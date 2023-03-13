How to sleep better at night naturally

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s National Bed Month and a great time to think about how we can sleep better at night naturally.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

A good night’s sleep is vital to our health and wellbeing. Restless nights can make us irritable during the day and struggling to focus. Lack of sleep is also known to increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes, obesity, diabetes, anxiety, depression and Alzheimer’s.

So it’s important when we pull up the covers at night that we know we’re settling down to a full night’s rest.

But how do we sleep better at night naturally?

We’ve teamed up with The Good Sleep Company in Banff, Aberdeenshire, to give you some tip tips to a restful slumber.

Make your bedroom environment as comfortable as possible

If you’re going to get a long and peaceful night’s rest, you need to optimise the environment you sleep in. Your bedroom shouldn’t be too hot or too cold. From that point of view, it’s vital to have the right covers for the season. Check the tog rating on your duvet. In summer between one to five will be fine but if it’s winter you may want a tog rating between 12 and 15 so you can stay nice and cosy.

Also try to reduce noise as much as possible and don’t have any devices around to distract you. Check the size of your bed too. If you’re sleeping with your partner you may need a bigger one to ensure you both have enough space.

Get a mattress that gives you the right support

The wrong mattress can cause you a lot of problems at night. Old and sagging mattresses can give you uneven support, leading to back and neck problems. You should change your mattress every seven to eight years and find one that’s suitable to your specific needs. The most important thing is the support it gives. Pocket-sprung mattresses tend to be the best option as they have no wires holding them together. They’re able to contour well to your shape and that’s what gives you good support. You’ll also be able to choose from pressure-relieving fillings including memory foam, gel, and zero-gravity foam.

One thing not to get hung up on though is the firmness of a mattress.

Scott Birnie, director at The Good Sleep Company, says: “It’s more important to find something that gives you good support. I always say to people, ‘You know your body best and if you think that’s what’s best for you then that’s what you should go with.’”

Also think about getting the right pillow to support your neck.

As Scott says: “There’s no point in spending money on a mattress if you don’t buy a good pillow to back it up.”

Stick to a schedule, watch what you drink and stay active during the day

Before you go to bed make sure to wind down properly. Do something relaxing and try to stay off any devices. It’s also best to avoid stimulants such as caffeine or alcohol, particularly in the hours before sleep.

During the day try to get plenty of exercise and avoid naps, so you’re tired out by the end of it. But don’t do anything too active shortly before bedtime or you’ll struggle to wind down properly.

Also stick to a standard time of between seven to eight hours when you sleep – going to bed and getting up at the same time each day.

