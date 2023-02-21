Scott Smith: Why growing your own veg is worth the time and effort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Scott Smith: Why growing your own veg is worth the time and effort

By Scott Smith
February 21, 2023, 6:00 am
Potager garden with fruit, vegetables and flowers.
Potager garden with fruit, vegetables and flowers.

What is the point in growing your own veg? It’s a hassle, right? Why bother sowing seeds and tending to beds?

There’s weeding, watering, protecting from pests, pollinating, earthing up, harvesting then cleaning.

It’s easier to just pop down to the supermarket and grab a kilo of spuds and a bag of carrots for dinner than spending ages growing, right?

I mean it’s cheap enough at the supermarket and is way less work. I would suggest if this is what you feel like when the thought of growing veg is mentioned, then you wouldn’t be alone.

I would also admit that you aren’t totally wrong. Growing veg is work, it takes dedication, time and effort. It is easier to buy it from the supermarket.

Carrots galore, one of the vegetables Scott chooses to grow.

I’ll also admit that any of those sources that claim you can save a fortune growing your own rather than buying, is nonsense.

Sure you may technically save cash by buying a packet of seeds and growing a row of 20 leeks rather than buying 20 leeks from supermarket or greengrocers but they never take account of any individual’s most important commodity; time.

Growing veg takes time and that is more of a thought than just spending a couple of quid more at the market. So what’s the real reason to grow?

You are what you eat

They say you are what you eat and ain’t that the truth. Home-grown veg tastes better. Much better. It also has better vitamin content, less chemicals in your diet and provides something money can’t buy – satisfaction.

Growing veg is like playing God. It’s the circle of life in fast forward mode. You’ve grown a seed into a veg plant which lands on your plate and nourishes you.

One of the most satisfying times I’ve ever felt gardening was as head gardener of a private estate near Aberdeen for the Paton family.

My newborn baby son was taken home surplus fruit and veggies that I had grown with my own hands and they were mashed up into his baby purees.

I had created life and was helping sustain it using the purest of food. I was providing life-giving vitamins and minerals.

Scott’s bountiful crops.

Funny how five years later that same glorious bounty is not quite so appealing to my son who instead wants cheesy pasta.

Nonetheless, he still eats most of his veg without complaining too much. What’s more is he helps me grow it nowadays.

It’s a fantastic life lesson to any child that you can reap the rewards of your hard work with a little nourishing care and some patience.

At the end of the day, my Blue Danube tatties roasted versus the tasteless 80p bag of spuds? I’ll savour mine thank you.

Take the time

Yes, it’s expensive; not in pounds Sterling but in time, care and labour.

If you put in the work though, you benefit in a multitude of ways. You get out there in the world and get fitter.

It takes physical exertion to double dig tatties I’ll tell you that! There is an innate satisfaction in getting your hands into the soil and feeling connected to the world.

Most satisfying though surely is the harvest. Pulling up a carrot here, forking up a shaw of tatties there.

Plucking a gloriously sun-kissed tomato, warm straight from the vine explosive with flavour. The pungent smell of freshly chopped herbs so concentrated in flavour and scent, way more powerful than a sad packaged sprig from the shops.

More of Scott’s healthy and colourful crops.

What to grow?

So let’s talk veg. Here’s a very simple rule. If you don’t like it then don’t grow it! Sounds simple, perhaps even silly. You’d be amazed how many people get carried away trying to grow an entire supermarket aisle’s worth of veg.

They grow things they don’t even like then scramble to get rid of half of it. It’s the same for people that fail to pass on or throw away their excess young plants.

You won’t need all 30 tomato seedlings that have germinated. Funny how folk end up with 500 courgettes and more radishes than Peter Rabbit could handle.

Scott’s son helps his dad grow veg and even eats some.

My advice is to rein it in. Grow only what you really like to eat and grow sensible amounts.

I always grow potatoes, carrots, peas, tomatoes and spring onions, broccoli and Brussels sprouts. I love growing pumpkins because they are fun and I love the way they look. They taste bloomin’ awful but hey at least they get carved for Halloween.

My apologies to older folks that insist on using a neep! If you still need to be convinced then try growing just one type of veg.

Compare it to the one you buy at the supermarket. You’ll grow yours again next year I’m sure.

Take care and happy gardening.

Potager garden with fruit, vegetables and flowers.

-Captions & Pics (original pics add as separate attachments)

My son helps me grow veg!

Carrots galore!

Scotts bountiful crops

More of Scotts crops

Potager garden with fruit, vegetables and flowers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Junior doctors are to stage a walkout in a dispute over pay (PA)
Strikes by junior doctors will significantly impact wait times – hospital leader
A stop-smoking charity is calling on the Scottish Government to support specialist cessation services after recent figures show the number of people attempting to quit the habit is going down (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Call for extra support for smokers after drop in numbers wanting to quit
A new advanced CPR service in the Thames Valley could help more cardiac arrest patients survive (Thames Valley Air Ambulance)
Advanced CPR ‘could see more heart patients saved’
Drivers of electric vehicles across England will benefit from new funding for chargepoints, the Department for Transport has announced (John Walton/PA)
More funding for electric car chargepoints
Sammy's Fish and Chip Shop has been put up for sale. Image: ASG Commercial/ Facebook
One of Lochaber's favourite chip shops is up for sale
(PA)
NHS chiefs ‘deeply concerned’ as junior doctors plan 72-hour walkout over pay
Almost 37,000 votes were cast and 98% of those were cast in favour of strike action (PA)
Junior doctors set to go on strike over pay in England
Man cured of HIV after stem cell transplant (Simon Dawson/PA)
Man cured of HIV after stem cell transplant, researchers say
Shortbread was not in short supply at the Victorian Market in Inverness on Saturday. Image: Visit Inverness Loch Ness
'Thanks, Granny Pam!': Traditional recipes take the biscuit at Highland Shortbread Showdown heat in…
Miranda Radley says the cost-of-living crisis and rising fuel costs are having an impact on adult protection in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
One-third of Aberdeen adult protection cases caused by neglect

Most Read

1
Rachel Whyte believes police should have done more to protect her and her family from Allan Thompson. Image: Facebook.
‘I thought I was dead’: Mum who was unaware she was living with a…
2
Highland MSP Kate Forbes’ campaign in meltdown as supporters backtrack over same-sex marriage comments
3
Alan Tait of Scotland celebrates after Scotland beat France in the Five Nations Rugby Championship played at the Stade de France, Paris, France, April 1999.
Neil Drysdale: We’ll always have Paris as one of the treasured rugby cities
4
Lewis Ferguson in action for Bologna against Juventus. Image: Shutterstock.
Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus on the trail of former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis…
5
The A90 is closed between Balmedie and Blackdog following an earlier crash. Image: Google Maps.
Cattle recovered from A90 following two-vehicle crash near Balmedie
6
Gordon Strachan at the unveiling ceremony of a statue to Sir Alex Ferguson at Pittodrie. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Willie Miller: Aberdeen should contact my former team-mate Gordon Strachan about vacant managerial position
7
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
8
Inverness Sheriff Court
‘I truly felt my time was up’: Traumatised mental health nurse still suffers flashbacks…
9
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Richard Thomson
Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the…
10
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre

More from Press and Journal

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers her keynote speech during the SNP conference at The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) in Aberdeen, Scotland. Picture date: Monday October 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to join Val McDermid on stage at Aberdeen's Granite Noir
East End's Michael Keller wins this header against Dyce. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Juniors: East End edge out Dyce to reach last eight of McLeman Cup
Cove Rangers defender Shay Logan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Shay Logan calls on Cove Rangers to score late goals - not concede them
The Business Hopes and Predictions for 2020 20/01/2020 Springfield Homes Managing Director Innes Smith photographed at the Springfield Homes development in Uddingston, near Glasgow on 20th April 2017.
Moray housebuilder Springfield suffers share price slump despite 85% surge in sales
Allan Mackay holds his awards up
'I didn't think': Greenkeeper describes moment he plunged into River Don to rescue man
Port of Nigg from the air.
‘Show me how it will be done’: Highland weaver calls for clarity on Cromarty…
Nigg Bay's Gordon Grimmer had a memorable 2022. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Nigg Bay's Gordon Grimmer aiming to build on memorable 2022
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Pictured is Charles Skinner - Theft Picture taken by EMMA SPEIRS. Taken 13/08/2013; 58e8c361-3a67-4321-a6a1-27288b9e0151
Violent robber punched and kicked vulnerable man in his home - two days after…
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic language hub in South Uist, would have been able to use the funding for a new auditorium and performance space. Photo: Michael Faint
'How do we go forward?': Uist International Women's Day event to highlight climate activism
Tom Payne. Image: Supplied by P&J Live.
Fourth The Walking Dead star added to Aberdeen Comic Con's line-up

Editor's Picks

Most Commented