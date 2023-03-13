How to sleep better at night naturally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

How to sleep better at night naturally

In partnership with The Good Sleep Company
March 13, 2023, 9:00 am
Woman getting a good night's sleep naturally

It’s National Bed Month and a great time to think about how we can sleep better at night naturally.

A good night’s sleep is vital to our health and wellbeing. Restless nights can make us irritable during the day and struggling to focus. Lack of sleep is also known to increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes, obesity, diabetes, anxiety, depression and Alzheimer’s.

So it’s important when we pull up the covers at night that we know we’re settling down to a full night’s rest.

But how do we sleep better at night naturally?

We’ve teamed up with The Good Sleep Company in Banff, Aberdeenshire, to give you some tip tips to a restful slumber.

Man sleeping better at night naturally
Getting a good night’s sleep and reaping its benefits are dependent on a number of factors.

Make your bedroom environment as comfortable as possible

If you’re going to get a long and peaceful night’s rest, you need to optimise the environment you sleep in. Your bedroom shouldn’t be too hot or too cold. From that point of view, it’s vital to have the right covers for the season. Check the tog rating on your duvet. In summer between one to five will be fine but if it’s winter you may want a tog rating between 12 and 15 so you can stay nice and cosy.

Also try to reduce noise as much as possible and don’t have any devices around to distract you. Check the size of your bed too. If you’re sleeping with your partner you may need a bigger one to ensure you both have enough space.

Get a mattress that gives you the right support

The wrong mattress can cause you a lot of problems at night. Old and sagging mattresses can give you uneven support, leading to back and neck problems. You should change your mattress every seven to eight years and find one that’s suitable to your specific needs. The most important thing is the support it gives. Pocket-sprung mattresses tend to be the best option as they have no wires holding them together. They’re able to contour well to your shape and that’s what gives you good support. You’ll also be able to choose from pressure-relieving fillings including memory foam, gel, and zero-gravity foam.

One thing not to get hung up on though is the firmness of a mattress.

Scott Birnie, director at The Good Sleep Company, says:  “It’s more important to find something that gives you good support. I always say to people, ‘You know your body best and if you think that’s what’s best for you then that’s what you should go with.’”

Also think about getting the right pillow to support your neck.

As Scott says: “There’s no point in spending money on a mattress if you don’t buy a good pillow to back it up.”

Stick to a schedule, watch what you drink and stay active during the day

Before you go to bed make sure to wind down properly. Do something relaxing and try to stay off any devices. It’s also best to avoid stimulants such as caffeine or alcohol, particularly in the hours before sleep.

During the day try to get plenty of exercise and avoid naps, so you’re tired out by the end of it. But don’t do anything too active shortly before bedtime or you’ll struggle to wind down properly.

Also stick to a standard time of between seven to eight hours when you sleep – going to bed and getting up at the same time each day.

The help you need to get a good night’s rest

The Good Sleep Co store
The Good Sleep Company in Banff has a wide range of bed frames, mattresses, divan sets and bedroom furniture.

The Good Sleep Company is a family-owned business with over 10 years’ experience in the bed industry. They have a 2,000sq ft showroom which offers one of the widest choices of mattresses in the area as well as bed frames, divan sets and bedroom furniture.

Owner Scott is always on hand to offer the expert advice you need to get a good night’s rest.

So if you want to find out how to sleep better naturally, why not try The Good Sleep Company?

