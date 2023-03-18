MARY-JANE DUNCAN: From the other side of the world, she spots her dad in the crowds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

MARY-JANE DUNCAN: From the other side of the world, she spots her dad in the crowds

By Mary-Jane Duncan
March 18, 2023, 8:30 am
What are the odds? MJ's eldest spotted her dad in the Murrayfield crowds on TV, from 9000 miles away.
What are the odds? MJ's eldest spotted her dad in the Murrayfield crowds on TV, from 9000 miles away.

Mind that time you saw your Dad on the telly from the other side of the world?

This is just one sentence we’ll be able to say to our intrepid explorer in future years.

While the mister and I headed to Murrayfield for the one day a year I don’t like him, she was in an Irish bar in Perth, Australia (not the one just down the road) in her Scotland top.  Surrounded by, what she felt, was the whole of Ireland.

Who should appear on the telly?

As she explained to the folks sitting next to her she was onto a winner either way, who should appear on the large screen telly but her father!

When Scotland play Ireland at rugby, it’s a test of MJ’s otherwise very happy marriage.

His Ireland top, dragged from the depths of his wardrobe and his warmest bunnet wasn’t what set him apart from the rest of the fans.  It was his ‘badger beard’ she noticed, excitedly leaping up at the fleeting glimpse of the first love of her life. Oh, how exciting!

Did she see me too?  Had I chipped away at my five minutes of fame unbeknownst to me? No.  Her mother went unnoticed.  It was only her dad she spotted.

Say what now?  I didn’t leave his side all day, not once.  We travelled on the same bus, went to the same bars, sat next to each other in the stadium but no, she didn’t see me.

What the actual, I’m hardly easy to miss?!  Yet not even a peek at her mother apparently.  And yet, if it was his facial hair that set him apart, I am glad mine didn’t play a part.

How is it possible?

Now, I adore my daughter but am I convinced by her sighting?  She was in a bar, surrounded by fellow supporters.  Claiming to have seen her hairy, beardy Irishdadman in his green top.

In a stadium full to capacity (more than 67k people if you need actual numbers) on the day where every single hairy, beardy Irishman who was able, donned their trusted green top and travelled to the capital of Scotland just to see their team triumph?  No.  I am not convinced.

But as a mother, one who’s easy to miss apparently, I’ll merrily go along with it because it made her happy.  And when she’s over 9000 miles away, happy and safe is all I can hope for.

Let’s see if she can spot him again today during Super Saturday, from the couch where he’ll watch all three matches and, once again, I’ll be back to supporting both Scotland AND Ireland.

Super Saturday beckons

It’s quite the weekend for the big man.  Paddy’s Day on the Friday will pass mostly uncelebrated though,  We did our time at Uni making sure the occasion was marked splendidly.

Super Saturday where his team will no doubt reign supreme and he, along with his fellow countrymen, will be frantically on their phones searching for Rugby World Cup tickets.  I’d suggest they’d be better off assessing how much money and time they can spend shoulder to shoulder in a French rugby stadium instead.

And then Mothering Sunday. Mothering Sunday is a funny one.  Regardless of how commercial it’s become, I still believe it’s a day to be celebrated.  In whatever manner is appropriate to you.

The love of a mother

When it came to Mums, I was blessed from the beginning.  From the young girl who gave me up to allow me to have the best chance possible, to the family who adopted me and made me their own.  Two overwhelming acts of love right there.

I then grew up surrounded by grandmothers, aunts, great aunts etc.  Raised by a multitude of strong women giving care in abundance.

I may choose to parent rather differently to my own mother, but it’s a choice I make, not because she was wrong but because times and circumstances have changed.

And yet for those without their mothers, those unable to be mothers, those who have suffered losses as mothers or those who have difficult relationships with their mothers or their kids, the run up to this day can be an incredibly difficult one.

As a hospitality business owner, I’ll gratefully catch a peek at my three over the course of the day, while making sure the mothers visiting us are treated like queens.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Four fire crews were deployed to the scene on Loch Street, located to the rear of North East Scotland College (Nescol). Image: Google Maps.
Firefighters called to property fire in Aberdeen
2
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
3
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Five people, including 16-year-old girl, in court accused of £13,000 shoplifting spree in Aberdeen
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
5
North in Peterhead, which officially opens this weekend, has a distinctly Eurasian flair thanks to its co-owners Azerbaijani roots. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
North: First look at former Peterhead school turned into bar and restaurant with Eurasian…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Gary Ross mistreated bearded dragon Coco.. Elgin. Supplied by Jasper Image/ SSPCA Date; Unknown
Bearded dragon Coco put down after callous owner neglected it for a whole month
7
A person walking down a lane
Most people aren’t reporting attacks on personal safety, believing nothing will be done –…
8
Campaigners working to save Bucksburn Pool will hope councillors can agree to ask the Scottish Government to cover the cost of keeping it open for a year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Potential bid for a £500k lifeline to save Bucksburn pool
9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Zeke McKnight held two knives to neck of mum Picture shows; Zeke McKnight. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man jailed after holding two knives to throat of terrified mum
10
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness

More from Press and Journal

The Vernon family, Hope, Lorrae and Olivia from Turiff. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Aberdeen's out of this world Comic Con?
Rab's got himself a new multi-tool, almost a Swiss Army Knife.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm an indoor survival man with a new tool
Buckie's Max Barry tries to wriggle free of Rothes' attentions. Image: Jasperimage
Buckie Thistle draw 1-1 at home to Rothes to go nine points clear at…
Members of the community stood outside Woodside Library on Clifton Road with signs to protest the closure of their local library. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Leading Scottish writers and local residents make a stand for Aberdeen library
Captain Jamie Ritchie and Blair Kinghorn celebrate the final try against Italy.
Final flourish was for the fans, but still aspects to improve for Scotland, says…
Hospital visiting restrictions have been implemented in Ospadal Uibhist agus Bharraigh (Uist and Barra Hospital) in Benbecula.
Visiting restrictions introduced at Western Isles hospital following Covid cases
The southbound carriageway of the A9 was closed for a short time today following a single-vehicle crash near Daviot. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 reopens following one-vehicle crash near Daviot
Blair Kinghorn strides through for his third try of the match.
Scotland 26 Italy 14: Scotland ride their luck and Blair Kinghorn's hat-trick to end…
Police are returning to the scene of the crash today as investigations get under way. Image: Google Maps.
Police launch investigation after woman is seriously injured in Shetland crash
Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell quits as SNP chief executive over membership numbers controversy

Editor's Picks

Most Commented