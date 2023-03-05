Talking Point: Can handwriting offer a connection to the past?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I recently came across a card from my grandmother, and the sight of her neat slanted handwriting took my breath away.

All at once familiar and comforting, it felt as if she had just that second finished the final line, and popped the letter in the post.

Handwriting says what pictures cannot; it captures the essence of someone, contained within a style truly unique to them

But why write a letter when an email will do?

When I am long gone, will my son be left staring at a screen in a bid to evoke my spirit, instead of feeling the weight of my past in a bundle of old letters?

Our children are encouraged to complete their homework on an iPad, when teaching a child how to write is surely one of the greatest gifts.

I’ve spoken with artist Amy Singer, whose modern calligraphy is used by dozens of businesses across the north-east, alongside family history expert, Jen Baldwin, from Find My Past.

Amy Singer: Love of writing was passed on to me

Regardless of whether you’ve met Aberdeen-based artist, Amy Singer, the chances are you’ll have seen her work.

Her beautiful trademark calligraphy is used by the likes of Forest Farm Dairy and Under the Hammer, alongside the corporate world and wedding industry.

She can spend hours writing place settings by hand and finds the process therapeutic.

Amy believes that a love of writing is in her blood, thanks to the care and attention shown by her dad over the decades.

“My dad loves to write ditties on our birthday cards,” said Amy.

“For my uncle’s 70th birthday, my dad wrote 70 verses.

“He makes it very sentimental to that person, me and my sister have said we need to get all his ditties together and make a book.

“I remember once writing my sister a cheesy post-it note, and she still has it all these years later.

“It’s the personal touch, the element of surprise if your mum leaves you a post-it note in your lunchbox.

“People get tattoos of the handwriting of their loved one, that’s how much it means to people.”

‘People often keep that item forever’

Amy offers personalised cards and prints in her shop, Cloudyblue, and once had to write 800 invites to a corporate event in one night.

“I got it done, I think handwriting elevates a card or whatever it’s on,” said Amy.

“People often keep that item forever.

“I’m quite sentimental, but if someone has cared enough to write something down and give it to me.

“It doesn’t matter what their writing is like, it is them.

“We have letters which were written by my grandad and granny, to each other.

“They are so important to us because it feels like we can delve into their minds and get to know them.”

Jen Baldwin: Holding the paper in your hands is a connection

According to research by Find My Past, 57% of people believe the art of handwriting is being lost.

But what can someone’s handwriting tell us about a person, and why can it carry so much sentiment in the first place?

Research specialist and genealogist, Jen Baldwin, has been fascinated by family history since early childhood and passionately believes in the power of handwriting.

“My grandmother had a big influence in my decision to go into family history, I can spot her handwriting a mile away,” said Jen.

Jen believes that seeing even a signature belonging to an ancestor can provoke strong feelings.

‘Each signature is unique’

“When you hold that piece of paper in your hands, and you know it was touched by that person,” said Jen.

“You can almost smell the ink, there’s one particular entry on the 1921 census.

“It’s from the Armstrong family who lived on Craigside Estate in Northumberland.

“You can tell the form has been handled a lot, and there are signatures from the servants.

“I can picture these women sitting around the table, having a natter and passing the form around.

“Each signature is unique for that person in that exact moment, you can put yourself in their shoes.”

Even the style of one brief entry can reveal a lot about a person, especially when you have background information such as their economic circumstances.

“Some entries are quite flowery, suggesting the person was confident in writing,” said Jen.

“Some entries are written by a teenager and signed by the head of the household, others are messy and sloppy which could suggest a wealthy landowner doing it quickly.

“It’s the vision which comes with seeing someone’s handwriting, it’s seeing a little bit of their personality.”

What your handwriting says about you

According to handwriting experts, penmanship can reveal some surprising things about someone’s personality.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “unconventional and does things to suit himself”, whilst Churchill had “limitless courage and passion”, according to handwriting analysis.

Leading graphologist Tracey Trussell, believes Johnson’s handwriting reveals a “complex, unconventional” man.

Only in 2020 amidst the pandemic did his left margin dramatically narrow, showing that “the doubts were creeping in.”

Research from Find My Past has revealed that handwritten letters and cards are still preferred, with over 54% of those asked, of the belief that people care more about them if they’ve been given something handwritten.

Despite this, 57% of people believe the art of handwriting is being lost.