Home Lifestyle

5 things to do this weekend: Get creative in Inverness or head to Aberdeen Jazz Festival

By Lauren Robertson
March 17, 2023, 11:45 am
The historic Bon Accord Baths will play host to Aberdeen Jazz Festival. Image: Aberdeen Jazz Festival.
The historic Bon Accord Baths will play host to Aberdeen Jazz Festival. Image: Aberdeen Jazz Festival.

There’s nothing like a little bit of jazz to get you in the weekend mood.

The return of Aberdeen Jazz Festival means it’s on offer in abundance this weekend.

If you’re not in the area then do not fear, we have compiled a list of many more things to get stuck into across the north and north-east over the next few days.

Lyth Arts Centre

Lyth Arts Centre in Lyth, Wick, is hosting two empowering events as part of its Women’s Health Festival this weekend.

On Saturday from 7pm, the centre will screen Below the Belt – a film that explores the challenges women face when living with and trying to get a diagnosis for endometriosis.

On Sunday, an all-day women’s wellness event kicks off at 11am featuring guest speakers, female-led business stalls, live music by female artists and more.

Tickets for both events can be bought at lytharts.org.uk or by calling 01955 601428.

Mother’s Day

Get creative and make a card for your mother figure. Image: Shutterstock

Consider this a gentle reminder that it’s Mother’s Day on Sunday.

As ever, it’s the perfect opportunity to show new mums, grandmothers, mother figures and mums in all other forms just how grateful you are for them.

You don’t need to splash the cash, why not try and make a card or frame a photo they’ll love?

If you want to head out to celebrate, you could book into a mother’s day meal or afternoon tea like those happening at The Boat Country Inn, Loch Insh or Haddo House.

Aberdeen Jazz Festival

Juliette Lemoine will perform at this year’s festival. Image: Aberdeen Jazz Festival.

This year’s Aberdeen Jazz Festival will be bigger and better than ever as the much-loved event celebrates 20 years of toe tapping tunes.

It started on Thursday and is running all the way up to March 26, with performances taking place across the city during that time, including in the historic Bon Accord Baths.

Musicians taking to the Granite City this year include Sebastian Rochford, Tommy Smith and Fergus McCreadie.

Find the full festival programme and book tickets for each event at jazzscotland.com.

Get crafty in Inverness

Do you have arts materials lying around collecting dust that you’d really rather swap out for new ones?

Velocity Cafe & Bicycle Workshop and the Circular Arts Network (CAN) are hosting a free arts materials swap event this Saturday at Wasps Inverness Creative Academy.

You can drop your unused – but good quality and working – materials at the academy between 2pm and 4pm on Friday or 10am on Saturday, then from 11am it’s time to get swapping.

The event is free to attend but you can book your spot at eventbrite.co.uk.

The Travelling Gallery

The Travelling Gallery is making its way to the north-east. Image: Travelling Gallery

If can’t imagine what a contemporary art gallery in a bus would look like then this is your lucky day.

Climb aboard Travelling Gallery, an initiative run by Museums & Galleries Edinburgh, as it parks up outside Marks and Spencer in the St Nicholas Centre on Saturday between 10am and 4pm.

Inside you’ll find an exhibition by artist Emmie McLuskey and choreographer Janice Parker which explores movement, bringing dance and people together in different ways and artforms.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented