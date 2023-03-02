Plan the perfect day for mum on Mother’s Day in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

On Mother’s Day, gift your mum with a day to remember right in the heart of Aberdeen’s city centre.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Mothers are such constant figures in our lives that it’s easy to take them for granted. Thankfully, there’s Mother’s Day – that one day in the year that’s dedicated to celebrating our everyday heroes, including those who may not be our biological mums but have acted like that guiding light in our lives.

So what can you do to let those special persons know how much you truly appreciate them? Spend some quality time with them, of course! Why not choose a place like Bon Accord, where you can do a variety of fun activities and spend an entire day together?

How to spend Mother’s Day in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord:

1. Shop ‘til you drop!

Spend your Mother’s Day in Aberdeen hitting the shops together!

Is your mum looking to refresh her workwear or find a party outfit for the weekend? At Bon Accord, you’ll be spoilt for choice with fashion retailers New Look, Next, Bonmarche, Phase Eight and Hobbs. There’s also the locally owned Style For Your Shape right on Bon Accord’s doorstep so you really can’t miss out on all the latest fashion trends.

Once you’ve decided on what to wear, head to Office, Soletrader and Deichmann to finish off your outfit with the right pair of shoes – from hip trainers, cool boots to classy pumps.

2. Give your mum a beauty makeover

Some mums who don’t make enough time for themselves will appreciate some pampering. Drop by The Body Shop to pick up some products that will help your mum unplug and regularly engage in some self-care. A big bonus? The Body Shop carries natural and sustainable products that your environmentally conscious mum will surely love.

To elevate your look, head to Superdrug or Boots’ Beauty Hall to choose from affordable cult favourites to high-end, luxury beauty products. Boots even offers beauty treatments, like eyebrow grooming; just make sure to check their availability.

Finally, don’t forget to pick up a bottle of your mum’s favourite perfume from The Perfume Shop or Jo Malone!

3. Share a meal together

Give yourselves a break from all that shopping by grabbing some yummy lunch at Pret A Manger, Subway or Di Maggios. Then maybe you can order a treat at Scone or Millie’s Cookies for takeaway.

If you have more time to spare, pop over to Café W at Waterstones. Take your pick from a wide range of lunch options, snacks and cakes then sit back and enjoy the relaxed atmosphere. Of course, it’s also the best place for bookworms on the hunt for their latest page turner!

4. Buy your mum the perfect present

Give your mum a thoughtful present to remember the special day you spent together. Perhaps her favourite plant from The Green House? Or her preferred home fragrance from Yankee Candle?

If you’re looking for something out of the ordinary, pick out something sparkly from Swarovski.

5. Spend quality time as a family

If you have children tagging along with you, there’s lots of fun to be had at the Play Zone on the upper mall. Or go to Bon Accord’s Information Hub to get your ball and putter and play a round of mini golf as a family! You’ll be happy to know the money raised from your game will all go to Charlie House, Bon Accord’s charity partner that supports children with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions.

Cap off your memorable day by taking fun photos with your mum at Bon Accord’s Mother’s Day Flower Wall in the lower mall’s atrium. If you share your photo on social media and tag Bon Accord (@bonaccordaberdeen on Instagram and Bon Accord Centre Aberdeen on Facebook) , you’ll get a chance to win a prize!

Plan your visit to Bon Accord in Aberdeen this Mother’s Day.