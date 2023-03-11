Nature Watch: Shore birds provide food for thought at Johnshaven and Gourdon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nature Watch: Shore birds provide food for thought at Johnshaven and Gourdon

By Keith Broomfield
March 11, 2023, 6:30 am Updated: March 11, 2023, 10:00 am
Herring Gull at Johnshaven. Image: Keith Broomfield
Herring Gull at Johnshaven. Image: Keith Broomfield

An audible ‘thwack’ on the harbour wall beside me – and then a shadow in the air as a herring gull swooped down to examine the crab claw it had just dropped.

The clever ploy had borne fruit – the hard outer shell had cracked and the gull was now able to feast upon its meaty contents.

I was at Johnshaven harbour, which lies between Montrose and Stonehaven, and the dropped crab claw provided a fascinating insight into the intelligence of gulls.

Learning from experience

I have witnessed crows doing the same thing with mussels, which begs the question – do gulls and crows individually work out how to do this, or is it learnt through watching the behaviour of their older, more experienced compatriots?

I imagine it is mainly the latter and it is a skill passed down through the generations.

I left the gull to devour the crab in peace and wandered further up the coast towards the fishing village of Gourdon.

Wigeon at Gourdon . Image: Keith Broomfield

The tide was ebbing relentlessly inwards and eider and wigeon ducks bobbed in shallow channels amongst the rocks.

A sweep with my binoculars brought into focus a group of resting oystercatchers, several redshanks and a lone curlew.

A pair of plumper birds caught my eye – grey plovers.

They are unassuming and shy waders, which are slightly larger than their golden plover cousins.

Purple sandpiper. Image: Keith Broomfield

When they take to the air, there is a distinctive black mark on the ‘armpit’ under the wing.

A short distance away, a purple sandpiper mingled with a pair of redshanks by the water edge.

Purple sandpipers are scarce winter visitors, although I always encounter them when I visit this stretch of coast between Johnshaven and Gourdon.

Attractive little waders

They are attractive little waders, which breed in Norway, although some of the wintering population on our northern and western coasts come from as far afield as Canada.

I considered creeping closer to get a better view of the purple sandpiper but decided against it.

Redshank. Image: Keith Broomfield

Redshanks are notoriously flighty birds, and I knew they would take to the air with alarm calls ringing on my approach, which in turn would spook the sandpiper.

On my approach to Gourdon, I stopped for a while to watch a rock pipit as it busily fed close to the outer harbour wall.

The rock pipit is a remarkable creature – a small songbird that specialises in foraging along the shoreline.

This pipit flitted down in-between rocks on the upper shore, searching for tiny invertebrates under scraps of decaying seaweed, before alighting back onto its lookout perch once more atop a rock.

Rock pipit at Gourdon. Image: Keith Broomfield

The grey-brown plumage blends in perfectly with rocks and shingle, and the shore provides a rich feeding place, even in the depths of winter.

A large group of herring gulls congregated on a rocky islet that the tide had yet to cover.

In most instances, this flock would barely merit a second glance, but with the resourceful gull at Johnshaven still uppermost in my mind, I gave an inward nod of respect towards these intriguing birds that brim with intelligence and guile.

