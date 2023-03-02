Plan the perfect day for mum on Mother’s Day in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Plan the perfect day for mum on Mother’s Day in Aberdeen

In partnership with Bon Accord
March 2, 2023, 9:00 am
three generations of women pose for a photo to celebrate Mother's Day in Aberdeen 2023

On Mother’s Day, gift your mum with a day to remember right in the heart of Aberdeen’s city centre.

Mothers are such constant figures in our lives that it’s easy to take them for granted. Thankfully, there’s Mother’s Day – that one day in the year that’s dedicated to celebrating our everyday heroes, including those who may not be our biological mums but have acted like that guiding light in our lives.

So what can you do to let those special persons know how much you truly appreciate them? Spend some quality time with them, of course! Why not choose a place like Bon Accord, where you can do a variety of fun activities and spend an entire day together?

How to spend Mother’s Day in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord:

1. Shop ‘til you drop!

Jumper and scarf from Next.
Bon Accord’s Next is the ideal place to shop stylish pieces your mum will love.

Spend your Mother’s Day in Aberdeen hitting the shops together!

Is your mum looking to refresh her workwear or find a party outfit for the weekend? At Bon Accord, you’ll be spoilt for choice with fashion retailers New Look, Next, Bonmarche, Phase Eight and Hobbs. There’s also the locally owned Style For Your Shape right on Bon Accord’s doorstep so you really can’t miss out on all the latest fashion trends.

Once you’ve decided on what to wear, head to Office, Soletrader and Deichmann to finish off your outfit with the right pair of shoes – from hip trainers, cool boots to classy pumps.

2. Give your mum a beauty makeover

Benefit Fire Queen cheek palette
Indulge in some new beauty products, like this Benefit Fire Queen cheek palette available from Boots in Bon Accord.

Some mums who don’t make enough time for themselves will appreciate some pampering. Drop by The Body Shop to pick up some products that will help your mum unplug and regularly engage in some self-care. A big bonus? The Body Shop carries natural and sustainable products that your environmentally conscious mum will surely love.

To elevate your look, head to Superdrug or Boots’ Beauty Hall to choose from affordable cult favourites to high-end, luxury beauty products. Boots even offers beauty treatments, like eyebrow grooming; just make sure to check their availability.

Finally, don’t forget to pick up a bottle of your mum’s favourite perfume from The Perfume Shop or Jo Malone!

3. Share a meal together

Give yourselves a break from all that shopping by grabbing some yummy lunch at Pret A Manger, Subway or Di Maggios. Then maybe you can order a treat at Scone or Millie’s Cookies for takeaway.

If you have more time to spare, pop over to Café W at Waterstones. Take your pick from a wide range of lunch options, snacks and cakes then sit back and enjoy the relaxed atmosphere. Of course, it’s also the best place for bookworms on the hunt for their latest page turner!

4. Buy your mum the perfect present

Sparkly love heart necklace from Swarovski.
Treat your mum to a special piece of jewellery from Swarovski.

Give your mum a thoughtful present to remember the special day you spent together. Perhaps her favourite plant from The Green House? Or her preferred home fragrance from Yankee Candle?

If you’re looking for something out of the ordinary, pick out something sparkly from Swarovski.

5. Spend quality time as a family

If you have children tagging along with you, there’s lots of fun to be had at the Play Zone on the upper mall. Or go to Bon Accord’s Information Hub to get your ball and putter and play a round of mini golf as a family! You’ll be happy to know the money raised from your game will all go to Charlie House, Bon Accord’s charity partner that supports children with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions.

Cap off your memorable day by taking fun photos with your mum at Bon Accord’s Mother’s Day Flower Wall in the lower mall’s atrium. If you share your photo on social media and tag Bon Accord (@bonaccordaberdeen on Instagram and Bon Accord Centre Aberdeen on Facebook) , you’ll get a chance to win a prize!

Plan your visit to Bon Accord in Aberdeen this Mother’s Day.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Lifestyle

Roof repairs and upgrades worth almost £1m will start at Jubilee Hospital next week. Kami Thomson / DCT Media
'A real boost for Huntly': Work to start soon on £1 million Jubilee Hospital…
Tess White says stressed-out staff are at 'breaking point' amid pressures on the NHS. Absence rates and sick days at NHS Grampian are increasing.
'Stretched to breaking point': NHS pressures causing sick days to soar
The Royal College of Psychiatrists said eating disorder services in England have been ‘flooded’ with referrals for children and young people over the past three years (PA)
Rise in children getting treatment for eating disorders, psychiatrists warn
NHS England said an 8% drop in prescriptions in under three years for opioids was estimated to have saved nearly 350 lives (Alamy/PA)
Prescriptions for opioids ‘fall by almost half-a-million over last four years’
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Great British Menu stint comes to an end for Aberdeen chef Kevin Dalgleish Picture shows; Great British Menu MARCH 2023. BBC Two. Supplied by Optomen/Great British Menu Date; Unknown
Great British Menu stint comes to an end for Aberdeen chef Kevin Dalgleish
Undated Handout Photo of Caught Snackin's rustic ravioli lasagne (Hamlyn, £20). See PA Feature FOOD Recipe Lasagne. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Louise Hagger. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Recipe Lasagne.
Midweek meal: This one-pan ravioli lasagne dish is ideal for busy weeknights
Reporter Andy Morton has a date with Fraserburgh during a visit to the UK's only fish cannery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
First impressions are excellent at Balwhinnie Lodge, a five-bedroom family home complete with extensive gardens, a pond, apple tress and a paddock for horses or ponies. Images: Alex Hutcheon & Co
Mane attraction: This pretty countryside home with paddock is on the market in Gight…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. The 7 items I found inside my ?3.09 Too Good To Go bag from Morrisons in Inverurie Picture shows; Too Good To Go: Morrisons in Inverurie. Inverurie. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
The 7 items I found inside my £3.09 Too Good To Go bag from…
Inverness Shinty Club gave away a pint of blood at the start of the season. Image: SNBTS.
Inverness shinty squad hit off season with fixture at Raigmore Hospital blood bank

Most Read

1
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
2
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
3
Reporter Andy Morton has a date with Fraserburgh during a visit to the UK's only fish cannery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
4
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. CCTV captured bar brawl at the Commercial Hotel Picture shows; Commercial Hotel Keith. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man left friend motionless and bleeding following vicious bar brawl
6
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
7
The A92 on-slip is closed heading onto the A90 at Stonehaven. Image: Traffic Scotland.
A92 on-slip at Stonehaven closed for more than 14 hours due to a shed…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Frank Kinnis FAI - new preferred family pic Picture shows; Frank Kinnis, left, and the scene of his death in Birkenhills Woods.. Elgin. Supplied by Family handout/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Family of dog walker killed by psychotic man ‘let down by our healthcare system’
10
yellow warning
Will we get snow next week? Temperatures due to plummet from Sunday

More from Press and Journal

Ithaca has a stake in the controversial Cambo development.
Will North Sea windfall tax hit Ithaca’s Cambo decision timing?
Stars from the ITV soap will descend on the north-east in June. Image: Mark Bruce/ITV.
Emmerdale stars to return to the north-east this summer for charity
Big Partnership has hired Phil Allan and Lyndsay Aitken. Image: Big Partnership
Aberdeen PR firm Big Partnership reveals new client wins and expands team
Former Caley Jags goalkeeper Michael Fraser.
Social media switch-off can help under-pressure Caley Thistle, says Michael Fraser
Preparing for summertime on Mull - eco pods arrive for the new campsite at Pennyghael. Image: Colin Morrison, Mull binman.
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
Andrew Smith was found to be driving his van with cocaine and methadone in his system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190 mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
Lockdown caused many children to feel extreme loneliness (Image: M-Production/Shutterstock)
Paul Johnson: Loneliness is affecting more children than ever
Crashing waves near lighthouse
Chris Kerr: Businesses seeking investment need to run a tight ship
Highland Council capital
'This budget will be catastrophic for the Highlands': Opposition warns council cuts will hit…
Figures suggest Scotland’s 1,125 estates cover around 57% of the country's rural land (Image: EyesTravelling/Shutterstock)
David Ross: Attempt to paint Scotland's estate owners as the good guys is laughable

Editor's Picks

Most Commented