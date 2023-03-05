Talking Point: Can handwriting offer a connection to the past?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Talking Point: Can handwriting offer a connection to the past?

By Ellie House
March 5, 2023, 6:00 am
When was the last time you wrote a letter? Image supplied by Shutterstock.

I recently came across a card from my grandmother, and the sight of her neat slanted handwriting took my breath away.

All at once familiar and comforting, it felt as if she had just that second finished the final line, and popped the letter in the post.

Handwriting says what pictures cannot; it captures the essence of someone, contained within a style truly unique to them

But why write a letter when an email will do?

Could letter writing become a thing of the past? Image supplied by Shutterstock.

When I am long gone, will my son be left staring at a screen in a bid to evoke my spirit, instead of feeling the weight of my past in a bundle of old letters?

Our children are encouraged to complete their homework on an iPad, when teaching a child how to write is surely one of the greatest gifts.

Are we at risk of losing the art of handwriting? Image supplied by Shutterstock.

I’ve spoken with artist Amy Singer, whose modern calligraphy is used by dozens of businesses across the north-east, alongside family history expert, Jen Baldwin, from Find My Past.

Amy Singer: Love of writing was passed on to me

Regardless of whether you’ve met Aberdeen-based artist, Amy Singer, the chances are you’ll have seen her work.

Her beautiful trademark calligraphy is used by the likes of Forest Farm Dairy and Under the Hammer, alongside the corporate world and wedding industry.

She can spend hours writing place settings by hand and finds the process therapeutic.

Amy Singer uses modern calligraphy as part of her business, Cloudyblue. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.

Amy believes that a love of writing is in her blood, thanks to the care and attention shown by her dad over the decades.

“My dad loves to write ditties on our birthday cards,” said Amy.

“For my uncle’s 70th birthday, my dad wrote 70 verses.

“He makes it very sentimental to that person, me and my sister have said we need to get all his ditties together and make a book.

“I remember once writing my sister a cheesy post-it note, and she still has it all these years later.

“It’s the personal touch, the element of surprise if your mum leaves you a post-it note in your lunchbox.

“People get tattoos of the handwriting of their loved one, that’s how much it means to people.”

Amy Singer believes that a personalised card can mean more. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.

‘People often keep that item forever’

Amy offers personalised cards and prints in her shop, Cloudyblue, and once had to write 800 invites to a corporate event in one night.

“I got it done, I think handwriting elevates a card or whatever it’s on,” said Amy.

“People often keep that item forever.

“I’m quite sentimental, but if someone has cared enough to write something down and give it to me.

“It doesn’t matter what their writing is like, it is them.

“We have letters which were written by my grandad and granny, to each other.

“They are so important to us because it feels like we can delve into their minds and get to know them.”

Jen Baldwin: Holding the paper in your hands is a connection

According to research by Find My Past, 57% of people believe the art of handwriting is being lost.

But what can someone’s handwriting tell us about a person, and why can it carry so much sentiment in the first place?

Research specialist and genealogist, Jen Baldwin, has been fascinated by family history since early childhood and passionately believes in the power of handwriting.

Jen Baldwin believes signatures on the 1921 census can reveal a great deal about our ancestors. Picture supplied by Jen Baldwin.

“My grandmother had a big influence in my decision to go into family history, I can spot her handwriting a mile away,” said Jen.

Jen believes that seeing even a signature belonging to an ancestor can provoke strong feelings.

This particular entry in the 1921 census caught the imagination of Jen Baldwin. Image supplied by Jen Baldwin.

‘Each signature is unique’

“When you hold that piece of paper in your hands, and you know it was touched by that person,” said Jen.

“You can almost smell the ink, there’s one particular entry on the 1921 census.

“It’s from the Armstrong family who lived on Craigside Estate in Northumberland.

“You can tell the form has been handled a lot, and there are signatures from the servants.

“I can picture these women sitting around the table, having a natter and passing the form around.

“Each signature is unique for that person in that exact moment, you can put yourself in their shoes.”

Even the style of one brief entry can reveal a lot about a person, especially when you have background information such as their economic circumstances.

Your style of writing can say a lot about you. Image supplied by Shutterstock.

“Some entries are quite flowery, suggesting the person was confident in writing,” said Jen.

“Some entries are written by a teenager and signed by the head of the household, others are messy and sloppy which could suggest a wealthy landowner doing it quickly.

“It’s the vision which comes with seeing someone’s handwriting, it’s seeing a little bit of their personality.”

What your handwriting says about you

According to handwriting experts, penmanship can reveal some surprising things about someone’s personality.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “unconventional and does things to suit himself”, whilst Churchill had “limitless courage and passion”, according to handwriting analysis.

The handwriting of the former PM reveals his personality according to one expert. Photo by Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock.</p> <p>

Leading graphologist Tracey Trussell, believes Johnson’s handwriting reveals a “complex, unconventional” man.

Only in 2020 amidst the pandemic did his left margin dramatically narrow, showing that “the doubts were creeping in.”

Research from Find My Past has revealed that handwritten letters and cards are still preferred, with over 54% of those asked, of the belief that people care more about them if they’ve been given something handwritten.

Despite this, 57% of people believe the art of handwriting is being lost.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Sweet treats: This chocolate profiterole pudding is a crowd-pleaser
My Week in 5 Pictures: Heidi Talbot on staying grounded while going global
Oaty, Marty and Handsome Jack are on the hunt for new homes – can…
'We all have an internal desire for adventure': Girls on Hills guided running group…
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
Lederhosen, lakes and lots of beer - beautiful Bavaria should be on everyone's bucket…
Hancock said removing NHS England chief executive would be ‘massive improvement’
Need to ‘frighten the pants’ off public with new Covid strain, said Hancock
RAB MCNEIL: I've been eating out again, it doesn't go well
GINGER GAIRDNER: The early signs of spring

Most Read

1
Scottish Government steps in and restores Big Noise Torry’s funding
2
Pet tortoise arrives at Aberdeenshire primary school
3
Manchester United legend Nicky Butt reveals he was interviewed for the Aberdeen job
4
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
5
White van driver attempted 190-mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
6
End of an era as new purpose approved for former Buccaneer jet site at…
7
I was a ‘Karen’ at the Palm Court Hotel’s Karen’s Diner pop-up in Aberdeen…
2
8
Talk of the town: Newburgh Inn’s new owners, Granite City distilled gin and fresh…
9
Drug courier caught with £93,000 of crack cocaine was doing it to buy Christmas…
10
Aberdeen City Council rates relief move could cause ‘forced demolition’ of historic Union Street…
2

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Women: Gavin Levey hopes for competition between the posts with India Marwaha arrival
David Knight: Will Aberdeen cruise ships be a gravy train for the city?
Gallery: From school trips to bulb-planting season – Drum Castle through the years
Gallery: Saying cheers to March days
Council 'wasted' £40,000 on architects for Oban town centre plan - which is too…
Highland Book Prize announces upcoming event lineup
Man who lives in layby banned from the roads after drug-driving
60-year-old telephone exchange offering stunning views near Ullapool up for sale
Caley Thistle Women seek to build on sparkling comeback victory
Drink-driver fled pub in car after argument with soldiers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented