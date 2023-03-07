Scott Smith: What’s in a name? Quite a lot when it comes to gardening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Smith: What’s in a name? Quite a lot when it comes to gardening

By Scott Smith
March 7, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 7, 2023, 8:11 am
Lysimachia clethroides is understood worldwide but gooseneck loosestrife is an English common name.
Lysimachia clethroides is understood worldwide but gooseneck loosestrife is an English common name.

“What’s the difference, Potter, between monkshood and wolfsbane?”

Did you know the answer to this? Fear not if you don’t. Plant etymology and nomenclature (yup, fancy name for origins and way of choosing names) is a complex but fascinating subject.

Poor Harry may not know the difference, but imagine if he’d been asked what Aconitum napellus was? If you’re lost then don’t worry.

A certain dour professor clears it up: “As for monkshood and wolfsbane, they are the same plant, which also goes by the name of aconite. Well? Why aren’t you all copying that down?”

Common names

Common names for plants vary you see. What one person calls monkshood, another calls wolfsbane.

Another may call it aconite, more complex yet go abroad and you may find it’s called Blauer Eisenhut in Germany meaning ‘Blue Aconite’ or head to Greece where the name originated and it is called Akone.

Ak meaning pointed and konos meaning cone, referring to the shape of the flowers. All different names but within this whole opening salvo I’ve been talking about the same plant!

Aconite, Monkshood, Wolfsbane it’s the same!

Latin ain’t dead!

It is for the very reason that we gardeners use Latin. While it may be a dead language to most, Latin allows us green-fingered lot to communicate about plants globally and concisely.

Carl Linnaeus was an 18th Century Swedish botanist and the father of modern taxonomy.

He was curious enough and dedicated enough to spend a huge portion of his life to creating Systema Naturae, a piece of work which still bears weight even to this day.

Linnaeus created binomial nomenclature which is to say he created the system of plant classification which is used by gardeners worldwide to identify, classify and discuss plants to this very day.

Cultivars vary enormously.

Latin origins

The thing with Latin is, it looks unusual. Yup I said it. It took me a while to get into the swing of it.

I am much more analytically minded and prefer number crunching. Languages have never been my thing.

French at school was ennuyeux. I know you’ll be Googling that now. It’s OK, I would be too.

Latin was only learned by me through forced repetition. When you first learn about plants and their Latin names it pays to first understand how the taxonomic classification system works.

Plant families

It sounds complex but it’s not too bad really. To be brief we can understand that each plant belongs to a family.

Each family name ends in aceae. Don’t ask why, just roll with it. Roses are Rosaceae and asters are Asteraceae. Within family there is genus. In this case rose is Rosa.

Then there is the species to identify which type of rose and example may be rugosa.

Then there is cultivar for example ‘Roseraie de l’Hay’ to even further identify the plant. Any plant that has a cultivar name has been created through human breeding.

Wild plants have only genus and species. It’s a bit like saying for the sake of a car that genus maybe Kia, species maybe sportage and cultivar maybe GT edition. Please note there are no Kias in the wild though (that I know of!).

Every plant name uniquely identifies them and tells a story.

Latin gives hints

The clever thing once you get into the swing of Latin names is that they actually have a lot of commonalities.

Certain names crop up often and it pays to know what it means as it gives a useful hint as what the origins of the plant is or what its uses are.

I’ll give some examples. With regards to colour: rubra means red, nigra means black, aureas means golden, viridis means green.

What about location? Well sylvatica means of the woods, littoralis means growing by the sea, alpinus means growing in high rocky regions like the Alps. There is also properties like officinalis meaning sold in shops and therefore useful in some human capacity such as a culinary or medicinal.

Rosa Rugosa.

Sometimes the Latin describes the growing habit like horizontalis as in Cotoneaster horizontalis which describes the low, prostrate growing habit.

There could also be reptans meaning creeping as in Ajuga reptans which is known to slowly spread and smother.

It may even describe shape where cordata means heart shaped as in Tilia cordata the lime or linden tree which has heart-shaped leaves.

Guide books

There is also lungwort which belongs to the genus Pulmonaria. Which if you’ve watched enough medical shows will remember the diagnosis of pulmonary embolism.

Pulmonary, Pulmonaria, lungwort. Ain’t it all just so clever!

Maybe I’m just easily impressed. Impressed or not, knowing some basic Latin will help you understand plants and understand their origins, habits, uses, needs and more. Get cracking with the guidebooks.

Take care and happy gardening.

Lysimachia clethroides is understood worldwide but gooseneck loosestrife is an English common name.

