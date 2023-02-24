Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week

Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
February 24, 2023, 1:36 pm Updated: February 24, 2023, 4:24 pm
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

One of Aberdeen’s chefs of the moment will make his debut on BBC’s Great British Menu TV show next week.

Kevin Dalgleish, owner of Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish on Queen’s Terrace, will battle against four Scottish chefs to take home the regional title.

If successful in the episodes which air from 8pm on Tuesday February 28, Kevin will then go head-to-head with chefs from across the country who have won their regional title to compete in the banquet finale later next month.

Kevin Dalgleish is looking forward to stepping into the Great British Menu kitchen. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

He is up against some of Scotland’s best talent including Dundee-born restaurateur Adam Handling, who owns Michelin-starred Frog in London; Mark McCabe from Tannandice who is chef proprietor of The Ethicurean in Somerset, and Nigerian-born Tunde “Abi” Abifarin, head chef at Farin Road in Edinburgh.

The 18th series of the culinary contest will see the judges whittle down the contestants to eight finalists throughout the show for the banquet final.

Crab/shrimp toast is one of the lighter options on Kevin’s restaurant’s menu. He will be showcasing the best of Scottish produce in his dishes on the show. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The quartet will have to showcase their creative and technical skills, and Kevin is determined to highlight the outstanding larder Scotland has to offer.

This year’s theme is an ode to Paddington Bear’s 65th birthday and each of the chefs will have to create dishes inspired by British animation and illustration from cartoons and comic books to video games.

Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish

Kevin’s restaurant was recently recognised in the Michelin Guide as a recommended venue, just six months after opening his basement venue in the former No.1 Bar and Grill last July.

He was the head chef at the prestigious four-star The Chester Hotel on Queen’s Road in the city for a decade and has worked in top restaurants and venues across the UK including Ackergill Tower in the Highlands and The Savoy in London.

Inside Kevin’s restaurant on Queen’s Terrace in Aberdeen. Image: Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish

Using local, seasonal ingredients on his menus is important to Kevin and his first venture into the GBM kitchen sees him cooking dishes based on Scottish comic strip Oor Wullie.

He said: “I’ve been a huge fan of the show since it first aired and I’m incredibly honoured to have been asked to represent Scotland. I’m up against some seriously talented chefs and I’m really looking forward to everyone at home watching my journey.

“This year’s brief brought back lovely memories of my childhood in Hawick. I can’t wait for people to see my interpretation of the theme through the dishes that I created.”

The competition will be judged by the same panel last year including Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge, restaurateur Nisha Katona and comedian Ed Gamble. A guest judge will join them each week. Andi Oliver will return as the show’s host.

Andi Oliver is back as the host of the show. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

Who are the chef competitors?

Last year Adam Handling won the Scottish heat but failed to bag the banquet win. This year, his third time on the show, he’s determined to win.

He started his career at The Gleneagles Hotel at 16, launched The Adam Handling Restaurant Group in 2016 and his flagship restaurant Frog was awarded a Michelin star in 2022.

Adam Handling who owns Michelin-starred restaurant Frog in London. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

In 2021 Adam cooked for G7 Summit leaders when they were at the Carbis Bay Resort in Cornwall.

This year Adam looked to Wind in the Willows, written by Edinburgh-born Kenneth Grahame, for inspiration for his menu.

Mark McCabe is new to the show and is taking inspiration from illustrated works of Peter Pan for his menu as Mark went to school in Kirriemuir where author J M Barrie was born.

Mark McCabe of The Ethicurean in Somerset. Image: Optomen/ Great British Menu

He was first inspired to get into cooking by his mum, who had previously owned a restaurant. Throughout his childhood he was always cooking or foraging for ingredients.

Mark worked at Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall’s River Cottage before opening his own restaurant The Ethicurean in Somerset which has a green Michelin star.

Abi has been living in the UK for the last 20 years and has been cooking since college, developing his craft at some of the best restaurants in Edinburgh, including The Pompadour, Gordon Ramsay’s Restaurant, and five-star hotels – Balmoral and Waldorf Astoria.

Whilst working in these kitchens he advocated for the propagation of African cuisine by adding African ingredients to many of his menus.

Tunde ‘Abi’ Abifarin is the head chef at Farin Road in Edinburgh. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

There is a strong influence from Nigeria and other African countries in Abi’s cooking, as he likes to stay true to his roots.

He takes inspiration from Scottish cartoon Meow! in his menu.

The Great British Menu will be on BBC Two at 8pm on Tuesday February 28, Wednesday March 1 and Thursday March 2.

Tags

Conversation

