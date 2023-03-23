Living in Yokohama: A human-scale metropolis with a focus on innovation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Living in Yokohama: A human-scale metropolis with a focus on innovation

Find out why this Japanese city is the thriving hub for those interested in business, innovation and leisure.

Presented by the City of Yokohama
people on paddleboards head towards the Yokohama skyline

Writer Anna Toccoli introduces the beautiful Japanese city of Yokohama, demonstrating how it’s a thriving hub for expats with interests in business and innovation.

Located south of Tokyo in Kanagawa Prefecture, the lively port city of Yokohama is one of the country’s major hubs for international business and innovation. The city combines all the benefits of a bustling metropolis with a comfortable living environment boasting an excellent support network for foreigners.

Yokohama’s history of welcoming foreigners dates back to the nineteenth century, when it was one of the first ports in Japan to reopen to the world after over 200 years of self-imposed isolation. Today, more than a hundred thousand of the 3.77 million residents come from over 160 countries, forming the vibrant international community that has made Yokohama a one-of-a-kind melting pot. With ten international schools, foreign language hospitals, and a wide range of private services catering to expats, the city ranks high on the list of the most livable areas for people looking to relocate to Japan.

In Yokohama, the old meets the new in the port area of Minatomirai, now a modern seaside district home to many eye-catching high-rises that give the city its distinct skyline.

port area of Minatomirai shows the distinct skyline of Yokohama
ⒸHideo MORI

Even the busiest areas in Japan’s second-largest city are dotted with beautiful parks — more than 2,700, including Yamashita Park, where locals and tourists alike enjoy strolling on sunny days while enjoying the sea breeze.

locals and tourists enjoy strolling in Yamashita Park
ⒸHideo MORI

At the Sankeien Garden, a spacious Japanese-style garden is complete with a pond, walking trails, and cherry trees that bloom in the spring, creating an effusion of pink.

Sankeien Garden is a spacious Japanese-style garden with a pond, walking trails and cherry treesEven among the glass-clad skyscrapers, the city offers no shortage of homey neighbourhoods; the upscale residential area of Yamate is especially popular with foreign residents and still retains several landmarks related to its history as Yokohama’s main residential district for Westerners.

The upscale residential area of Yamate, which retains several landmarks, is popular with foreigners
ⒸHideo MORI

Yokohama offers many exciting entertainment options to suit all lifestyles. The city has 13 professional teams across 7 different sports and offers a nightlife scene that rivals Tokyo’s.

Yokohama also has many temples where you can practise Zen meditation as well as sports gyms for those who prefer a slower pace of life or want to indulge in some mindfulness after a long day of work. In addition, Yokohama is well-known for its many sauna spas, which are on the rise today, particularly among people from their 20s to 40s.

Yokohama has many temples where locals and visitors can practise Zen meditationRobert Heldt, CEO of Tokyo-based creative digital agency Custom Media, has lived in Yokohama for nearly nine years. He and his family value space and being close to nature, and the benefits of owning a house with a garden and a small terrace outweigh the 40-minute commute to central Tokyo. “What I enjoy about living in Yokohama is that it is very clean, safe, and convenient,” Heldt says. “Public transport in Yokohama is clean, comfortable, and on time, and newer train lines are being introduced to further connect the city.” Yokohama also provides easy access to all major cities in Japan via Shinkansen bullet trains, and it’s only about 20 minutes away from Haneda Airport and about 90 minutes away from Narita International Airport.

In addition to its high standard of living, Yokohama is quickly becoming a global centre for business and innovation, especially in the fields of research and development, information technology, and the creative industries. The city is home to the headquarters and R&D facilities of global corporations such as Shiseido, Nissan, and Bosch.

Yokohama has a history of facilitating collaboration between companies, countries, and individuals under the banner of innovation. There are several programmes designed to help startups get off the ground, including the “Startup Location Promotion Subsidy,” which was inaugurated in 2022 to assist in the establishment of small-scale offices, and “YOXO BOX,” a sandbox-style hub that brings together aspiring entrepreneurs and mentors, and offers services such as an accelerator programme, one-on-one consultations, and business events to promote Yokohama as “Innovation City.”

staff of “YOXO BOX,” a sandbox-style hub that brings together aspiring entrepreneurs and mentors to promote Yokohama as an innovation cityAaron Benedek is one of these entrepreneurs. Three years ago, he established Nekotronic in Yokohama as a venture dedicated to developing next-generation aerial transportation systems. Nekotronic isn’t his first startup, but it is the first one he’s founded in the city, where he and his team have found invaluable support in the form of mentoring, potential partnerships, and projects.

Yokohama’s growth shows no signs of slowing. The city continues to establish itself as the model location for a business hub in Japan and Asia, thanks to the steady influx of companies and a strong awareness of sustainable urban development.

Find out more about the city of Yokohama and the rest of Japan through Iglooo’s website.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Lifestyle

Andrew Flintoff is said to be quitting Top Gear (Matt Crossick/PA)
Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff to ‘leave Top Gear’ as filming on series 34 halted
Shelley Murray is still waiting for an insulin pump. Image: Shelley Murray/ Diabetes UK
Highlander with Type 1 diabetes warns of 'postcode lottery' for access to life-changing insulin…
Nearly 700,000 car drivers in London face a daily £12.50 ultra low emission zone fee when the scheme expands, according to new analysis (Yui Mok/PA)
‘Almost 700,000 London car drivers facing Ulez fee’ when zone expands
Crescent North is one of Springfield Properties new developments. Photo supplied by The Big Partnership.
Elgin developer's survey reveals homeowners would be willing to pay more for eco-friendly properties
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 09.07.2021 URN:CR0029371 For food and drink MPT project - The Redshank Catering Co Picture:Peterhead Haddock in beer batter chips , mushy peas, lemon, tarta sauce Pictures by JASON HEDGES
6 chippies and restaurants to hook the best fish and chips in Inverness
Official estimates of UK Covid-19 infections will come to a halt on Friday (Jane Barlow/PA)
‘Jewel in the crown’ Covid-19 infection survey bows out
Nearly all hand-held use of a mobile phone while driving on Britain’s roads was made illegal in legislation implemented in March last year (Alamy/PA)
Police warning over ‘worrying’ trend of drivers watching films on phones
(Alamy/PA)
Hyundai and Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
More than one million people have been treated for Covid in England (Victoria Jones/PA)
More than a million Covid patients treated in England, says NHS chief
Striking NHS junior doctors on the picket line outside Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham during a previous strike (Jacob King/PA)
Junior doctors to hold fresh strikes in pay row

Most Read

1
Dyce Academy
Investigation launched into assault near Aberdeen school
2
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
3
Sherry Bruce's family have described her as a "kind and caring" mother and grandmother.
Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade leader stabbed nine times in her living room
4
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Shafeer Rishad was more than three times the drink drive limit when he ploughed into a stationary police car. Picture shows; Police car following A9 crash and drink-driver Shafeer Rishad. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Drink-driving trainee doctor ploughed into police car at scene of A9 crash
6
Meraki bar and restaurant will take up residence at the Mains of Scotstown in Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
7
Manager at Rituals, Holly Anderson convinced the high-end retailer to open an Inverness store. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Rituals opens Inverness store after manager convinced retail bosses to open in Highlands
8
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
9
The event was launched at Aberdeen's Duthie Park today. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Sounds of pipes and drums heard in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park ahead of European Pipe…
10
Stuart McColm at the construction site of the Cabot Highlands second course.
New Castle Stuart golf course will be playable by next year

More from Press and Journal

Deaf Havana - brothers Matty and James Veck-Gilodi played Aberdeen's Lemon Tree. Deaf Havana playing live at the Lemon Tree. Aberdeen. All images: Madz Lenthall
Review: Big noise from band of brothers as Deaf Havana rock the Lemon Tree
Stunning images of the Northern Lights were captured in Orkney last night. Image: Kath Page.
Northern Lights transform the skies above the Highlands and Islands and Grampian
Ness of Brodgar
Orkney councillors to decide how cash should be divided up between local archaeology projects
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley looks for shift in mentality in relegation fight
Caley Thistle loanee Jay Henderson. Image: SNS
Jay Henderson relishing high stakes matches during Caley Thistle's run-in
Aberdeen Cyrenians foodbank has been struggling to keep up with demand (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Jennifer McAughtrie: Open your eyes to the fight for survival happening on your doorstep
Everyone needs a scam-aware handyman (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Stay on the lookout for scammers on all sides
Pictured are from left, Alastair Macphie, chairman of Macphie, Kirsten Buck, chief impact officer at People & Transformational HR, Jessica Murphy, senior account manager at Muckle Media and Natalia McQueen, Coutts Bank. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
The Giant B comes to Marischal Square to highlight ethical businesses in the north-east
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy charges forward. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy insists next two games are pivotal in club's pursuit of…
Culter's Danail Dimov celebrates his opener against Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter look to move seven points clear at the summit

Editor's Picks

Most Commented