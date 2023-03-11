MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life

By Mary-Jane Duncan
March 11, 2023, 8:30 am
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.

I don’t have a ‘squad’. But I do know at least four or five people who probably don’t want me to die, consisting mainly of my fab cousins.

When we are all together, we are a formidable force.  A brilliant, amazing dynasty, hailing from several countries and this week, the stars aligned.

We came in droves, from all corners of the world, to celebrate a special birthday.  And on a school night too!

My mother, sadly no longer with us, was the eldest.  The head of the family is her next in line sister, Kathleen.

It is a big, big undertaking, we are not an easy people. We are loud, fond of a party, and utterly unapologetic about it.

A proper celebration

Some things deserve to be celebrated.  Kathleen’s birthday was one of them, and being all back together was another.

She takes on the role of ‘The Don’ with all the patience, tenacity and grace required.  Everyone is included. Everyone is invited.  Everyone is welcomed, fussed over and assured of how loved they are.

It’s no surprise. Having opened and run a successful restaurant in Spain over 46 years ago, there is nothing this queen does not know about being hospitable or throwing a party.  Only she could have the Busby Hotel absolutely banging on a Monday night.

What’s a big birthday party without a cake?

This was to be no ordinary party and we came from London, Inverness, Spain, Andorra with only a few missing from further afield – Hong Kong, New Zealand and Australia.

What a joy to be all together.  Big celebrations like these instantly dissolve time and distance.  Cousins who haven’t seen each other in years gladly recalling embarrassing antics and hilarious stories.  Our claim to being the ‘kids’ now null and void.

Two of us turn 50 this year and the eldest grandchild will be 22.  It is time to pass on the baton to the new, young crew.  Currently it doesn’t appear they are straying far from the well-trodden path we laid before them.

How it works

We tried to explain how it all works to the younger crew, this is never easy as we’re not overly sure ourselves.  Does anyone actually know how the whole cousins/cousins once removed/cousins twice removed /third cousin system works?

We certainly don’t.  At some point we have no idea what relation we are.  And we simply don’t care.  It’s amazing, these are people I genuinely can’t get through life without.

One particular cousin and I have the ability to turn everything into a party.  Waiting in a taxi queue at 4am? On a late night train home?  We’ll end up BFFs with the person opposite, sharing a bottle of rose with the hen party across the aisle eventually getting an invitation to the actual wedding.

We are, to the shame of our aunts, notorious.  And we love it.

Between us all, we’ve managed another to add the next 15  offspring to this beautifully unorthodox clan.

Ranging from their twenties to brand new, literally just out the packet, a few months old.  These days, the relationships are instant.

No waiting for a summer holiday catch up.  No hoping for a family wedding.  They just swap profiles, like each other’s TikTok and Instagram stories.  They also tend to have a better idea of what’s going on than we do.

The next generation

We fondly watch these new relationships forge and blossom.  Feeling old, laughing about how we thought parenting a toddler was the hardest thing we’d ever had to do.  Until they became teenagers.

We sympathise over almost crashing trying to teach them to drive.  We wryly recount their heavy sighs and protests that we didn’t die and need to ‘chill out’.

We laugh, remembering tiny tots late for school because they wouldn’t wear shoes, now it’s because they drove to Starbucks for a grande, caramel, oat milk latte, extra hot.

If we dare to give them a row they cast up overheard stories of our youth and rightly call us out.

In our youth we never considered we were meant to eventually lead by example.

Pitifully, we try to explain it’s easier to practice self-restraint from foolish choices as you get older, not because we’re wiser but because we’re tired.

If someone can please remind my Tuesday morning hungover self of this, I’d be grateful.

Happy Birthday Kathleen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead v Dunfermline and Brechin v Brora postponed after failing pitch inspections
The wildfire warning is in place across patches of the north and north-east. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire.
Recent weather raises risk of wildfires across Highlands, Islands and Aberdeenshire
The B9176 remains closed this morning. Image: Google Maps.
Ross-shire road closed overnight following crash
Cummerton, near Turriff, in Aberdeenshire, extends to 128.5 acres laid out in 11 enclosures.
Productive farms available for sale across Scotland
FABULOUS FURROWS: The spectacular sight of the massed tractors at the Field of Deere speed ploughing event has gone viral, with millions of views on TikTok and YouTube. Pictures by Anne MacPherson and Andrew Stevenson.
Speed ploughs go global as farmers draw the line
Herring Gull at Johnshaven. Image: Keith Broomfield
Nature Watch: Shore birds provide food for thought at Johnshaven and Gourdon
Craig farms with his wife Claire, near Strichen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Columnists to bring you farming views
Glassware is just one of the many things customers like to take home with them from Aberdeen bars. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Why would someone want a meat hook? The weirdest items stolen from Aberdeen bars…
Some weddings are abroad and so there's the travel to take into account.
Yvie Burnett goes skating in Stockholm and starts saving for a wedding
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
What we learned this week about....Nats in a spat, a cold spell in the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented