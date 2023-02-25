George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else?

By George Mitchell
February 25, 2023, 6:00 am
Everyone has a different view of how they wish to be dealt with after death. Images: Shutterstock.
Everyone has a different view of how they wish to be dealt with after death. Images: Shutterstock.

I know for sure that many people take much comfort from visiting the grave of a loved one. Personally, I don’t like graveyards. I’m not scared of them, I just feel no need to go. Each to their own, I guess.

In the UK we have two choices basically. Burial or cremation. It’s cremation for me. No desire to be stuck in a box and buried, thank you very much.

But around the world, there are other ways “to go”.

In Tibet, some Buddhists practise a ritual called sky burials. They don’t bury or cremate the body, but place it in a special outdoor space, cut it up, then let birds devour the remains. They believe that by allowing the birds to eat the remains, it allows the soul to depart.

It’s also said to acknowledge the circle of life, as in a once-living thing now becomes food to nourish other living beings.

In Ghana, they use coffins, but not ordinary coffins, they use what’s called fantasy coffins. The actual coffin resembles the job the person had in life, or something they were passionate about. Some of them are works of art apparently.

Your coffin could be bible shaped, car shaped, anything you like shaped. How about Mercedes Benz shaped? Up to you. I’d go for a bottle of wine shaped coffin with a Chateaux Laffite label, because I’ve never been able to afford to buy or drink one. What a send-off!

This ornate coffin in Ghana was made for a seafood chef.

In Madagascar, some people remove the body from the grave every five to seven years. They then remove the old burial shrouds and wrap the deceased in new ones. Reason? They don’t believe that the soul reaches heaven until the body has completely decomposed. Therefore, until that happens, their loved one is in a position of between life and death. Hmm, no, not for me that one.

And of course, in India, some place the body on a pyre, surround it with flowers, set it alight and float it down the Ganges.

I like this idea, it sounds somewhat romantic, but I’m not convinced that Aberdeenshire Council will let my friends set me alight and float me down the river Don.

But seriously, in India, the Ganges has become bloated with bodies. Not healthy, not hygienic.

A body is prepared for a ceremony on the Ganges.

Or how about embalming? If you’ve got enough cash, you could be embalmed and even put on display.

In 1994, in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, I queued for half an hour to get into Chairman Mao’s mausoleum. Inside, Mao’s embalmed body lay in a glass coffin. No photos were allowed and no talking either. Armed soldiers stood all around, and by the look on their faces I wouldn’t like to have broken the rules. Mao was dressed in a smart suit with the red flag draped over his body.

I don’t know how they do it, I mean to make him look “lifelike”. Mao had been dead 18 years when I saw him, but he looked like he could have sat up and opened his eyes at any moment.

Many of the Chinese people beside me were crying and some laid flowers. I did neither.

The body of Chairman Mao lying in state.

In Moscow’s Red Square, I’ve seen Lenin three times. I queued, entered the famous door you see here, turned left, down a steep set of steps, and into the tomb.

Again, wearing a suit, Lenin was lying in the middle and we shuffled past looking down on him. Soldiers stood guard all around and Soviet symbols were everywhere. Unlike Mao, Lenin, who has been dead since 1924, did not look “real”. He looked like a wax dummy from Madame Tussauds that was in need of a makeover. Still though, it was a surreal experience.

No, I definitely don’t want to be embalmed and put on display. Creepy.

Lenin’s Tomb in Red Square.

Or maybe you’re one of the growing number of people who prefer none of the above? Another option is to put yourself on ice, so to speak. I’m talking about cryonics.

In a nutshell, your body is frozen at a temperature of minus 196 degrees Celsius. The thinking behind this is that you can be revived, resurrected if you like, at some time in the future when medical science has worked out a cure to whatever the disease was that killed you earlier.

The science of this it highly disputed, but that said, hundreds of people have taken part, and are currently “frozen”.

If you fancy it, you can do it. But be aware, it costs a lot, and I mean a lot of money.

As I’ve already said, I want to be cremated. Yet I’ve no desire to be put in an urn and placed on the mantlepiece. So, that got me thinking, what do to with my ashes?

I did initially think I’d ask a handful of friends. I’d leave them money to pay for the expenses and ask that they fly to one of the countries I’ve spent much time in.

They each bring a handful of me with them and scatter me there. Mind you, I’m not sure what Putin would say about me being scattered in Red Square. Same goes for Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Actually, if I could be scattered anywhere, it would be around Slovenia’s Lake Bohinj where I’ve spent some of the most serene moments in my life.

George has spent many happy times at Lake Bohinj in Slovenia.

Or what about being made into a keepsake? I didn’t know this happened, but apparently it’s big business.

These days you can turn the ashes of a loved one into a special keepsake. For example, ashes can be put into pendants, rings, all manner of jewellery, mixed with paint and made into a painting, turned into vinyl records, stuffed into teddy bears.

Or how about being put into fireworks and blasted up into the sky?

Now I have to say that fireworks sound like a fun way to go. Far more appealing than having family and friends all standing round a windswept Scottish gravesite signing the Old Rugged Cross and losing the will to live.

So, how about you? What’s your plans when it comes to the inevitable? I accept that this can be a somewhat difficult subject, but as I pointed out last week, death is the only thing in life we can’t avoid.

Make a will if you’ve not yet done so, and get your express wishes written down. Don’t leave it to family members, they will already have enough to cope with. If all your affairs are in order, you will really take the pressure off them. And you know, once you make a will, once it’s done, you can forget about it and get on with what’s really important – living!

George isn’t a fan of family and friends standing round a windswept Scottish gravesite.

A few weeks after his passing, I took my dad’s ashes on a plane, destination Spain. All paperwork in order, I placed the carry-on bag with the urn on the seat beside me. I felt very strange indeed knowing that the contents of that plastic urn contained what was once was my dad.

Suddenly a wry smile came over me as I turned to said urn and commented quietly. “Aye dad, this is the first time you’ve ever had a free seat on Ryanair!”

In my head I could hear him laughing.

Later that week, and according to his wishes, we scattered his ashes under a rose bush in the garden at our house in Spain. That said, we still have some of dad’s ashes. I rather like the idea of a pendant or bracelet. I need to look into this.

If death itself is an emotive subject, then this aspect of it surely tops the list. Highly controversial and much debated, it’s a subject that’s never far from the news…

Next week – The right to die, where do you stand?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Silver water and silver sands. The view over the Forth. Picture: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Humble Wood, Aberdour, Fife
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time keeps on slipping into the future...
Victor Navarro, head chef of Douneside House heads to the pass to finish his plates off All images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Behind the pass: Meet the small team at Douneside House in Aberdeenshire where culinary…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. RLPD reading Picture shows; RLPD graphic. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Design Date; 24/02/2023
World Book Day special: How to get kids off screens and into books
Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson, left, and Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith of Lancashire Police update the media over the Nicola Bulley case. Image: Peter Powell/PA Wire.
Yvie Burnett: It's very wrong to criticise woman detective's appearance
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky honours relatives of fallen servicemen with the State Award on Sofiivska Square in Kyiv. Image: Presidential press service EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.
What a week: Fruit and veg rationed and geopolitical turmoil on the menu
YL 2502 07 PET PICS This is our cat called Wilson, Wilson is well known in our local village of rosehearty, he likes to wander to the pub, butcher, brownies, but mostly the local school, on school photo day, kids came home with photos in their bags and also this year we got one of wilson too. Julie Innes Rosehearty Aberdeenshire AB43 7NZ
Pet Portraits: Certificate of excellence for Rosehearty school cat Wilson
Reigning World Buttery Champion Mark Barnett shows off his 2018 trophy but who will be the winner in 2023? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Call to end 'poor imitation' supermarket rowies as World Buttery Championship roars back
The nicely presented carrot cake. Images: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Bieldside Inn offers a delicious taste of 'tradition with a twist' in…
Mairi Grant has taken many stunning images of nature in miniature. All images courtesy of Mairi Grant.
Mairi's mesmerising macro photographs bring nature to life in the north-east

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Colin Ross. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum's carer
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie's Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13754167bv) Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Motherwell, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 04-02-2023 - 04 Feb 2023
Leighton Clarkson relishing return to familiar role in Aberdeen midfield
Paterson decided to drive home after seeing the queue for a taxi. Image: DC Thomson
Disgraced drink-driver blamed massive queue for taxis
If you liked cucumber and tomatoes, you'll love turnip, apparently (Image: Eddie Jordan Photos/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: 'Let them eat neeps!' is Thérèse Coffey's latest stroke of genius
Rothes striker Aidan Wilson. Image: Jasper Image.
Rothes' Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper hoping to make another telling impact for Caley Thistle against Dundee
Craig and Jack Hendry are heading to the Spring Show with five cattle. Picture by Anne MacPherson
Keith brothers gear up for the first show of the year
North rail campaigners have talked down calls to fully dual the A9 and say the roads lobby is too mouthy and more consideration should be given to rail improvements instead. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Rail group crosses fingers hoping government ditches fully dualling A9
CR0037233 Highland League Turriff United v Keith Turriff's and Keith's Keiths Craig Ewen Pic by Chris Taken..............06/08/22
Keith look to sharpen up in attack against Lossiemouth

Editor's Picks

Most Commented