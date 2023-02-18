Yvie Burnett: I bumped into Harry Styles at the Brits and he’s as lovely as ever

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

So as predicted, Harry Styles was the man of the moment at the Brit Awards.

He not only opened the show brilliantly with his hit As It Was which won Song of the Year but he also walked away with another three awards apart from that, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Pop/R&B act.

I bumped into him in the corridor backstage when he was rushing back from the red carpet to his dressing room to get changed for his performance.

Quick hug and a laugh

I had just come out of a room as he walked past, and I caught sight of him.

I shouted out: “Don’t you walk past me Harry Styles.”

It was funny because I’m sure the people nearby thought there was no way he would turn around but of course when he saw it was me he laughed and we had a quick hug before he went off to get changed.

He has known me too long not to come and say hello. He is still as friendly and lovely as ever which was great to see.

I didn’t go to any of the Brits after parties but instead headed back to the hotel before we headed back on Lewis Capaldi’s tour the next day.

I met up with Gordon at Heathrow because he was heading off to Vancouver and I was getting on a flight to Berlin.

We were like the proverbial ships in the night flying off in different directions which made me a wee bit sad.

Valentine’s surprise

However, I got a lovely surprise for Valentine’s Day when Gordon turned up in Vienna for the night.

Gordon is romantic in other ways but not the sort of man to spend money on roses that are overpriced on Valentine’s Day or restaurants which have a ridiculously priced Valentine’s menu.

So, I couldn’t believe when he decided to come to see me on actual Valentine’s Day.

It was a lovely thing to do and it seems like Gordon working for BA might mean that although he is away from home more often, he can pop to see me now and then when I’m working away.

Being married to someone who works for an airline seems to have its perks after all.

The next day we had a lovely Austrian breakfast and walked along the banks of the Danube.

I must admit that sometimes I either stay in my bunk or in the venue and don’t explore whatever city I’m in but usually when I make the effort to get out and about I’m glad I did.

Armchair detectives

Meanwhile while on my travels I’m trying to keep up with the news at home and I must admit to looking for news every day of missing Nicola Bulley.

It’s such a bizarre case because how can she just have vanished?

There are so many unanswered questions and we don’t seem to be anywhere nearer to finding out the truth.

Of course, all the armchair detectives are out in force questioning the methods of the police which I have to admit, do seem a bit strange.

I know we are used to seeing police dramas on TV and this is real life but it does seem particularly odd that the area where her phone was discovered and the park bench in particular wasn’t even been cordoned off.

Don’t possible crime scenes have to be kept sterile so that evidence can’t be tampered with?

Of course, the police were assuming there was no foul play and she had fallen in the water but it seems like there was no proof of this and subsequently she wasn’t found in an extensive search of the river.

I always careful when I’m on my own as I’m sure most people especially women are but during the day we always feel a lot safer surely.

The other day, to find the hotel Gordon had booked us into, I walked across Vienna in broad daylight.

It seemed like a perfectly safe thing to do and a great way to explore the city.

River Danube

I stopped along the way for a coffee and browsed in a few shops. However, at the end of the journey my route took me to a path along the River Danube.

There were very few people on this path. Just the odd jogger or cyclist and suddenly I was very aware of walking briskly and with purpose.

Cases like Nicola’s disappearance make us aware of our vulnerability.

But also we have to remember that it’s in the news because it’s very rare.

Ladies, I know we have to stay safe and look after ourselves but we have to live our lives and see the world as well.

Stay safe everyone,

Have a good week,

Yvie x