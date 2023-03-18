My Week in 5 Pictures: Take a look at how Visit Inverness Loch Ness is promoting the Highland hotspot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Visit Inverness Loch Ness is the official organisation set up to manage and promote the tourism industry in the area.

The team works hard to ensure everyone who visits knows where to eat, sleep, fill up water bottles, spot iconic film locations, hop on a cruise and even find Highland coos.

We went behind the scenes with the team to find out exactly what happens in a busy week promoting the region.

Business development manager Alan Rawlinson recently attended VisitBritain’s flagship international trade event ExploreGB. It invites international buyers to connect online with travel trade suppliers. He had appointments with buyers from around the world including the USA, Germany, France and China.

Destination development manager Emma Harrison and digital engagement manager Jo Page held local heats for the Shortbread Showdown in the Victorian Market in Inverness. The final takes place in Inverness Cathedral on March 25.

Destination development manager Bryony Beck is putting together the second version of the climate action plan and is looking over criteria to become an official green destination for the region.

Chief executive Michael Golding, Alan and Bryony attended The ITB in Berlin next week – it’s the world’s biggest travel event. We won the prestigious Green Destinations ITB Earth Award, which recognises global leadership in sustainable tourism.

Working within the community, membership manager Sharon Mackay and administrator Sabine MacDonald have been working on banners for the area, to market and promote our wonderful destination to all.