcing that she will stand down. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
What a week: From a Holyrood drama to Hollywood blockbuster Tetris
Gulls are the scourge of communities such as Torry in Aberdeen. Pic: Kris Miller/DC Thomson Media.
What We Learned this week....about Torry gulls, traffic wardens, a film flop and Shetland's…
A delicious spread at Number 27 in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Restaurant Review: Hearty and homely dining at Number 27 in Inverness city centre

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
16-year-old Alise Driksna has been found.
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Elle Binnie leaving court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Stacey Adams is worried her two children Lilly- Grace and Mason are unwell because of the mould and damp in their council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Broadford community consultation Picture shows; Broadford community event. Broadford. Supplied by Cllr John Finlayson Date; 09/02/2023
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
7
Sean Hubbard. Image: DC Thomson
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
8
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
10
A Stagecoach bus that came off the road on the A90 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Around 200 people attended the vigil for teenager Brianna Ghey in Aberdeen, lighting a candle in memory of her life. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Candlelight vigils held in Aberdeen and Inverness to honour life of teenager Brianna Ghey
Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late equaliser against Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 1-1 Arbroath: The Verdict - talking points, ratings and star man as…
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'floored' by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says Aberdeen's loss to Celtic showed Dons are still recovering from recent…
Hamilton Accies' Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has no complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Post Thumbnail
Highland League: Rothes get the better of Forres in Moray derby
Aspiring chef Brody Paterson will head to London next month for the Springboard Future Chef competition. Image: Phil Downie Photography.
Inverurie teenager preparing to cook up a storm at FutureChef finals in London

Editor's Picks

Most Commented