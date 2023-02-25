MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time keeps on slipping into the future…

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time keeps on slipping into the future…

By Mary-Jane Duncan
February 25, 2023, 6:00 am
Post Thumbnail

We went from February 1 to February 25 in just 4 days.

Next week will be March meaning Mothering Sunday and Easter will come super-fast.  Summer will come and go and then the shops will have their Christmas decorations up.  Basically 2023 is finished.

Okay, not quite but time is slipping through my fingers at a rate am not comfortable with.  I shouldn’t be surprised really, it’s getting depressing how long it takes to scroll to my birth year when filling in forms.  During a conversation with a customer, they mentioned something 30 years ago and my mind went straight to the 1970s.  They actually meant 1993 and I now need a lie down.

February seems to be the month of momentous decisions.  Between Nicola Sturgeon announcing her departure from Scottish politics and all the pawns quickly announcing whether or not they’re running to replace her,  I sometimes wonder why people go into the world of PR.  Trying to justify the reasoning behind the campaigns and policies or to represent someone who’s ideals don’t remotely resemble modern day thinking can’t be an easy job.

Decisions, decisions

Decisions seem to be the order of the day right from the heady heights of the Scottish Parliament to King Charles choosing the music for his upcoming coronation to smallest kid choosing her subjects for school.  Granted, the entire nation might not have a vested interest in this last set of choices but as her parents, we certainly do.

Helping them find their path can be a tricky balancing act. Image: Shutterstock.

It’s rather a skilful balancing act these days, although the cr*p column still exists thirty years after I had to choose my standard grades.  The column with nothing anyone wants to study.  Six other columns full of opportunities and promise, and then there is column C.  As your eye casts slowly down the options, your brain is going nope, no, absolutely not, nuhuh, not a chance and finally ‘dear lord they actually teach that in school?!’  Fortunately my brain instructed my mouth not to utter these exclamations out loud and to remember I am there for guidance purposes only.  It’s her choice.

An educational smorgasbord

Gentle, persuasive, guidance purposes none the less.  It’s a difficult thing to choose a pathway when you’re only 14 and the most important thing in your life is when you’re getting to see the next Marvel movie.  We’ve had a report card and a parents night to help us navigate but they were probably more for our benefit than hers.  A little too chatty?  You’ll realise she gets that from her father.

Graphic Design.  Pottery.  Dance.  Jewellery making and silversmith.  Media Studies.  Cake Decorating.  Travel and tourism.  Sociology.  Photography.  The classics.  People and Places.  Childcare.  Hello? 1991?  Come and see how 2023 does it!  It’s a veritable feast of choice on this educational smorgasbord and they no longer frown on you for not taking maths, English and all three sciences.

Not all paths lead to Uni

Bravo to the school systems for realising that not all positive destinations involve heading to University.  That only going onto further your studies, is no longer the pathway to guaranteed, gainful employment and many more excellent routes exist today.  Hurrah for teachers realising just because one sibling excelled at a subject, it doesn’t mean the next one will be too.

My higher maths teacher came to understand that fact very soon after she connected the dots between me and the big brain that was my older brother.  ‘Oh!  You’re Robert Taylor’s wee sister?  You’ll be just fine.’  When I finally scraped my C pass, she announced to the whole class she had no idea how I could ‘problem solve’ something I didn’t ‘know or understand’.  Me neither Mrs McKenzie, me neither.  Thankfully maths didn’t play a huge part in my onward education, my disinterest possibly more due to her tutting and disapproval.

Trust and support

It’s an exciting time for smallest kid.  She gets to choose her path and her studies from here on in.  We can only trust in her judgement and do some cheerleading, where allowed.  I thought I used to worry a lot when the kids were little but now I have teenagers, I miss worrying about nap times and favourite blankets.  Tune in next week when I get to do it all over again for middle choosing her sixth year subjects.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Silver water and silver sands. The view over the Forth. Picture: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Humble Wood, Aberdour, Fife
Everyone has a different view of how they wish to be dealt with after death. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else?
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Colin Ross. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum's carer
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie's Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13754167bv) Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Motherwell, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 04-02-2023 - 04 Feb 2023
Leighton Clarkson relishing return to familiar role in Aberdeen midfield
Paterson decided to drive home after seeing the queue for a taxi. Image: DC Thomson
Disgraced drink-driver blamed massive queue for taxis
If you liked cucumber and tomatoes, you'll love turnip, apparently (Image: Eddie Jordan Photos/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: 'Let them eat neeps!' is Thérèse Coffey's latest stroke of genius
Rothes striker Aidan Wilson. Image: Jasper Image.
Rothes' Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash
Victor Navarro, head chef of Douneside House heads to the pass to finish his plates off All images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Behind the pass: Meet the small team at Douneside House in Aberdeenshire where culinary…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. RLPD reading Picture shows; RLPD graphic. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Design Date; 24/02/2023
World Book Day special: How to get kids off screens and into books

Editor's Picks

Most Commented