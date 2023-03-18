Profile: Lorraine McBeath was in her element devising a new ‘Periodoric’ Table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Profile: Lorraine McBeath was in her element devising a new ‘Periodoric’ Table

By Neil Drysdale
March 18, 2023, 6:00 am
CR0041625 Neil Drysdale Aberdeen Doric champion Lorraine McBeath of Nairn with her Periodoric table. 13th March '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
CR0041625 Neil Drysdale Aberdeen Doric champion Lorraine McBeath of Nairn with her Periodoric table. 13th March '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Lorraine McBeath grew up in the north-east of Scotland in an environment where speaking Doric could get you in serious trouble with your teacher.

The Aberdeen artist, who now lives in Nairn, vividly recalls the sniffy attitude of so many people in the educational establishment, summed up in the reproach: “You’ll never go far in life if you talk like that”.

Repeated “offending” often led to a belting.

Doric is her own gold standard

It frustrated her at the time and she recently listened to a discussion on the subject: “Is Doric dying?” That was enough to spark her creative juices and, as somebody who is always looking for ways to heighten awareness of the dialect, she got to work.

It was the catalyst for her to create something she describes as a ‘Periodoric Table of the Elements’ – a Doric version of the chemistry staple where every element is accompanied by a corresponding word from the expressive tongue which is music to Lorraine’s ears.

They are completely non-scientific, but a fun way to promote and use the Doric dialect.

Lorraine McBeath has created a “Periodoric” table of the elements.

The rich vocabulary of the region is demonstrated in such terms as “bourach” and “baffies” (most of us have worn the latter at some point), while there’s room for those who are cheeky (“gallus”), tired (“puggled”), dirty (mochit”) and many others.

Lorraine was further inspired on hearing that a Doric-speaking chemistry teacher at her local school was retiring and came up with the idea as a distinctive leaving gift.

It was a case of what to leave out

At first, she imagined the prospect of finding the 118 Doric words needed for the table would prove daunting, but during lockdown, had plenty of time to ponder and soon went “Doric daft”, to the stage where it was harder to decide which words to leave out.

But it was worth all the effort. As she revealed: “I’m very pleased to say that the retiring teacher was ‘fair teen’ [taken] wi the Periodoric Table.”

Lorraine McBeath with her Periodoric table. Pic: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Lorraine passionately believes that Doric is an integral part of the heritage of the north-east and needs to be cherished. But she realises that it’s not just her generation, but youngsters who have to be encouraged to keep the torch burning.

Others agree, which is why a string of well-known books and musical works, encompassing everything from Harry Potter and The Gruffalo to Handel’s Messiah have been given new Doric translations. And, unlike the old tut-tutting from academics, Lorraine has been heartened by the official response to her labours, with her unique project promoted by the Doric Board and Aberdeen University.

She said: “It’s great to feel that I’m playing a small part in keeping Doric alive in today’s world. The Periodoric Table of Elements is a great conversation starter where speakers can share their fisher, farming or urban Doric words.”

And what’s not to (fit)like about that?

Lorraine can be found on Instagram (LOLO) and Facebook (LOLOMCB).

 

