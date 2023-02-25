KEITH BROOMFIELD: Nature’s wonders behind the blue door

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
KEITH BROOMFIELD: Nature’s wonders behind the blue door

By Keith Broomfield
February 25, 2023, 5:00 pm
The blue door at the start of the Edzell Walk. Picture: Keith Broomfield
The blue door at the start of the Edzell Walk. Picture: Keith Broomfield

The blue door was an enticement, a beckoning call to open and explore as if acting as an entrance to a different world.

I gently pushed the door open, leaving behind the road and becoming immersed in the turbulent splendour of the river gorge of the North Esk.

Situated near Edzell, this popular walk has a tranquillity that always inspires.

Coppery water

On peering down a steep slope towards the gushing river, the deep, coppery hue of the water was most striking, like swirling amber whisky that had been drawn from the depths of the earth.

The coppery-coloured North Esk. Picture: Keith Broomfield.

A dipper whirred upriver on brown-flashed wings, spiralling over a rock shelf before disappearing.

Beech trees towered above the main path, the pale smooth bark of their trunks catching the soft luminescence of the afternoon sun.

Gilbert White, the pioneering 18th Century nature diarist, described the beech as ‘the most lovely of all forest trees, whether we consider its smooth rind or bark, its glossy foliage, or graceful pendulous boughs”.

Feminine elegance

Naturalist Richard Mabey in Flora Britannica noted that the beech has something of a feminine image – an example of elegance that acted as a foil to the rugged masculinity of the oak.

Beech trees along the blue door walk. Picture: Keith Broomfield.

As I ran my hand down the smooth bark of one beech, I understood what he meant, for the beech is polished perfection, genteel yet with an inner strength.

The roots of beech spread laterally just below the soil surface, rendering the trees vulnerable to gales, and several along the path had tumbled from recent storms.

Their demise is part and parcel of nature, the rotting wood providing a place for fungi and invertebrates to thrive, and the sun-cascaded openings created in the high canopy benefiting plants on the woodland floor.

A feathered visitor

A treecreeper spiralled its way up the trunk of a beech ahead of me, its long, curved bill probing every nook and cranny for small invertebrates.

It climbed half-way up, and then fluttered down to the base of an adjacent beech to start the process all over again.

The smooth bark of beeches must make them less productive places to forage compared with gnarled oaks and their abundance of insect-sheltering crevices.

A treekeeper snaffles a tiny insect. Picture: Keith Broomfield.

Yet, the treecreeper seemed content with its pickings, especially in areas where moss had accumulated.

I wandered down a small side path that led to a broad rock shelf above a narrow channel hewn in the rock by the river.

In a dark recess, mysterious liverworts clung to a rock face like ancient relics from the past.

Liverworts

Liverworts are small flowerless plants with leaf-like lobes. Instead of flowers and seeds, they produce spores and most likely have evolved from green algae and comprise the earliest lineage of plants.

On my return journey, a party of long-tailed tits bounded through the trees, restless birds that are forever on the move.

Soon I reached the blue door once more, pulled it open and departed from the wild allure of the tumble-watered gorge and slipped back into the hectic world of humanity.

